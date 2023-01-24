Read full article on original website
centraloregonian.com
Prineville woman is passionate about promoting the Western way of living
When it comes to anything related to the Crooked River Roundup (CRR), one will not have to look very far to find Linda Smith involved in some way. Smith has been the CRR Queen Coordinator and chair since 2017. She also became a member of the board within the past year. She was born and raised in Crook County and has always been in love with rodeos. She was a CRR princess while in high school and has continued the passion throughout her entire life.
KTVZ
Deschutes County contracts with Bethlehem Inn for 6 shelter beds in program with Homeless Outreach Team
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Health Services Department is contracting with the Bethlehem Inn homeless shelter in Bend for six beds for use as needed by the county's Homeless Outreach Services Team. Bethlehem Inn Executive Director Gwenn Wysling said Thursday, "It's no cost to (program participants). They get...
KTVZ
Sisters Folk Festival announces new music and art festival, Big Ponderoo, coming in June
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Sisters Folk Festival announces Big Ponderoo, a brand-new music festival bringing progressive bluegrass and Americana music to two stages, celebrating the thriving music and arts community of Sisters. The festival will take place June 23-25 at Sisters Art Works and Three Creeks Brewing production facility.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Sisters School District to re-purpose old elementary school building
Out with the old, but not entirely. Sisters Elementary School is moving to a new building in fall 2024 thanks to money from a bond measure passed in May 2021. It’ll be 80,000 square feet — almost double the size of the current building. But the former building has a chance for a new lease on life.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 months later, what has Bend’s ‘Corky Lady’ made with those 20,000 corks?
The last time we saw Cyllene King of Bend in August 2022, she was building cork birdhouses as fast as she could and she had a lot of work left to do. Five months later, we decided it was time to pay the mad-crafter another visit and see if she has found a way to use up more than 20,000 corks.
Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it?
The union that represents Oregon nurses is is raising concerns about St. Charles Health System's plans for a new $90 million cancer center on its Redmond campus, expressing doubt that it can adequately staff the facility, considering its current staffing and financial issues. The post Nurses union presses St Charles over plans for $90 million Redmond cancer center: Who will staff it? appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
Study: Nearly half of Bend residents think tourism costs outweigh benefits
Do Bend residents think the benefits of tourism outweigh the costs? A new study shows a plurality say “no.”. The Oregon State University Sustainable Tourism Lab conducted a survey asking communities how they feel about tourism in their towns. Forty-nine percent of people in Bend said the costs are...
Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed
Long lines at the pharmacy seem to be normal nowadays, amid staffing shortages. There's a growing need for pharmacy technicians in Central Oregon, with dozens of postings online, looking to fill those roles. The post Open slots available in tuition-free pharmacy tech course that aims to fill need, help C.O. students succeed appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat
The Redmond City Council Tuesday evening unanimously approved Mayor Ed Fitch’s appointment of Tobias Colvin to the council. Colvin will serve out the remaining two years of the council seat vacated by newly elected Mayor Ed Fitch. The post Redmond councilors appoint hotel manager Tobias Colvin to fill Mayor Ed Fitch’s council seat appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ
Bend golf coach named to U.S. Kids Golf top 50 coaches in the world
Tim Fraley is the director of player development at Awbrey Glen Golf Club. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a...
KTVZ
Matt Craven steps down as Bend High head football coach
Craven was the head coach for 11 years and with the program for 18 years. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to...
Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’
La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The data team at Realtor.com found lesser known communities where ski slopes and amenities abound, and home prices are still reasonable, when compared to neighboring communities -- and La Pine ranks 10th on the list. Finding a proper ski town means looking for three key factors, as Sunriver-La Pine Economic Development noted in its The post Realtor.com names La Pine one of top 10 ‘great affordable ski towns you’ve never heard of’ appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Neff – Purcell intersection in Bend to close for 5 months
Get ready for a roughly five-month closure of the intersection of Neff Road and Purcell Boulevard in Bend. The City of Bend said Tuesday the intersection near St. Charles Hospital and Pilot Butte Middle School will be closed from Feb. 22 through mid-summer. It’s part of the Neff & Purcell...
KTVZ
Bend councilors tackle affordable housing issue at goal-setting retreat — but what does the term really mean?
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The term "affordable housing" is used a lot when talking about tackling the major issues in Central Oregon, including homelessness, but what does the term really mean to city councilors who met this week in a goal-setting retreat, and to and others involved in those efforts?
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Instant Landscaping moves 200-ton building for Highway 97 project
Instant Landscaping in Bend moved a 200-ton building Saturday to make way for a new highway. The landscaping supply company moved their masonry truck shop about 1/2-mile north. The move is to make room for the Bend North Corridor Project. That project is shifting the portion of Highway 97 that...
centraloregondaily.com
Neighbors file appeal to stop new SE Bend gas station development
Neighbors opposed to a gas station and retail development in southeast Bend have filed an appeal with the city. City planners approved the project for the development at the corner of Murphy and Brosterhous Roads earlier this month despite the vocal objection of people living nearby. “The City Council has...
centraloregondaily.com
Mirror Pond water levels reduced by 2 feet
Patrons at Bend’s Mirror Pond will notice a drastic change in the water. Construction crews have lowered water level at the pond by approximately two feet. It’s part of an ongoing bank repair and trail extension project that will transform the areas along the river. The work at...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️Volunteers help rescue 87 animals from abusive conditions at Terrebonne ranch
Dozens of farm animals were rescued from what were described as abusive and neglectful conditions at a 17-acre Terrebonne ranch over the weekend, the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office said. The scale of the evacuation required three animal rescue organizations, sheriff’s deputies and two days to complete. “We were...
KTVZ
Deschutes County may drop three more possible landfill sites because they are too close to airports
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Deschutes County recently began evaluating 13 potential sites for its new landfill, dropping to 12 when a private property owner said he has plans for his land. Now, it appears three more sites may be off the table, because of their proximity to airports that fall under an Federal Aviation Administration recommendation.
Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again
A Bend 19-year-old was arrested and jailed on a drunk-driving charge early Tuesday after allegedly brandishing a handgun at convenience store workers. He was later released to a responsible third party – then arrested and jailed again hours later on menacing charges, accused of brandishing the gun several more times. The post Bend resident accused of brandishing replica handgun arrested, jailed on DUII, released – and arrested again appeared first on KTVZ.
