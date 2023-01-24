Read full article on original website
Coast News
SANDAG, Caltrans offer transportation plans
REGION — SANDAG and Caltrans is asking for commentary on two recently released draft transportation plans, for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
San Diego plotting to tax drivers 'into submission' with new highway mileage toll
San Diego County Supervisor Jim Desmond says local leaders are trying to tax drivers "into submission" by converting more than 800 freeway miles into toll lanes.
San Diego Settles with Surfer in Lawsuit that Changed State Law
The settlement comes nearly nine years after the incident
californiaglobe.com
San Diego Moves Closer To Bringing In Sweeping Parking Changes
The city of San Diego moved closer to bringing in sweeping towing changes on Wednesday following new reports that the city is losing $1.5 million due to lost fees and fines. For several years, strict parking rules in San Diego, specifically street parking signs that list odd times that can vary by street, have been racking up fees for many residents in the city. Parking enforcement agents have been especially tenacious in giving fines, with the city even towing and auctioning off 32,000 vehicles in the past six years.
San Diego County Supervisors approve graffiti removal policy
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Wednesday unanimously approved an ordinance upgrade that ends the cost burden of graffiti removal for unincorporated residents. Starting in the late spring, a county contractor will remove graffiti from private property without any cost to the property owner. Supervisors...
San Diego Losing Big Money on Towing, Auctioning Off Cars
Some are calling for alternatives to the costly tow program
Support, criticism of transgender rights at Santee City Council meeting
The burning debate over whether Christynne Wood, a transgender woman, should have been allowed to use a women’s locker room at the local YMCA continued at a Santee city council meeting Wednesday.
New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance
A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
Explosion at Kearny Mesa company barbeque critically injures caterers
SAN DIEGO — Two employees of a catering company were critically injured when a propane tank exploded at a barbeque in Kearny Mesa, scarring them with life-threatening burns, Thursday afternoon. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department was called around 12:44 p.m. to the 9300 block of Balboa Avenue in Kearny Mesa...
Irvine police pursuit ends in San Diego County
A cross-county police pursuit that started in Irvine ended Thursday afternoon near Solana Beach.
San Diego wants to tax people out of their cars and into public transportation
It's not a secret that California is where many great and bad ideas first come to life. Once they catch hold in California they spread. Here's a new one designed to discourage driving.
Construction begins on new Oceanside affordable housing development
A new $26 million affordable housing project in Oceanside broke ground last week, marking the eighth complex to begin development in San Diego County through funding from California’s No Place Like Home program.
'Point in Time' count to give glimpse into San Diego homeless crisis
SAN DIEGO — The signs of our homelessness crisis in San Diego are everywhere, and it looks to be worsening. On Thursday, the Point In Time count of the unsheltered population will help us understand how big the problem is. More than 1,500 volunteers moved around the county to...
kusi.com
City Council shoots down Gloria’s City Core Revitalization Proposal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego City Council voted against Mayor Todd Gloria’s City Core Revitalization proposal. The proposal sought to fix up City Hall, the Civil Center Plaza, and the Infamous Ash Street Property. President and CEO Bill Roper of the Roper Capital Company says the...
NBC San Diego
Emergency Declaration Allows San Diego County to Seek State and Federal Money for Storm Recovery
San Diego County supervisors Wednesday unanimously ratified an emergency declaration to deal with the severe damage caused by a series of winter storms. Chief Administrative Officer Helen Robbins-Meyer issued the emergency declaration Tuesday, which will allow the county to seek federal and state money to help residents affected by heavy rain storms that occurred in late December and earlier this month.
San Diego leaders looking to lift state ban on 'pay toilets'
SAN DIEGO — The proposal coming from San Diego city leaders could overturn a nearly 50-year-old ban that prohibits cities from charging people for public restroom access. Free access to public restrooms has been a law in California, but soon San Diegans could find themselves paying a quarter to use some public restrooms and not everyone is happy about it.
kusi.com
Scott Sherman: “Housing as a human right” agenda will increase cost of living
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego City Leadership plans to declare housing a human right on Jan. 24. This “declaration” will hold no legal teeth, but could give local leaders the backing needed to move forward with further housing regulations such as rent-caps and eviction protection. Former...
Tijuana running out of water, turns to California for help
Due to the short supply and delivery issues, the city has been forced to cut off water to more than 40 percent of the population, and it says more could lose service in the weeks ahead.
4 San Diego-area restaurants make Yelp’s ‘Top 100 Places to Eat’ in US
This year, eateries across 30 states and Washington, D.C. made the list, though some states have far more restaurant representation than others.
Dozens Held in Crackdown on San Diego Crime Syndicate with White Supremist Ties
Local political and law enforcement officials announced dozens of arrests and seizures of an array of guns and illicit drugs as part of a 10-month “takedown” of a large San Diego-area criminal network. The multi-agency effort, dubbed “Operation Red Rider,” sought to dismantle a “well-organized crime syndicate,” San...
CBS 8
