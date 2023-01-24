ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plant City, FL

Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia

Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
MACON, GA
The Ring Magazine

Azat Hovhannisyan and Luis Nery set to clash in WBC 122-pound title eliminator on Feb. 18

Ring-rated junior featherweights Luis “Pantera” Nery and Azat “Crazy A” Hovhannisyan, two of the most aggressive fighters in the 122-pound division, will face off in a 12-round WBC eliminator on Saturday, February 18, Golden Boy Promotions announced on Wednesday. Hovhannisyan (21-3, 17 KOs), a former title...
The Ring Magazine

Robeisy Ramírez to face Isaac Dogboe on April 1st in Oklahoma

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Robeisy “El Tren” Ramírez will lock horns with Isaac “Royal Storm” Dogboe in a 12-round showdown on Saturday, April 1, at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. In the eight-round co-feature, Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas looks to extend his unbeaten...
TULSA, OK
The Ring Magazine

Alexis Rocha to face new opponent, George Ashie, in Jan. 28 main event on DAZN

Welterweight up-and-comer Alexis Rocha will face new opponent George Ashie in the 12-round Golden Boy Promotions main event for January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, presented in association with Star Boxing. The originally announced opponent, Anthony Young, suffered a nose injury and can no longer participate in the fight against Rocha. Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.
INGLEWOOD, CA
The Ring Magazine

Mario Barrios vs. Jovanie Santiago added to Vargas-Foster card

Barrios will square off against Jovanie Santiago in a 10-round welterweight bout at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Premier Boxing Champions (PBC) also announced an attractive heavyweight clash between prospects Lenier Pero and Viktor Faust. Both fights will precede the main event bout between Rey Vargas and O’Shaquie Foster,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

