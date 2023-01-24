Read full article on original website
Related
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady, Raiders Announcement
The NFL world today is fixated on Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers. Questions continue to follow the future Hall-of-Famers regarding their future. Is retirement on the table? What about a change of scenery? In the case of Brady, a report emerged Tuesday indicating Brady may play in 2023... just ...
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
Colin Kaepernick Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: Colin Kaepernick has signed with CAA for representation. The former NFL star holds the all-time NFL record for most rushing yards in a game by a quarterback. In 2016, he took a knee during “The Star Spangled Banner” to bring attention to systemic oppressions against Black and Brown people, and since then, has founded and helped to fund three organizations: Know Your Rights Camp, Ra Vision Media, and Kaepernick Publishing, which advance the liberation of Black and Brown people through storytelling, systems change, and political education. Related Story Anna Faris Signs With CAA Related Story Marilyn Manson Settles 'Game Of Thrones' Actress Esmé Bianco's...
WJFW-TV
NHL Expanded Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
WJFW-TV
NHL Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. N.Y. Islanders at Ottawa, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Carolina at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m. Vancouver at...
WJFW-TV
Maryland 73, Wisconsin 55
WISCONSIN (12-7) Crowl 4-7 2-2 11, Wahl 6-13 1-1 13, Davis 1-5 0-0 3, Essegian 6-12 3-4 19, Hepburn 1-3 0-0 3, Gilmore 3-5 0-0 6, Lindsey 0-3 0-0 0, McGee 0-4 0-0 0, Hodges 0-1 0-0 0, Ilver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 6-7 55. MARYLAND (13-7) Reese 7-8...
WJFW-TV
Indiana 61, Minnesota 57
INDIANA (14-6) Jackson-Davis 11-19 3-6 25, Kopp 4-9 0-0 11, R.Thompson 1-4 2-4 4, Galloway 1-5 2-4 5, Hood-Schifino 2-11 2-2 6, Reneau 4-5 2-2 10, Bates 0-3 0-0 0, Geronimo 0-0 0-0 0, Gunn 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-56 11-18 61. MINNESOTA (7-12) Battle 8-16 0-0 20, Ola-Joseph 1-8...
WJFW-TV
Durant and the Nets host the Pistons
Detroit Pistons (12-37, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Nets -9; over/under is 231.5. BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets host the Detroit Pistons. Durant currently ranks sixth in the NBA scoring 29.7 points per game.
WJFW-TV
N. Kentucky 68, Green Bay 50
GREEN BAY (2-20) Cummings 5-10 0-0 13, Heffner 1-2 0-0 2, Meyer 6-9 3-3 16, Jenkins 0-1 0-0 0, Tucker 0-4 0-0 0, Rose 3-7 0-0 9, Wade 1-3 0-0 3, Blake 3-5 0-0 7, Davis 0-2 0-0 0, D.Short 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-43 3-3 50. N. KENTUCKY (14-8)
WJFW-TV
Detroit 3, San Jose 2
Detroit0201—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Berggren, DET (Roughing), 8:48; Gregor, SJ (Roughing), 8:48; Hertl, SJ (Hooking), 16:25. Second Period_1, Detroit, Erne 6 (Larkin, Hronek), 2:17. 2, San Jose, Meier 28 (Hertl, Karlsson), 7:58. 3, Detroit, Rasmussen 8, 16:29. 4, San Jose, Couture 17 (Karlsson, Megna), 19:53. Penalties_Kubalik, DET (Slashing), 9:35. Third...
WJFW-TV
Tampa Bay 4, Minnesota 2
Tampa Bay022—4 First Period_None. Penalties_Paul, TB (Fighting), 10:27; Middleton, MIN (Fighting), 10:27; Stamkos, TB (Hooking), 11:58; Eriksson Ek, MIN (Holding), 12:17; Cirelli, TB (Hooking), 19:48. Second Period_1, Minnesota, Eriksson Ek 17 (Middleton), 3:43 (sh). 2, Tampa Bay, Perry 7 (Sergachev, Colton), 9:44. 3, Minnesota, Kaprizov 27 (Eriksson Ek, Boldy),...
Raja Bell: "Heat are a Piece Away"
The Miami Heat sit at 27-22 heading into tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic. The Heat have looked great at times and they have had some rough nights as well as they continue to deal with injuries.
Comments / 0