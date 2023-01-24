ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Community Impact Austin

Construction on McQueeney Road in New Braunfels to cause road closures the week of Jan. 30

New Braunfels Utilities continues construction of the McQueeney Road 24-inch water line project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Reconstructive paving by Harper Brothers Construction, a subcontractor of New Braunfels Utilities, will cause a closure at the entrance of the I-35 frontage road to Perryman Street the week of Jan. 30, with the expected completion on Feb. 3. Additionally, a section of Merriweather Street between McQueeney Road and Castell Avenue will be closed from Jan. 30 to Feb. 3.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Pleasanton Express

Truck haulers beware on Jourdanton city streets

Due to citizen concerns about heavy fast moving truck haulers, traveling along residential streets, the City of Jourdanton Police Department has strategically placed hidden traffic cameras at various residential street locations throughout the city to monitor for illegal truck haulers thru traffic along residential neighborhoods. The City of Jourdanton City...
JOURDANTON, TX
KVUE

Proposed tallest skyscraper in Texas fails to receive approval

AUSTIN, Texas — What would be the tallest building in Texas has failed to receive approval to start construction. In an article from the Austin Business Journal (ABJ), the skyscraper's developer, Wilson Capital, failed to gain approval from the City of Austin's Design Commission on Jan. 23. The denial...
AUSTIN, TX
Evan Crosby

8 Austin Apartments That Are Under $800 a Month

Austin, TX. - Being one of the fastest-growing cities in America, Austin is quickly becoming a much more expensive place to live, especially when it comes to housing. For example, the cost of housing in the city is nearly 33% more expensive than the state average. In fact, the average monthly rent for an apartment in Austin is $1,825.
AUSTIN, TX
kut.org

What happened to the Zilker Park mini-train?

Zilker Park — the crown jewel of Austin's park system — used to be home to a miniature train amusement ride that delighted families for generations and became one of Austin's most iconic attractions. "The first one I ever rode, I was about 10 years old maybe. It...
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC

(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
SEGUIN, TX
KTSA

Crash closes both lanes of IH-35 in Von Ormy.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The rain is causing area roads to become slick this morning and that’s resulting in several motor vehicle crashes. One that is creating the longest delays happened in Southwest Bexar County at around 3:30 A.M. Tuesday. An 18 wheeler traveling South along IH-35...
VON ORMY, TX
proclaimerscv.com

Finally, Texas May Legalize Over Three Marijuana Dispensaries

Texas might have more than three authorized marijuana dispensaries shortly. While not legalized marijuana, Texas does have compassionate use legislation that permits some individuals to purchase and use “medical” marijuana. However, the conditions are somewhat strict. Texas now only has 3 dispensaries, which offers some huge commercial prospects...
TEXAS STATE
KTSA

7 killed in head-on collision in Comal County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Seven people are dead following a head on collision that happened in Comal County over the weekend. KSAT -12 reports the Sunday night crash was on FM 2722 near Buffalo Springs Crossing just north of New Braunfels. That’s where the driver of a Ford...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Local StarFlight helicopters hit with laser strikes

AUSTIN, Texas - When a laser pointer flashes into the cabin of a StarFlight helicopter, the single line of light scatters. "When they hit the Plexiglass, it basically lights up the whole cockpit," said StarFlight pilot Ryan Kelly. Kelly said he's been hit three times during his career flying medical...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Vehicle torn apart in fatal crash on Elroy Road

DEL VALLE, Texas — A vehicle was torn apart in a high-speed fatal crash early Tuesday morning. At 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 24, the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a crash that occurred at Elroy Road and Highway 130. Troopers said that the driver was traveling northbound on Highway 130 at a rate of high speed. The driver was the only person inside the vehicle at the time of the crash.
DEL VALLE, TX

