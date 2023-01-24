Read full article on original website
Related
A look at Jerome Tang’s contract reminds how much K-State basketball has overachieved
With K-State off to a sensational start, now is a good time to break down the bonuses and buyout numbers in Jerome Tang’s contract ... which has a funny incentive clause he’s pretty much locked up.
Billy Packer, voice of the Final Four and legendary college basketball broadcaster, dead at 82
Legendary college basketball broadcaster Billy Packer died this week at 82. His son told The Associated Press that he passed away from kidney failure.
Wichita Eagle
UCLA Football Offers Class of 2024 Offensive Tackle Isaiah Garcia
The Bruins have sent out an offer to another one of the top offensive linemen in the West region. Class of 2024 offensive tackle Isaiah Garcia became the latest recruit to receive an offer from UCLA football, the Cypress High School (UT) product announced Monday on Twitter. The Under Armour All-American measures in at 6-foot-6, 280 pounds and has been a target for numerous programs across the western half of the United States.
How Wichita high school basketball star found a new home after KSHSAA rejected transfer
Zion Young has found a new home at Life Prep to finish his high school career after he was ruled ineligible at Heights.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Wichita Eagle
NBA Admits Game Changing Missed Call in Warriors vs. Grizzlies Game
The Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies played a thriller on Thursday night, and Golden State pulled out a narrow victory despite their superstar point guard Steph Curry being ejected in the final minutes. While the Warriors were at a major disadvantage because of this, the NBA recently admitted that they were the beneficiary of a game changing missed call in the final moments.
Wichita Eagle
Jayson Tatum Starting in Fourth All-Star Game Appearance; Jaylen Brown a Virtual Lock to Earn a Reserve Spot
View the original article to see embedded media. When the NBA All-Star Game tips off on Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City, Utah, for the third consecutive year, Jayson Tatum will be out there at the start of the event. The now four-time All-Star is also in the thick of...
Wichita Eagle
College golf coaches job blog: News from around the coaching community for 2023
Interested in the college golf coaching scene around the country in 2022? Get the latest updates on this page. If you have information to share on this page, please e-mail Lance Ringler or Cameron Jourdan. Editor’s note: To see previous listings, click here. January 26. HARVARD. Naree Song, who...
Wichita Eagle
3 Lions Who Must Step Up in 2023
The Lions experienced a drastic turnaround during the 2022 season. Dan Campbell's squad went just 3-13-1 in 2021, and then started off this past season with a dismal 1-6 mark. Detroit then proceeded to win eight of its last 10 games, to finish the campaign at 9-8. To take the...
Comments / 0