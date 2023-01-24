Read full article on original website
G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Two in custody, believed to be involved in Live Oak homicide, police say
SAN ANTONIO — Two people are in custody, allegedly involved in a homicide that took place in December. Authorities were called to the 10800 block of O'Connor Road in northeast Bexar County on Dec. 7. A Live Oak Police Department officer found a body in the brushy area. The...
'Not an Accident' - Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage with carbon monoxide odor.
Parents, four children, and pets were discovered dead in a Texas garage while there was a carbon monoxide odor present. A family of six was discovered dead in their house, prompting police in Texas to look into a potential murder-suicide.
KSAT 12
Medical examiner working to identify man shot dead after allegedly firing at SAPD officer
SAN ANTONIO – Staff members at the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office say it appears that a man who was shot and killed by a San Antonio police officer Tuesday night was 50-years-old. However, they say they are still working to positively identify him. According to SAPD’s Police...
KSAT 12
Man arrested for shooting neighbor as he mowed the lawn, records show
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities have arrested a suspect who they say shot his neighbor as he mowed the lawn. Cristobal Alfonso Cuellar, 54, has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the incident that happened on Saturday evening in the 100 block of Ohio St., records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Man shot in head after altercation at South Side Whataburger, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is hospitalized in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head after an altercation at a Whataburger ended in gunfire, according to San Antonio police. SAPD responded to the shooting around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday near Poteet Jourdanton Freeway and SW Loop 410. Police...
KSAT 12
Suspect shoots, kills 2 men on Northeast Side before calling police on himself, affidavit says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man called the police on himself after he shot and killed two homeless men before leaving the scene, according to an arrest affidavit. Police executed an arrest warrant for Jonathan Lee Alfaro, 29, on Jan. 26, according to Bexar County court records. He’s charged with capital murder - multiple persons.
KSAT 12
Man tied up, tortured, injected with bleach prior to body being dumped behind Live Oak apartments, warrant states
LIVE OAK, Texas – A man whose body was found dumped behind vacant apartments in Live Oak last month was tied up, tortured and injected with bleach, a murder warrant obtained Thursday by KSAT Investigates shows. Authorities have charged Justin Hunt, 32, in connection with the death of Matthew...
KSAT 12
2nd person killed in West Bexar County shooting identified
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.
Man who falsely said he was uncle of San Antonio police shooting victim Erik Cantu arrested for fraud
Jesse Jesus Salazar, 32, faces charges that he defrauded a Wisconsin police officer while buying a car from him.
Texas Teens Found Hiding In Dumpster After Chaotic Police Chase
Five teenagers were arrested.
KSAT 12
Driver faces possible DWI charge after crashing into mechanic, 6 other cars at auto shop, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A man is facing a possible DWI charge after his BMW went through a fence and crashed into six other vehicles at an auto shop and a mechanic, according to San Antonio police. The crash happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday at S. Hackberry Street and...
7 people killed in crash in Comal County, DPS confirms
SAN ANTONIO — Seven people were killed in a crash in Comal County Sunday evening, officials say. A little before 6:30 p.m., Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to the crash at FM 2722 which is half a mile north of Buffalo Springs Road in Comal County, officials say.
seguintoday.com
Teen stabbed, 17-year-old male behind bars
(Seguin) — A 17-year-old male is behind bars after allegedly stabbing a 15-year-old female early Sunday morning. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office, says the incident was reported at approximately 6:30 a.m. in a home located in the 1300 block of FM 467. Ray...
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
KVUE
Arrest made in deadly South Austin road rage shooting
U.S. Marshals arrested Manolo Gonzalez after a deadly shooting along Stassney Lane earlier this month. KVUE spoke with the victim's family.
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed by SAPD officer in exchange of gunfire in Motel 6 parking lot, Chief McManus says
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio Police Department Street Crimes officer shot and killed a suspect at a motel on the city’s far West Side late Tuesday night, according to San Antonio Police Chief William McManus. The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. at a Motel 6 in...
CBS Austin
Driver killed in crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County
One person is dead after a crash on SH 130 in southeast Travis County early Monday morning, according to Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at the SH 130 and Elroy Road intersection. DPS investigators say troopers responded to the crash at around 12:30 a.m. Their preliminary report indicates...
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
APD not investigating gas station shooting as self defense, where is the line?
The Austin Police Department (APD) is not investigating the shooting of Marquis Demps, 42, as self-defense.
