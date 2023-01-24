Read full article on original website
Construction on McQueeney Road in New Braunfels to cause road closures the week of Jan. 30
New Braunfels Utilities continues construction of the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Reconstructive paving by Harper Brothers Construction, a subcontractor of New Braunfels Utilities, will cause a closure at the entrance of the I-35 frontage road to Perryman Street the week of Jan. 30, with the expected completion on Feb. 3. Additionally, a section of Merriweather Street between McQueeney Road and Castell Avenue will be closed from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.
Pleasanton Express
Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets
Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
Plan for new Brodie Oaks development in South Austin to gain final approval
A project to replace the decades-old Brodie Oaks Shopping Center strip mall, located 5 miles south of downtown, with mixed-use buildings up to 25 stories is set to receive City Council approval Jan. 26. “Brodie will be a destination landmark for South Austin, reflecting the unique character of the area...
mycanyonlake.com
USACE Will Shut Off Flows from Canyon Dam Wednesday to Allow for Inspection
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) will temporarily shut off water flows from Canyon Dam into the Guadalupe River at Sattler on Wednesday to allow an inspection team to enter and inspect the conduit. The dam, control tower, conduit, stilling basin, spillway and other associated facilities will be examined...
Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval
AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month
Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
San Antonio authorizes eminent domain to take Alamo Plaza bar property
The council hopes the move encourages 'reasonable' negotiations.
kut.org
What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?
Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
KSAT 12
Changes to flood zones in Bexar County could impact your property. Here’s what you need to know.
BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The San Antonio River Authority (SARA) is working to help property owners and renters figure out how changes to the floodplain map could impact their plans for the future. The updated maps are drafts until they become official by FEMA in a few years, which...
KSAT 12
Repairs underway to fix sinkhole in shopping center parking lot on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – Shoppers were met with a vehicle in a sinkhole at a shopping center on the far West Side. Police responded to the scene near Loop 1604 and Highway 151 on Tuesday afternoon. A water main break —in the middle of one of the main entrances of...
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC
(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
KTSA
Crash closes both lanes of IH-35 in Von Ormy.
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The rain is causing area roads to become slick this morning and that’s resulting in several motor vehicle crashes. One that is creating the longest delays happened in Southwest Bexar County at around 3:30 A.M. Tuesday. An 18 wheeler traveling South along IH-35...
proclaimerscv.com
Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries
Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
KTSA
7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
fox7austin.com
Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes
AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
news4sanantonio.com
Rollover accident backs up traffic for hours along Northeast Side highway
SAN ANTONIO - A rollover accident tied up traffic for several hours early Tuesday morning on the Northeast Side. The accident happened around 12:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 near Judson Road. Police said a driver ended up flipped over and upside down in the main lanes of the highway. Traffic...
Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road
DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
One killed in crash on SH-130 near COTA
The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. near the intersection of SH-130 and Pearce Lane.
