MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — LOOKAHEAD TO SATURDAY. Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina plays in her second final in the past three Grand Slam tournaments when she meets No. 5 Aryana Sabalenka for the women’s singles championship. Rybakina is a 23-year-old from Kazakhstan who is seeded 22nd at Melbourne Park. Sabalenka is a 24-year-old from Belarus who is seeded fifth. They are two of the hardest-hitting players in tennis. Saturday’s contest is the first Grand Slam final of Sabalenka’s career. She is 10-0 in 2023, winning all 20 sets. Sabalenka has won all three previous matches she and Rybakina have played against each other. All went to three sets. They last met in 2021. Jason Kubler and Rinky Hijikata will play Hugo Nys and Jan Zielinski in the men’s doubles final that follows the women's singles final.

6 HOURS AGO