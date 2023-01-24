Welterweight up-and-comer Alexis Rocha will face new opponent George Ashie in the 12-round Golden Boy Promotions main event for January 28 at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, presented in association with Star Boxing. The originally announced opponent, Anthony Young, suffered a nose injury and can no longer participate in the fight against Rocha. Doors to the venue will open at 3:00 p.m. PST, and the worldwide broadcast on DAZN begins at 5:00 p.m. PST/ 8:00 p.m. EST.

INGLEWOOD, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO