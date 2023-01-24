Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from county cricket
Veteran England bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from regional and county cricket. Brunt will play The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer but will not play for Northern Diamonds or Yorkshire. "I don't want to be opening the bowling for Yorkshire or the Diamonds when someone like Lizzie...
BBC
Harry Sheridan: Trinity College student still taking in ascent to Ulster team
Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Northern Ireland; match report and highlights on BBC website. Harry Sheridan is still trying to take in his ascent to the Ulster team over the last fortnight after making his debut against European champions La Rochelle and then earning a first start in last weekend's memorable victory over Sale.
BBC
Sean Abbott: Surrey sign Australia seamer for first half of 2023
Surrey have signed Australia seam bowler Sean Abbott on a deal until the end of July. The 30-year-old will be available for fixtures in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Abbott had a stint with the club in 2021 but his time at the Kia Oval was cut...
BBC
'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera
Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC
World Athletics: New transgender rules 'would leave women at serious disadvantage', says Amelia Strickler
British shot putter Amelia Strickler says plans by World Athletics to allow transgender women to continue to compete in female international track and field events "would leave women at a serious disadvantage". World Athletics has said its "preferred option" was to tighten the sport's eligibility rules, but still use testosterone...
Tennis-Soccer mom Azarenka ordered to take off PSG shirt at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Self-described "obnoxious soccer mom" Victoria Azarenka was ordered to take off her Paris St Germain shirt at the Australian Open on Thursday before bowing out of the Grand Slam with a straight sets defeat by Elena Rybakina in the semi-finals.
BBC
Newbury football ground: High Court to decide planning row
The battle over the future of a former football ground has been taken to the High Court. West Berkshire Council wants to redevelop its Faraday Road pitch, the former home of Newbury FC, and replace it with a new ground at Monks Lane. Campaigners insist it should be retained for...
BBC
Nat Sciver: All-rounder returns as vice-captain for T20 World Cup
All-rounder Nat Sciver will return as England vice-captain for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sciver, 30, filled the role before taking a break for her mental health after the Commonwealth Games. She missed a series against India in September and although she returned for the tour...
BBC
Tributes as Cumbria cricketer Arthur Lamb dies aged 31
Tributes have been paid to a cricketer and a council's youngest member following his sudden death aged 31. Arthur Lamb, who played for Whitehaven Cricket Club and was a Conservative Cumbria County Councillor, died on Friday. He has been described as a "cornerstone" of the club, where he had coached...
BBC
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns
Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC
Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies
A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC
Southampton MP criticises closure of Bitterne NatWest branch
An MP has opposed the closure of a bank branch, branding it "a disgrace". NatWest is planning to close 23 branches in England and Wales, including its branch in Bitterne, Southampton. Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen, said the move was "poorly considered" and warned staff and customers...
BBC
FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton faces Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan
Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress. For this weekend's ties, he is up...
BBC
The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls
Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
SB Nation
Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended
The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
BBC
Reanne Evans beats Stuart Bingham to become first woman to win a match at Snooker Shoot Out
Reanne Evans beat former world champion Stuart Bingham 60-8 to become the first woman to win a match in the one-frame Snooker Shoot Out in Leicester. Evans, 37, the 12-time women's world champion, made an early break of 21 before pulling clear to seal a memorable win. "I think I...
BBC
Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer
Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
BBC
What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?
Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...
Comments / 0