G.J. Kinne Won't Last Long As Texas State Football CoachFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC
(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
seguintoday.com
Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign
(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
KSAT 12
SAISD Board of Trustees approve renewal for 18 in-district charter schools
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to renew charters for 18 schools in SAISD, a press release said Monday. Three schools were approved for five-year renewal terms, 12 schools were approved for four-year renewal terms, and three campuses were renewed on three-year probationary contracts, the district announced.
Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says
BOERNE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Boerne Independent School District teacher has resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said. In a letter sent to parents of students at Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School, officials said they were notified on Friday night of an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at the high school. […]
Bowie High School's theater director faces new lawsuit in state district court
AUSTIN, Texas — A lawsuit filed in state district court last week accuses Diane "Betsy" Cornwell of "abusing her power over the plaintiffs for her own perverse ends," among other claims. Three former Bowie High School students are suing Cornwell over allegations of forcing them to engage in intimacy...
Bad Takes: Mayor Ron Nirenberg's failure to hold CPS to a renewable model shows lack of leadership
While natural gas is a cleaner energy source than coal, it's certainly not free of harmful pollution.
Texas lawmaker files bill that could strip Austin of its compatibility laws
A Republican state lawmaker filed a bill that, if passed, would scrub some of the City of Austin's compatibility laws.
City Council votes to use eminent domain to take downtown business for Alamo Plaza
SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio City Council on Thursday voted to use eminent domain to get over a lingering hurdle in a multimillion-dollar plan that would build a new Alamo museum and visitor center. Moses Rose's Hideout remains the lone business that has yet to accept an offer...
seguintoday.com
Just in time for TAX season
(Seguin) – Guadalupe County’s new tax office drive-through is inching closer to operation. During Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting, the Koehler Company was on hand to provide the latest update for the double drive-through system being constructed on the existing building’s south side. Wrapping up just...
New Braunfels plans for future water use
The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
Floresville lockdown lifted; no immediate threat, spokeswoman says
FLORESVILLE, Texas — Floresville High School was on lockdown early Tuesday afternoon, and two other school were on modified lockdown status, the Floresville Police Department reported. The lockdown was lifted less than two hours later. A phone call was received that a student could've been armed on the campus...
seguintoday.com
Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office recognizes 2022 Employees of the Year
(Seguin) — The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office is recognizing its top Employees of the Year. Guadalupe County Sheriff Arnold Zwicke says each year, sheriff’s employees nominate and vote for their fellow collegues honoring them with various titles. This year’s honorees include 2022 Deputy of the Year Jeff...
San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years
But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
‘Unfair and overpriced’: Texas State students push for lower parking ticket fines
A group of Texas State University students said they've collected 2,500 signatures from students for a petition to change the university's parking policies.
jambroadcasting.com
Boerne Teacher Resigns After Being Accused
A teacher employed with the Boerne Independent School District has resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students, according to a press release from Champion High School. The district said the children’s safety is their priority and an internal investigation is underway. The school...
KTSA
How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
Screeching noise to deter homeless at west side Dollar Tree turned off, for now
SAN ANTONIO — Neighbors who live near a west side Dollar Tree say they don't want to go outside and they can't sleep. They blame a loud, screeching noise coming from the store. The manager told San Antonio Police that the noise is coming from a sound machine that...
seguintoday.com
Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week
(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
KSAT 12
Watch: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony
SAN ANTONO – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is speaking at the Tech Port Center + Arena renaming ceremony that will take place on Tuesday afternoon at Port San Antonio. The event will take place at 1:30 p.m. You can view a livestream of the event, by clicking on the video player above.
