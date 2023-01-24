ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD seeks purchase of Irma Lewis SOLC

(Seguin) — The Seguin ISD Board of Trustees has officially agreed to pursue the purchase of the Irma Lewis Seguin Outdoor Learning Center. Trustees on Tuesday unanimously gave Seguin ISD Superintendent Dr. Matthew Gutierrez the authorization to begin negotiations toward the potential purchase of the outdoor learning center located at 1865 E US Highway 90.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Seguin ISD trustee shares details behind decision to resign

(Seguin) — A resignation is coming to the Seguin ISD Board of Trustees. Seguin ISD School Board member Cinde Thomas-Jimenez says she’s not going anywhere anytime soon. That response was made after folks were surprised to learn that she would be stepping down early from the school board.
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

SAISD Board of Trustees approve renewal for 18 in-district charter schools

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Independent School District Board of Trustees has voted to renew charters for 18 schools in SAISD, a press release said Monday. Three schools were approved for five-year renewal terms, 12 schools were approved for four-year renewal terms, and three campuses were renewed on three-year probationary contracts, the district announced.
ValleyCentral

Texas teacher resigns after ‘inappropriate communications’ with students, district says

BOERNE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Boerne Independent School District teacher has resigned following inappropriate communication with students, the district said. In a letter sent to parents of students at Boerne-Samuel V. Champion High School, officials said they were notified on Friday night of an inappropriate relationship between a student and teacher at the high school. […]
BOERNE, TX
seguintoday.com

Just in time for TAX season

(Seguin) – Guadalupe County’s new tax office drive-through is inching closer to operation. During Tuesday’s commissioner’s court meeting, the Koehler Company was on hand to provide the latest update for the double drive-through system being constructed on the existing building’s south side. Wrapping up just...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Braunfels plans for future water use

The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on long-term water planning and management in the region. (Community Impact Staff) The New Braunfels City Council received a presentation on the One Water Initiative, a regional collaboration on water planning and management, during...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Texas Observer

San Antonio to End Use of Coal Within Five Years

But CPS Energy’s decision to switch to natural gas highlights the potential and peril of cities’ clean energy transition. In 2010, coal use in the United States was already dropping precipitously in favor of cheaper and more environmentally friendly options, including natural gas and renewables. That year, San Antonio’s electric utility made the anachronistic decision to add a new coal-fired generator to its J. K. Spruce power plant. But soon after, the facility struggled financially to compete with fracked gas, solar, and wind energy. Community members were against heavy pollution generated by burning coal. Clearly, Spruce’s days were numbered.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
jambroadcasting.com

Boerne Teacher Resigns After Being Accused

A teacher employed with the Boerne Independent School District has resigned from her position after being accused of having inappropriate communication with students, according to a press release from Champion High School. The district said the children’s safety is their priority and an internal investigation is underway. The school...
KTSA

How to get free income tax return help in San Antonio and Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Tax season is ramping up, and volunteer tax assistance will be available for many residents who need assistance in San Antonio and Bexar County. The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program offers free help to individuals or families who earned up to a specified limit in 2022.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

Major improvements to State Highway 46 are to be discussed this week

(Seguin) – State Highway 46 will be the talk of the towns this week for both Guadalupe and Comal Counties. The public is being invited by the Texas Department of Transportation to attend both in-person and virtual public meetings to discuss the proposed improvements to SH 46 from I-35 to I-10. TxDOT officials say improvements along SH 46 are needed to meet current and future traffic volumes and regional population growth. They say the purpose of the project is to reduce congestion, improve mobility and increase safety along SH 46.
COMAL COUNTY, TX

