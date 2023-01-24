I wanted to write about the proposed changes at Middlebrook School. As a Wilton resident for over 10 years, and the parent of a fifth-grader who will be heading to Middlebrook next fall, I am disappointed at the new proposal for Middlebrook which is going to shuffle the schedule, make classes longer (from 42 minutes to 88 minutes), eliminate 9-10 amazing teachers, while simultaneously continuing to invest our precious tax dollars in “coaches” who do not teach the children directly. These coaches add yet another layer of bureaucracy and a poll of the teachers indicates that they do not support the proposed changes at Middlebrook.

WILTON, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO