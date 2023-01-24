Read full article on original website
How much will the state possibly owe Albert Ian Schweitzer?
Now, that a Big Island judge has vacated Albert Ian Schweitzer's conviction for murder, some are asking if he's owed anything. According to the Hawaii Innocence Project, 38 states have wrongful conviction compensation laws, including Hawaii.
Sentenced to life in prison for Maui murder case
Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole Thursday Jan. 26 for the murder of his ex-girlfriend Moreira Monsalve.
Police, FBI looking for 8 yr old boy born in Hawaii, missing since June
The FBI is seeking information in the disappearance of a boy who was born in Hawaii.
‘One wrongful conviction in Hawaii is too many’
The Hawaii Innocence Project fights for the freedom of those who have been wrongfully convicted and advocates to prevent future injustice in the state of Hawaii.
Maui man sentenced to life in prison with parole possible for murdering girlfriend in 2014
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Bernard Brown was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole, after being convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend, Moreira "Mo" Monsalve, eight years ago. Monsalve was 46-years-old when she went missing. She was last seen at Brown’s home in Wailuku. Brown was Monsale's boyfriend...
Big Island police chief, county prosecutor committed to finding ‘Unknown Male No. 1’ in Dana Ireland case
Two days after a Big Island man was exonerated in the decades-long Dana Ireland murder case thanks in part to new DNA evidence, the island’s top cop and lead prosecutor are reaffirming their commitment to bringing those responsible for the December 1991 rape and murder of the 23-year-old Virginia resident in a remote section of Puna.
‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case
HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway
Live Nation’s President and Chief Financial Officer Joe Berchtold apologized to fans and to Swift on Tuesday, and said the company knows it must do better. Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community’s support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
‘Aryan Circle’ members imprisoned for trying to kill inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people who were allegedly members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate at a Mississippi prison. Federal prosecutors say that in 2017 Aaron Rentfrow stabbed someone to earn membership into the Aryan Circle gang. William Glenn Chunn was one of the gang’s five highest-ranking leaders and was accused of ordering the attack because he believed the victim was homosexual. Prosecutors say the Aryan Circle is a “race-based and violent prison gang.”
Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder
HONOLULU — (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
Hawaii reports 1,052 COVID cases, 11 deaths
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,052 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week. There are 784 cases in Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 73 on Maui, 56 on Kauai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 376,977 The state death toll rose to 1,786. […]
Native Hawaiians flock to Las Vegas for affordable living
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (AP) — Kona Purdy never wanted to live anywhere but Hawaii. As a Native Hawaiian, he wanted his children to grow up like he did: rooted in their culture, and nourished by the mountains and ocean. But raising a family in Hawaii meant squeezing nine people into...
Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip’s conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s chief medical examiner has positively identified the body of a child found earlier this month as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made the announcement on social media Thursday. The girl was reported missing Jan. 10 when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home where she lived with Ivon Adams III and his wife, Alysia Adams. Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and returned to Oklahoma. Alysia Adams is charged with two counts of child neglect. The bureau says it will not have additional comment on the case due to a gag order.
Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved
Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland’s murder. Updated:...
New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui
What's Trending: Is Santa real? A 10-year-old Rhode Island girl is on the case. Plus, what's the close correlation between autocratic regimes and ... light?. Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
23 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Jan. 16 through Jan. 22.
Hawaii chef suing Billionaire Larry Ellison's company for violating whistleblower's protection act
LANAI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A Hawaii chef who used to work for Billionaire technology executive Larry Ellison’s Four Seasons Resort on Lanai is suing the tech titan’s company for violating the Whistleblowers’ Protection Act and public policy. Public documents filed by attorneys for chef Jason Ganzagan against...
