kotatv.com
A young cowboy takes the reins of a competition horse
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s called ranch riding; judges look at how a horse can walk, trot, and lope. Often the horses are shown by adults with years of experience. But this year, it was 11 year old Lane Jones who rode in on a champion. This was Lanes’ and Fiery French Whiskeys first time competing in the ranch riding competition.
kotatv.com
Crews turn a rodeo ring into a snocross arena
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -For the 11th year in a row, the International Series of Champions is headed to Deadwood. Snow is brought in from Lead and Deadwood to the Days of 76 Event Complex and rodeo grounds starting as early as November to help snow accumulate for the event.
KEVN
Timmer shining for SDSU women
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The South Dakota State women’s basketball team has racked up a perfect 9-0 conference record. Head coach Aaron Johnston says the play of Rapid City’s Haleigh Timmer has been a big part of the team’s success.
kotatv.com
Skogen Kitchen chef Joseph Raney earns prestigious nomination
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The chef from Skogen Kitchen in Custer is one of two South Dakota chefs nominated for the James Beard Award. Joseph Raney of Skogen and Sanaa Abourezk from Sanna’s Gourmet Mediterranean in Sioux Falls are semifinalists in the best chef category for the Midwest Region.
kotatv.com
Strong start to 2023 for Terry Peak
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It was a strong start to the season for Terry Peak in the first month of 2023. The combination of the perfect amount of snow and an influx of in-state and out-of-state visitors are indicators for a strong winter tourism season at Terry Peak. According...
kotatv.com
Vandalization of Sturgis ice rink leads to closure for weeks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The City of Sturgis ice rink was vandalized Monday night. According to Sturgis Public Works Director Rick Bush, someone took apart some of the rink’s side walls, causing the ice to refreeze in the wrong position. City staff was unable to reconnect the sidewall pieces without causing damage to the liner and the walls.
kotatv.com
Big Ol’ Fish-5 pound Northern Pike
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -This week’s Big Ol’ Fish is a 5 pound Northern Pike caught by Jesse. Congrats on your Big Ol’ Fish!!!!
kotatv.com
Vendors head into Rapid City from across the Midwest, for the 65th annual Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is the second-largest event in South Dakota. It’s known for showcasing livestock, concerts, and rodeos. But many people are looking forward to the vendors, and those vendors want to be here. With more than 500 applications for vendor spots, the event’s board of directors chose 400.
newscenter1.tv
How would you like to be able to say you live on GOOSEBERRY ROAD? Check out this place in Spearfish!
SPEARFISH, S.D. – “The s̶n̶o̶z̶b̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ gooseberries taste like s̶n̶o̶z̶b̶e̶r̶r̶i̶e̶s̶ gooseberries !” No, there is no lickable wallpaper in this house. But who needs it when you have five bedrooms, four bathrooms, (three full baths, 1 half bath) a formal dining area, and an open-concept living and kitchen area?
Rapid City Police looking for runaway Bismarck teen
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A teenage girl from Bismarck is being reported as a runaway after having last been seen on January 16 in Rapid City, SD at the Canyon Lake Park Campground. According to the teen’s mom, the girl, Emma Huska, is 16 years old, 5’6″, has brown eyes, and brown and red hair. […]
kotatv.com
Widespread snow moves into the area Saturday morning
The early evening news on KOTA Territory TV.
newslj.com
Fatal wreck closes Hwy. 85
A two-vehicle accident south of Newcastle on Jan. 17 at 2:05 p.m. resulted in the death of a 71-year-old Denver man, according to Sgt. Jeremy Beck of the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The accident occurred around milepost 85 in Niobrara County, closing the highway for several hours. Vladimir Perlin was driving...
kotatv.com
Winter hiking in the Black Hills; safety tips for a fun adventure
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Hiking is a popular year-round activity in the Black Hills. Even if you’ve hiked a trail before, winter conditions and an earlier sunset can make it seems like a different trail. Daylight in the wintertime is limited to about 7 hours of sunlight compared...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Central girls basketball coach resigns mid-season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Rapid City Central Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Tuesday that Josh Mach has resigned as the head girls basketball coach due to health concerns. Mach was in his first season with the Cobblers. “We want to thank Coach Mach for working with our Cobbler...
county17.com
An inch of snow increasingly likely today; frigid temps coming this weekend
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A blast of frigid arctic air is on the way this weekend, and that will drop overnight temps into the negative double digits. First, though, will be seasonal temps but snow is increasingly likely. Today’s forecast from the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota,...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
hubcityradio.com
Former Aberdeen Central BBB Assistant Coach Resigns from RC Central
RC, SD (Press Release) – Rapid City Central High School Activities Director Jordan Bauer announced on Tuesday that Josh Mach has resigned as the head girls’ basketball coach due to health concerns. Coach Mach is stepping down during his first season with the Cobblers after spending a number of seasons on the sidelines with the Aberdeen Central BBB team.
kotatv.com
Habitat for Humanity to build affordable homes in Sturgis
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last Tuesday, the Sturgis City Council approved the latest tax increment to finance a District 26 plan. It will provide the infrastructure Habitat for Humanity will use to build two houses. With the need for affordable housing in the Black Hills, the non-profit organization is also planning for 2023 to get more families into homes.
KELOLAND TV
Teens wanted in Rapid City burglary
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police are asking for the public’s help in solving a weekend burglary. Authorities say officers were called to a store on Jackson Boulevard just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Police arriving on the scene found several items were taken from the store.
kotatv.com
Western Dakota Technical College receives funding for new equipment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Western Dakota Technical College is the only tech school in Rapid City, and now some of their programs will be getting new equipment. “In particular, machining is a program that recently expanded the CNC capabilities for students in it, so we need to get more CNC equipment. In addition to that we have some equipment that we need to update in our automotive tech program and our diesel program as well,” said Dr. Ann Bolman, president of Western Dakota Technical College.
