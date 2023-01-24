ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center announced the restaurant is closing their dining area in less than two weeks. Their last day of sit-down meals will be on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this is just the tip of the iceberg -- as many...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Community jumps in to help after fire hits Oahu home

The blaze was a scary reminder of a fire on the exact same side of the street in June 2022, which killed two people. Luckily, in this fire, no one was hurt. Honolulu Fire crews battle Punchbowl fire | UPDATE. Honolulu Firefighters are battling a blaze in the Pacific Heights...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Restaurants ditch dine-in areas to save money

As we first reported yesterday Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve it's last sit-down meal on February 5th. Many Oahu restaurants eliminate their dining areas. Zippy's at Koko Marina Shopping Center will serve their last day of sit-down meals on February 5th. Hawaii Restaurant Association officials said this...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Oahu aims to clear blocked sidewalks near schools

It's been a longtime problem on O'ahu -- that city officials are still working to solve. Sidewalks, blocked by those living on the streets. Clearing the way, especially near schools, are a major area of focus.
KITV.com

'Suspicious package' found outside FBI Honolulu office in Kapolei deemed safe | UPDATE

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A suspicious item left outside of the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Honolulu Division headquarters prompted a bomb scare on Thursday. Federal agents and Honolulu police officers were called out to investigate a suspicious package outside of the FBI Honolulu HQ in Kapolei around 2:15 p.m. HPD bomb techs were eventually called to the scene.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Volunteers needed for 27th Annual Honolulu Festival

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Honolulu Festival Foundation is looking for community volunteers to help with the return of the 27th Annual Honolulu Festival, running from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12. The last day to submit volunteer applications is Friday, Feb. 17.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 30, critically injured in suspected DUI crash on Diamond Head Road

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A man is in critical condition after crashing his moped on Diamond Head Road while allegedly driving under the influence, late Wednesday night. A 30-year-old man was driving eastbound around 11:45 p.m. when he lost control and veered right, striking a curb and a sign before being ejected from the moped.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Aging Well: Kuakini Home residential care home has long history on O`ahu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For over 90 years, a retirement home in Liliha has been helping Hawaii's residents keep Aging Well. It's Kuakini Home, a residential care home on the Kuakini Health System campus. Kuakini Home exists because Reverend Takie Okumura wanted to start a Japanese retirement home. It opened in...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Blangiardi: Filling officer vacancies at HPD is 'top priority'

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Amid an ongoing officer shortage at the Honolulu Police Department (HPD), city leaders promised they are looking into solutions for attracting new recruits and retaining them. During a meeting with state legislators on Monday, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi noted HPD has been losing officers to competitive offers...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawai'i Youth Continuing With Climate Case Lawsuit

One of the most unique local cases in recent history could impact generations to come. On Thursday, January 26th, attorneys for the 14 youth plaintiffs in the constitutional climate case Navahine F. v. Hawai'i Dept. of Transportation appeared at the O'ahu First Circuit Court in Honolulu to present the youth's position on why the Dept. of Transportation's motion to dismiss the case should be denied and the case permitted to proceed to trial.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
KAPOLEI, HI

