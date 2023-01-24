Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
KITV.com
Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
KITV.com
Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home
The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
KITV.com
Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE
UPDATE: A 50-year-old man was treated by Honolulu EMS for smoke inhalation from a home fire at Kaola Way. He is in stable condition. No other injuries have been reported at this time.
KITV.com
Mayor Blangiardi makes January 25 'Luke Shepardson Day' in honor of Eddie win
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi has declared Wednesday, January 25, 2023 'Luke Shepardson Day,' after Luke's incredible The Eddie surf championship win on Sunday.
KITV.com
Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money
As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
KITV.com
Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools
It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets. Clearing the way, especially near schools, are a major area of focus.
KITV.com
Project leaders 'optimistic' on status of Aloha Stadium renovation, entertainment district
Instead of putting out a request for proposals from developers on the new Aloha Stadium project this month as was originally hoped, project leaders reported they are planning to do so within the first quarter of this year, or sometime before March. "We're optimistic that we're going to be moving...
KITV.com
Honolulu Police seeking help in locating missing woman who may be in danger
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are seeking the public's help in locating an Oahu woman who may be in danger. Johnalynn Ilae, 36, last made contact with a family member on Wednesday night. According to police, she may have been in the Pearl City area.
KITV.com
'Suspicious package' found outside FBI Honolulu office in Kapolei deemed safe | UPDATE
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspicious item left outside of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Honolulu Division headquarters prompted a bomb scare on Thursday. Federal agents and Honolulu police officers were called out to investigate a suspicious package outside of the FBI Honolulu HQ in Kapolei around 2:15 p.m. HPD bomb techs were eventually called to the scene.
KITV.com
Bark in the Park event will featuring local pet-friendly vendors
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Bark in the Park event in Kakaako returns Saturday, with a slew of pet vendors for your furry friend's needs. The free event will be held Saturday, January 28, 1-5 p.m. at Kaloko'eli Courtyard, 444 Keawe Street.
KITV.com
Volunteers needed for 27th Annual Honolulu Festival
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Festival Foundation is looking for community volunteers to help with the return of the 27th Annual Honolulu Festival, running from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12. The last day to submit volunteer applications is Friday, Feb. 17.
KITV.com
Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
KITV.com
Man, 30, critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Diamond Head Road
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on Diamond Head Road while allegedly driving under the influence, late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control and veered right, striking a curb and a sign before being ejected from the moped.
KITV.com
Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
KITV.com
Blangiardi: Filling officer vacancies at HPD is 'top priority'
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amid an ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), city leaders promised they are looking into solutions for attracting new recruits and retaining them. During a meeting with state legislators on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted HPD has been losing officers to competitive offers...
KITV.com
Hawai'i Youth Continuing With Climate Case Lawsuit
One of the most unique local cases in recent history could impact generations to come. On Thursday, January 26th, attorneys for the 14 youth plaintiffs in the constitutional climate case Navahine F. v. Hawai'i Dept. of Transportation appeared at the O'ahu First Circuit Court in Honolulu to present the youth's position on why the Dept. of Transportation's motion to dismiss the case should be denied and the case permitted to proceed to trial.
KITV.com
Woman critically injured after driving into ditch off Farrington Highway
A woman is in critical condition after driving off of Farrington Highway and into a ditch. On January 24, 2023, around 2:45 p.m., a crash involving a single vehicle occurred in the Mokuleia area.
KITV.com
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
Comments / 0