San Diego, CA

Coast News

SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans

REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
californiaglobe.com

San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes

The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego County Supervisors approve graffiti removal policy

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance upgrade that ends the cost burden of graffiti removal for unincorporated residents. Starting in the late spring, a county contractor will remove graffiti from private property without any cost to the property owner. Supervisors...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC San Diego

Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery

San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
CBS 8

San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'

SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

