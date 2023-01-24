ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Katherine Brunt: England bowler retires from county cricket

Veteran England bowler Katherine Brunt has announced her retirement from regional and county cricket. Brunt will play The Hundred for Trent Rockets this summer but will not play for Northern Diamonds or Yorkshire. "I don't want to be opening the bowling for Yorkshire or the Diamonds when someone like Lizzie...
BBC

Harry Sheridan: Trinity College student still taking in ascent to Ulster team

Venue: Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Date: Friday, 27 January Kick-off: 19:35 GMT. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two Northern Ireland; match report and highlights on BBC website. Harry Sheridan is still trying to take in his ascent to the Ulster team over the last fortnight after making his debut against European champions La Rochelle and then earning a first start in last weekend's memorable victory over Sale.
BBC

Sean Abbott: Surrey sign Australia seamer for first half of 2023

Surrey have signed Australia seam bowler Sean Abbott on a deal until the end of July. The 30-year-old will be available for fixtures in both the County Championship and the T20 Blast. Abbott had a stint with the club in 2021 but his time at the Kia Oval was cut...
BBC

'I left it all on the pitch' - Injera

Kenya rugby sevens all-time top try scorer Collins Injera dedicated his whole life to playing rugby - becoming the greatest player Kenya has ever produced. It is no wonder he confesses to finding it difficult to sum up his 17 years turning up for the national team and leading it to unprecedented heights.
BBC

Newbury football ground: High Court to decide planning row

The battle over the future of a former football ground has been taken to the High Court. West Berkshire Council wants to redevelop its Faraday Road pitch, the former home of Newbury FC, and replace it with a new ground at Monks Lane. Campaigners insist it should be retained for...
BBC

Nat Sciver: All-rounder returns as vice-captain for T20 World Cup

All-rounder Nat Sciver will return as England vice-captain for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa. Sciver, 30, filled the role before taking a break for her mental health after the Commonwealth Games. She missed a series against India in September and although she returned for the tour...
BBC

Tributes as Cumbria cricketer Arthur Lamb dies aged 31

Tributes have been paid to a cricketer and a council's youngest member following his sudden death aged 31. Arthur Lamb, who played for Whitehaven Cricket Club and was a Conservative Cumbria County Councillor, died on Friday. He has been described as a "cornerstone" of the club, where he had coached...
BBC

Middlesbrough and Hartlepool: Government hails boost for towns

Middlesbrough and Hartlepool will be regenerated through two new development corporations, Michael Gove has said. The Levelling Up Secretary said Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen will get new powers with the corporations to revamp both town centres. Mr Gove was speaking at the Convention of the North in Manchester, a...
BBC

Tributes after Sutton Coldfield MBE nurse Paulette Bolton dies

A "much loved" nurse who touched thousands of lives and was appointed an MBE by the Queen for her services to patient care has died. Paulette Bolton, 71, from Sutton Coldfield, died on Monday after a short illness. Her daughter, Tonya Bolton, said her mum would be remembered for committing...
BBC

Southampton MP criticises closure of Bitterne NatWest branch

An MP has opposed the closure of a bank branch, branding it "a disgrace". NatWest is planning to close 23 branches in England and Wales, including its branch in Bitterne, Southampton. Royston Smith, the Conservative MP for Southampton Itchen, said the move was "poorly considered" and warned staff and customers...
BBC

FA Cup predictions: Chris Sutton faces Krept from rap duo Krept & Konan

Sheffield Wednesday and Stevenage sprang the surprises in the FA Cup third round but will we see more shocks in round four?. BBC Sport's football expert Chris Sutton has made predictions for all 16 matches and given his verdict on who will progress. For this weekend's ties, he is up...
BBC

The lost history of Tynemouth's Holocaust safe house for girls

Number 55 Percy Park looks much like all the other town houses on a well-kept seafront parade in Tynemouth. But more than 80 years ago, it played a small yet significant part in the rescue of Jewish children from the Nazis. Following a BBC investigation, a blue plaque was unveiled...
SB Nation

Three Manchester City Fixtures Amended

The lords and masters of TV have spoken once again and three of Manchester City’s fixtures in March have been amended for live broadcast. The blues matches at home to Newcastle and West Ham United and their trip to Crystal Palace have been selected for TV viewing. The blues...
BBC

Michael Morrison: Cambridge United re-sign centre-back from Portsmouth on free transfer

Cambridge United have re-signed centre-back Michael Morrison on a free transfer from Portsmouth. The 34-year-old began his career at the Abbey Stadium, making more than 100 appearances before moving to Leicester City in 2008. He has agreed an 18-month deal, having also played for Sheffield Wednesday, Charlton, Birmingham and Reading.
BBC

What now for Aberdeen and Jim Goodwin?

Almost 48 hours passed from the full-time whistle confirming the worst defeat in Aberdeen's 120-year history, to the club finally releasing a statement on the future of manager Jim Goodwin. The verdict? Carry on, for now. The Scottish Cup exit to fourth-round Darvel marked a run of one win in...

