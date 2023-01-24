ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival

By Sandy Harjo-Livingston
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01ojSc_0kP3fCzn00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who doesn’t love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.

After a three year hiatus, the 27th annual Honolulu Festival promises a diverse celebration of Pacific Rim culture. It is free for the public to enjoy.

This is one of Hawai’i’s largest cultural exchange celebrations, with a wide variety of traditional, contemporary and indigenous cultural performances from Hawai’i, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Australia, the Philippines, the mainland U.S., Europe and South America.

The signature events will come back as well — the Grand Parade; the Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach; and a weekend of cultural performances and exhibits at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikīkī Beach Walk.

“The local community and cultural performers from Hawai‘i and around the world have looked forward to the return of the Honolulu Festival. We are grateful to our many sponsors, volunteers and participants for their continued support in perpetuating a legacy of appreciation for different cultures, traditions and peoples from our shores and beyond,” said Ted Kubo, President of the Honolulu Festival Foundation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3E9DIS_0kP3fCzn00

The weekend of events, cultural performances and exhibits are free and open to the public.

Honolulu Festival highlights include:

Cultural performances and exhibits.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Stage Performances: Featuring cultural music, art and dance from Japan and countries around the Pacific Rim. Performances are located at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikīkī Beach Walk. Show times and end times vary depending on location.
  • Craft Fair and Exhibitions: A vibrant array of multicultural exhibits, local craft vendors and a Bon dance [Japanese communal dance around a musician’s platform tower] await attendees on the first floor of the Hawai‘i Convention Center.
  • Ennichi Corner: Designed for children, the Ennichi corner offers fun, hands-on games, crafts and traditional activities.

A new inaugural Sake & Food festival.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The inaugural Sake & Food Fest is a must-try activity at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The exhibit features a learning experience on Japanese alcohols like sake, shochu and awamori. Participants will learn about the sake-making process, food pairings and the history of sake breweries in Hawai‘i, which dates back to the 1880s. Attendees 21 and older will also have the opportunity to try free samples of sake at this interactive exhibit.

A Japanese film festival.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy internationally acclaimed movies on the third floor of the Hawai’i Convention Center. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free.

The Grand Parade.

Sunday, March 12, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This signature showcase features performers, lively music, marching bands, spectacular parade floats and cultural demonstrations that are paraded along Kalākaua Avenue through the heart of Waikīkī.

The Nagaoke Fireworks show.

Sunday, March 12, 8:30 p.m.

Following the Grand Parade, the Nagaoka Fireworks Show will illuminate the skies with sparkling pyrotechnics above Waikīkī Beach at 8:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to reserve their spots on the beach.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KHON2

Forests for Life: Forests that Persist.

To persist means to remain unchanged or fixed in a specific condition or position. When it comes to managing Hawaii’s native forests, persistence is certainly required. In this episode of our year-long series, Forests for Life, in collaboration with the Department of Land and Natural Resources we take a deep dive into the Pu’u Maka’ala Natural Area Reserve on Hawai‘i Island. It is an outstanding example of a Forest that Persists, thanks to hard work and some luck in the face of a multitude of challenges.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Record label introduces Hawaii rock band Kalapana to a new generation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Attention Kalapana fans, it’s time to celebrate the iconic 70′s band that has captivated both older and newer generations of Hawaii music fans. Record label Aloha Got Soul is celebrating as they release their third and final installment of re-released Kalapana music on vinyl in the form of a box set.
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Hawaii Tourist Or Resident Misbehavior – What’s Worse?

Let’s face it, travel, including Hawaii travel, isn’t the same as it used to be. There’s a new roughness around the edges. After the three-year Covid travel break or whatever else is to blame, some of the sweetness and Aloha, if you will, was clearly diminished when travel reopened.
HAWAII STATE
Washington Examiner

Hawaii's HART troubles in Honolulu

HONOLULU, Hawaii — Back on the mainland, if you climb onto a public bus in a big city, you might call it something fancy like “the Metro.” But on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, home to over two-thirds of the state's population, it’s just TheBus. The...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Hawaii companies buy former property of iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A joint venture between two Hawaii companies – BlackSand Capital and Kobayashi Group – have purchased the former property of the iconic Kyo-ya Restaurant in Waikiki, the companies confirmed to KITV4 Wednesday. The 25,000-square-foot building on the property has been vacant since the restaurant, serving...
HONOLULU, HI
hinowdaily.com

The history of ABC Stores

HONOLULU (HI Now) - ABC Stores has progressed from a ‘mom & pop store’ to one of the most recognizable brands in the Hawaii tourism industry. The founders of ABC Stores, through their vision, paved the road for this success with a belief in two fundamental tenets: convenience and service.
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Aloha Authentic – First Christian church on Oʻahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) – We all make use of our island roadways, but when was the last time you paid attention to their given names?   Did you know you could learn more about Hawaiʻi and our history if you did?   Our weekly “Aloha Authentic” segment highlights various streets across the islands so we can dig into […]
HONOLULU, HI
Hawaii Magazine

These are the Hawaiʻi Semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards

Considered to be among the country’s most prestigious honors, the James Beard Awards recognize exceptional talent in the culinary and food media industries. Today, the foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2023 James Beard Awards, which includes 11 Hawaiʻi restaurants and chefs. From hole-in-the-wall eateries to upscale restaurants,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 major public projects important to Hawaii’s future now mired in confusion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The confusion continues over what state officials plan to do about two major projects important to Hawaii’s future. Contract procurement for Aloha Stadium’s redevelopment and how to market and manage tourism are both delayed ― and now putting Gov. Josh Green’s new cabinet members on the hot seat.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

31K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy