Hawaii State

KHON2

‘Extraordinary’: Experts weigh in on Schweitzer case

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Experts are calling the courts decision to exonerate Albert Ian Schweitzer for the murder of Dana Ireland ‘extraordinary.’ Attorney Kenneth Lawson, the Co-Director for the Hawaii Innocence Project said the wrongful conviction devastated so many lives and added that it’s good to see justice has finally been served. Cheers of relief […]
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Former candidate for Hawaii lieutenant governor charged with DUI

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A former Republican candidate for lieutenant governor in Hawaii was arrested and charged with driving under the influence. Adrienne King, 75, was pulled over on the Kalanianaole Highway, near Paiko Lagoon, around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday night. According to the report, King was speeding and driving recklessly before she was pulled over.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hearing on motion to vacate conviction in Dana Ireland murder underway

Family of Hawaii teen abducted, held captive seeks community's support in courtroom. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. The man accused of abducting...
HAWAII STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Aryan Circle’ members imprisoned for trying to kill inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two people who were allegedly members of a white supremacist prison gang were sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison for their role in the attempted killing of an inmate at a Mississippi prison. Federal prosecutors say that in 2017 Aaron Rentfrow stabbed someone to earn membership into the Aryan Circle gang. William Glenn Chunn was one of the gang’s five highest-ranking leaders and was accused of ordering the attack because he believed the victim was homosexual. Prosecutors say the Aryan Circle is a “race-based and violent prison gang.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KRMG

Petition seeks to free Hawaiian man convicted of '91 murder

HONOLULU — (AP) — A petition filed Monday outlining new evidence in one of Hawaii's biggest murder cases asks a judge to release a Native Hawaiian man who has spent more than 20 years in prison for the sexual assault, kidnapping and murder of a white woman on the Big Island.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 1,052 COVID cases, 11 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Health reported 1,052 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week. There are 784 cases in Oahu, 120 on the Big Island, 73 on Maui, 56 on Kauai and 19 diagnosed out of state. The state’s total case count is 376,977 The state death toll rose to 1,786. […]
HAWAII STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Bogus commitment order prompts internal Alaska investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska’s statewide law enforcement agency is investigating after two troopers escorted one of Alaska’s top school principals to a hospital for a mental health assessment based upon a bogus court order. A person called 911 claiming they had an order signed by a judge to commit Mary Fulp, who is a principal in Palmer, Alaska. Troopers didn’t commit her but did escort her to the hospital. Days later, it was learned that the commitment order was not issued by any state court. Alaska State Troopers are now investigating their policies and procedures to make sure a similar incident doesn’t happen again. Fulp says she’s consulting legal counsel.
PALMER, AK
FOX 28 Spokane

Oklahoma AG appoints independent counsel in Glossip case

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s new attorney general is appointing an independent counsel to conduct a comprehensive review of death row inmate Richard Glossip’s murder conviction and death sentence. Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced the appointment Thursday of former District Attorney Rex Duncan. The 59-year-old Glossip has long maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire killing of his boss, Barry Van Treese. A Houston law firm that looked into Glossip’s conviction last year reported lost or destroyed evidence in the case and that a detective improperly asked leading questions to a co-defendant in the case, Justin Sneed. Sneed was sentenced to life in prison. Glossip is scheduled to be executed on May 18.
OKLAHOMA STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Oklahoma investigators identify body as missing 4-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s chief medical examiner has positively identified the body of a child found earlier this month as 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation made the announcement on social media Thursday. The girl was reported missing Jan. 10 when a postal carrier found her 5-year-old sister alone outside the home where she lived with Ivon Adams III and his wife, Alysia Adams. Ivon Adams was arrested in Arizona on murder and child neglect charges and returned to Oklahoma. Alysia Adams is charged with two counts of child neglect. The bureau says it will not have additional comment on the case due to a gag order.
OKLAHOMA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Mystery of flying spiral over Mauna Kea solved

Concealed carry gun laws in Hawaii spur new pressure for local enforcement. After last year's U.S. Supreme Court ruling expanding gun rights, the state is now under pressure to find a new balance. Innocence project attorneys ask judge to vacate conviction 3 decades after Dana Ireland's murder.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

New Hawaii TV series puts a spotlight on life in Upcountry Maui

Locations officer provides outlook on Oahu's real estate market. Updated: 10 hours ago. Chad Takesue, chief operating officer of Locations, provides an outlook of Oahu's...
HAWAII STATE

