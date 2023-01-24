ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

KSAT 12

Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show

SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Teen stabbed, 17-year-old male behind bars

(Seguin) — A 17-year-old male is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old female early Sunday morning. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says the incident was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. in a home located in the 1300 block of FM 467. Ray...
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County

One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

