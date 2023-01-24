ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

OnlyHomers

Buffalo Bills Fire Coach

The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
VikingsTerritory

Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills

The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn Announcement

For the second straight year, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing lots of interest for head coaching positions. Quinn has already interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals vacancy, and the franchise is reportedly set to bring him back for a second meeting tonight. This one will be ...
ARLINGTON, TX
News 4 Buffalo

‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts. General manager Brandon Beane […]
BUFFALO, NY
NBC Sports

Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings

Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
TAMPA, FL
purplePTSD.com

Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers

The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

NFL Coach Suddenly Fired

The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa

The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Athlon Sports

Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change

This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch.  Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
BUFFALO, NY
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase

Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday.  It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Simms continues to be wrong about Hurts

The disrespect is real, and it’s way past ridiculous. Former NFL quarterback, current analyst Chris Simms has undercut Jalen Hurts since he assumed QB1 duties with the Eagles last season. All Hurts has done this season is earn serious MVP consideration lead his team to 14 wins in the 15 games he played, and throttle the Giants to earn his first caereer playoff win on the way to the NFC Championship game.
NBC Sports

Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks

The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
Larry Brown Sports

Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors

Josh Allen this week addressed some wild rumors about Damar Hamlin. Hamlin showed up at the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, fewer than three weeks after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against Cincy. But some fans developed a conspiracy theory surrounding Hamlin after... The post Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

