Celebrate Pacific Rim culture with Honolulu Festival

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Who doesn’t love a good festival. A grand parade followed by a fireworks show along with free multicultural performances all come together to create the Honolulu Festival, which returns March 11-12.

After a three year hiatus, the 27th annual Honolulu Festival promises a diverse celebration of Pacific Rim culture. It is free for the public to enjoy.

This is one of Hawai’i’s largest cultural exchange celebrations, with a wide variety of traditional, contemporary and indigenous cultural performances from Hawai’i, Japan, Korea, China, Taiwan, Australia, the Philippines, the mainland U.S., Europe and South America.

The signature events will come back as well — the Grand Parade; the Nagaoka Fireworks Show over Waikiki Beach; and a weekend of cultural performances and exhibits at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikīkī Beach Walk.

“The local community and cultural performers from Hawai‘i and around the world have looked forward to the return of the Honolulu Festival. We are grateful to our many sponsors, volunteers and participants for their continued support in perpetuating a legacy of appreciation for different cultures, traditions and peoples from our shores and beyond,” said Ted Kubo, President of the Honolulu Festival Foundation.

The weekend of events, cultural performances and exhibits are free and open to the public.

Honolulu Festival highlights include:

Cultural performances and exhibits.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Stage Performances: Featuring cultural music, art and dance from Japan and countries around the Pacific Rim. Performances are located at the Hawai‘i Convention Center, Ala Moana Center and Waikīkī Beach Walk. Show times and end times vary depending on location.

Craft Fair and Exhibitions: A vibrant array of multicultural exhibits, local craft vendors and a Bon dance [Japanese communal dance around a musician’s platform tower] await attendees on the first floor of the Hawai‘i Convention Center.

Ennichi Corner: Designed for children, the Ennichi corner offers fun, hands-on games, crafts and traditional activities.

A new inaugural Sake & Food festival.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The inaugural Sake & Food Fest is a must-try activity at the Hawai‘i Convention Center. The exhibit features a learning experience on Japanese alcohols like sake, shochu and awamori. Participants will learn about the sake-making process, food pairings and the history of sake breweries in Hawai‘i, which dates back to the 1880s. Attendees 21 and older will also have the opportunity to try free samples of sake at this interactive exhibit.

A Japanese film festival.

Saturday, March 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Enjoy internationally acclaimed movies on the third floor of the Hawai’i Convention Center. Seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. Admission is free.

The Grand Parade.

Sunday, March 12, 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This signature showcase features performers, lively music, marching bands, spectacular parade floats and cultural demonstrations that are paraded along Kalākaua Avenue through the heart of Waikīkī.

The Nagaoke Fireworks show.

Sunday, March 12, 8:30 p.m.

Following the Grand Parade, the Nagaoka Fireworks Show will illuminate the skies with sparkling pyrotechnics above Waikīkī Beach at 8:30 p.m. Spectators are encouraged to arrive early to reserve their spots on the beach.