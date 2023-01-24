ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina plays in her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments when she meets No. 5 Aryana Sabalenka for the women’s singles championship. Rybakina is a 23-year-old from Kazakhstan who is seeded 22nd at Melbourne Park. Sabalenka is a 24-year-old from Belarus who is seeded fifth. They are two of the hardest-hitting players in tennis. Saturday’s contest is the first Grand Slam final of Sabalenka’s career. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets. Sabalenka has won all three previous matches she and Rybakina have played against each other. All went to three sets. They last met in 2021. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata will play Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in the men’s doubles final that follows the women's singles final.
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Stefanos Tsitsipas had a harder time strictly following all of the rules than he did outplaying his opponent in the early going, then recovered after blowing two match points late in the third set, and eventually reached the final at the Australian Open for the first time by beating Karen Khachanov 7-6 (2), 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 on Friday.
SCHLADMING, Austria (AP) — With his home world championships looming, French skier Clément Noël finally ended his long victory drought on the World Cup circuit. The slalom specialist won a night race Tuesday for his first victory since winning Olympic gold last February. It was the 10th career win for Noël, but first on the World Cup since triumphing at his home race in Val d’Isère in December 2021.

