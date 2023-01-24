Read full article on original website
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Vikings Short Timer Lands with Bills
The Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Buffalo Bills last weekend in the AFC’s Divisional Playoff round, winning by a final score of 27-10 and punctuating Buffalo’s season with a whimper. From the end of last year’s Super Bowl until Sunday afternoon, the Bills were oddsmakers’ favorites to hoist a...
Look: NFL World Reacts To The Dan Quinn Announcement
For the second straight year, Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is drawing lots of interest for head coaching positions. Quinn has already interviewed for the Arizona Cardinals vacancy, and the franchise is reportedly set to bring him back for a second meeting tonight. This one will be ...
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, deliver Bengals game ball to Athens' Courtside Pizza
Joe Burrow's parents, Jimmy and Robin, delivered a Cincinnati Bengals postseason game ball to Courtside Pizza on Court Street in Athens, Ohio, minutes away from where Joe grew up in The Plains when he starred at Athens High School while Jimmy was the defensive coordinator for the Ohio University Bobcats.
‘Drinking out of a fire hose’: Bills OC Ken Dorsey’s debut effort draws measured praise from GM Brandon Beane
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Ken Dorsey coordinated a Bills offense that ranked second in the NFL in scoring and total yards in his first season on the job. But after managing only 10 points in Sunday’s divisional playoff loss to the Bengals, Dorsey drew fire from dissatisfied Bills fans and analysts. General manager Brandon Beane […]
Aaron Rodgers just made it tougher for the Packers to trade him
Aaron Rodgers turned the Packers narrative on its head, and suddenly they’ll look bad for dealing the franchise QB. In the weeks following the Packers season-ending defeat at the hands of the Detroit Lions, it’s become increasingly likely that their long-term marriage with Aaron Rodgers comes to an end.
CBS Sports
Bills GM Brandon Beane calls out Bengals: 'I don't want to suck bad enough to have to get Ja'Marr Chase'
From the beginning of Sunday's AFC divisional round game between the Bengals and Bills, it was clear which team held the upper hand. The Bengals' impressive 27-10 victory put them in the AFC Championship Game for the second consecutive year and further proved they can compete (and win) against the best.
NBC Sports
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Former Vikings WR Signs with Steelers
The Minnesota Vikings lost seven players off their practice squad this week as contracts expired without Minnesota offering them ‘futures’ deals. With that, one of these former Vikings has already found a new team. On Monday evening, news broke that former Vikings WR Dan Chisena had signed a futures deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
NBC Sports
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Buffalo Bills Reportedly Making Significant Staff Change
This weekend, and for the second season in a row, the Buffalo Bills will be watching the AFC title game from the couch. Buffalo was defeated 27-10 by Cincinnati in the divisional round on Sunday, officially setting the stage for a Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship rematch from a year ago. Now, ...
NFL World Reacts To What Bills Said About Ja'Marr Chase
Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane had his annual end-of-the-season press conference on Tuesday. It came just two days after the Bills' season came to an end when they lost 27-10 to the Cincinnati Bengals. During the presser, Beane was asked about the Bengals' roster and if there was ...
The first 2023 NFL mock draft from Mel Kiper Jr. has a surprise in the first QB off the board
NFL Mock Draft season is in full swing now that we’re getting closer to the Super Bowl and a bunch of teams have started their offseasons (the 2023 draft order is mostly set). Our Christian D’Andrea had the Texans taking Bryce Young in his latest mock draft as the...
NBC Sports
Simms continues to be wrong about Hurts
The disrespect is real, and it’s way past ridiculous. Former NFL quarterback, current analyst Chris Simms has undercut Jalen Hurts since he assumed QB1 duties with the Eagles last season. All Hurts has done this season is earn serious MVP consideration lead his team to 14 wins in the 15 games he played, and throttle the Giants to earn his first caereer playoff win on the way to the NFC Championship game.
NBC Sports
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
Patriots projected to get a massive haul in 2023 compensatory picks
The New England Patriots are expected to make out well when it comes to compensatory picks in the 2023 NFL draft. According to Over The Cap’s Nick Korte’s recent compensatory pick projections, the Patriots are expected to be rewarded with three extra picks, including a fourth-round pick for J.C. Jackson, sixth-rounder for Ted Karras and seventh-rounder for Brandon Bolden.
Ravens GM Eric DeCosta says only one player will have 2023 offseason surgery
Football is a sport where injuries are extremely common, and the Baltimore Ravens know all too well how important each player’s availability will be heading into the 2023 season. The team went through a plethora of different injuries in 2021, and while 2022 saw players from the team go down, there was an improvement in overall availability.
Eli Apple says Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs need couples therapy
Postseason Eli Apple is back in full force. After making waves during the Cincinnati Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year with his trolling antics, the cornerback is reviving the trash talk that made him a vexed figure between fanbases. The 27-year-old most recently grabbed headlines during the Bengals’ 27-10...
Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors
Josh Allen this week addressed some wild rumors about Damar Hamlin. Hamlin showed up at the Buffalo Bills’ home playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, fewer than three weeks after suffering cardiac arrest on the field during a Week 17 game against Cincy. But some fans developed a conspiracy theory surrounding Hamlin after... The post Josh Allen addresses wild Damar Hamlin rumors appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
