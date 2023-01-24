Read full article on original website
Curbside Pickup/Delivery Taking off in San Angelo But Not Without Problems
We did a story a few days ago about the fastest-growing careers in Texas. There is one job that I didn't see on the list, that surely needs to be there. It's the people who fill curbside orders for Walmart or H-E-B or eCommerce orders, also orders for delivery. It would seem that this type of shopping is growing fast.
Rainbow Trout Fishing is Back at our Favorite Texas Fishing Holes
Rainbow trout fishing returns to West Texas with help from the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD). As we kick off 2023 with some unseasonable weather and warmer-than-normal temperatures, the TPWD's winter "rainbow trout stocking" began on January 11th and will be done again around February 17 through the 21st throughout Texas.
San Angelo Chicken Coups Fight High Egg Prices
It's going viral. People nationwide are all over social media showing off their chicken coops. It is one way to fight back against egg prices. Sure I've heard all the "reasons" why egg prices went so incredibly high. There was avian flu and higher prices on feed after the pandemic. I prefer to think there might also be another factor involved, greed.
Mysterious Grass Fires Plague Same San Angelo Area
Everyone loves a good mystery. This is NOT a good mystery. Unusual roadside fires continue to occur on Highway 87 North near the Chadbourne Street Overpass and FM 2105. Five times already in less than three weeks. What is going on? Theories include intentional arson. Some believe a vehicle dragging...
San Angelo Reacts to Possible Winter Weather This Week
If you want to see a good rumor in action, start telling folks around San Angelo that a winter storm is headed our way. People tend to react in a couple of ways. First, there is the Texas bravado. The attitude is, "Hey, I have a big ole pickup truck and I ain't afraid of a little snow. Second, are the people who immediately go into survivalist mode.
