ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

2 California lawmakers were at the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park just before shooting

By Steve Large
CBS Sacramento
CBS Sacramento
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZTr6o_0kP3dK8100

California lawmakers were at the Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park just before shooting 02:12

SACRAMENTO — Two state lawmakers happened to be at the Monterey Park Lunar New Year celebration just hours before the mass shooting this weekend.

Assemblymember Mike Fong and State Senator Susan Rubio spoke on the steps of the California State Capitol in Sacramento on Monday describing the sudden contrast from celebration to heartbreak in Monterey Park.

"The festival had thousands of people there," Assemblymember Fong said.

"So we have to reflect on the possibility that we could have been a victim ourselves," Senator Rubio said. "Because I have to share with you that a few hours prior to that incident, Assemblymember Mike Fong, myself and many community leaders were on a stage at that Lunar year event."

Assemblymember Fong posted pictures of the Monterey Park Lunar New Year festival hours before the shooting.

"The shooting happened at 10 o'clock at night, an hour after the closing of the festival," Fong said.

Assemblymember Fong described Monterey Park as the first suburban Chinatown in the United States, and also as the first city in the U.S. with an Asian-American majority population.

It's supposed to be a place for the hopes and aspirations of the immigrant community, but it now is another American community reeling from a mass shooting.

"And in the year of the rabbit, which symbolizes peace and hope, [it] was taken away in a moment's notice," Assemblymember Fong said.

"We are now in a safe space, where people can come out, but nonetheless, the devastation is still there, the heartbreak is still there," Senator Rubio said.

Senator Rubio pointed out that this Monterey Park community marks the 32nd mass shooting already in the United States this year.

A shooting in Half Moon Bay Monday would be number 33. And another in Oakland on Monday night would be 34.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
spectrumnews1.com

Biden calls man who disarmed Monterey Park mass killer

ALHAMBRA, Calif. (CNS) — The man credited with saving an unknown number lives by wrestling a gun away from a mass murderer at an Alhambra dance studio received a phone call Thursday from President Joe Biden, who thanked him for “taking such incredible action.”. What You Need To...
ALHAMBRA, CA
2UrbanGirls

Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?

In the spirit of the late great comedian Bernie Mac "can we be honest here America"?. Let's not kid each other, let's discuss the obvious elephant in the room that everyone wants to ignore which is newly elected Sheriff Robert Luna, from the former Long Beach Police Department, failed miserably in his department's response to the mass shooting in Monterey Park.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
12 News

Weekend trip to California turns deadly for Arizona woman

MARICOPA, Ariz. — What was supposed to be a fun weekend in California turned deadly for Vanessa Urbina. The 22-year-old drove to San Diego to enjoy the MLK holiday on Friday. Early Sunday morning, she and her boyfriend left a bar, got a flat tire, and were standing on a sidewalk waiting for a rideshare.
SAN DIEGO, CA
AOL Corp

10 Most Affordable Places To Retire in California

Retirement does not mean the end of an adventure - it could be the best opportunity to start a new one. While many choose popular retirement hubs like Florida and Maine to settle down in, you could consider moving out West for an entirely different adventure. Find: GOBankingRates' Best Regional...
CALIFORNIA STATE
koamnewsnow.com

Seven killed in another mass shooting in California

Latest mass shooting comes less than 48 hours after 11 people killed at a Lunar New Year celebration near Los Angeles. Lab-grown meat could be coming soon to grocery stores, and more of today's top videos. Updated 9 hrs ago video. Lab-grown meat coming soon to U.S. supermarkets?. Updated 9...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Times of San Diego

New Bill Would Mandate California Gun Owners Purchase Liability Insurance

A new state senator from Encinitas teamed with a Capitol veteran Thursday to introduce legislation requiring California gun owners to have liability insurance. Sen. Catherine Blakespear, the former mayor of Encinitas, joined Sen. Nancy Skinner of the Berkeley area on Senate Bill 8, which would mandate gun owners have liability insurance to cover injuries or damage from negligent or accidental firing.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Monterey Park Gunman Had No Known Connection to Victims, Sheriff Says

The 72-year-old man who opened fire inside a Southern California dance hall during a night of Lunar New Year celebrations had no known connection with any of the victims, the Los Angeles County Sheriff said Wednesday. The revelation was among several new details about the investigation announced by Sheriff Robert...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
Washington Examiner

California's COVID authoritarianism is only just beginning

COVID authoritarianism extends far beyond the lockdowns that ruined the lives of millions. And Democrats are proving it in California. California passed a law that punished doctors for spreading “misinformation or disinformation” about COVID-19. “Misinformation” is defined as “false information that is contradicted by contemporary scientific consensus contrary to the standard of care.” The “contemporary scientific consensus” is, of course, to be determined by Democrats at a later date. The state’s deputy attorney general told a judge that it cannot be defined at this time.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Monterey Park shooting survivors, residents attend vigil for victims

A vigil was held at Monterey Park City Hall overnight for the victims of Saturday's shooting at a dance studio that killed 11 people. Some who survived the attack were there, reuniting with other survivors for the first time since the massacre. Daniel Hsiu said he's lucky he survived. He saw his friends die in front of him from the hail of gunfire. When he closes his eyes, he said he still sees scenes of shooting, blood and people running."My memory won't go away," Hsiu said.  The shooting, which also injured nine people, has shocked the city's large Asian American community, but they...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
CBS Sacramento

CBS Sacramento

Sacramento, CA
129K+
Followers
22K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

 https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy