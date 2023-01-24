SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the second person who was killed in a shooting in West Bexar County last week. Nicholas Sharkey Phillips, 48, was killed before 2 a.m. Thursday in the 5500 block of Mansions Bluff, not far from Highway 90 and Highway 211. The shooting happened outside the gates of the Villages of Briggs Ranch apartment complex.

