ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Grambling’s Jourdan Smith posts career high 24 points in road win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

By Chris Demirdjian
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 3 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. | Jourdan Smith scored a career-high 24 points as the Grambling State University men’s basketball snapped Arkansas-Pine-Bluff’s five-game winning streak with a 77-70 victory on Monday night at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

Smith torched the Golden Lions, shooting 72.7 percent from the floor on 8-of-11 shooting. He added five rebounds, one assist and one block. He also knocked down a 3-pointer and went 7-of-8 fat the free throw line.

Cameron Christon and Shawdarius Cowart also scored in double-figures,. Christon finished with 16 points, while Cowart added 15. Cowart also dished out five assists and tallied five steals.

Grambling State (12-7 overall, 5-2 SWAC) continued to showcase its dominance on the defensive end. Entering the contest, GSU led the SWAC and and ranked eighth nationally in defensive field goal percentage. The Tigers stayed true to that ranking, limiting UAPB (9-12, 5-3) 38.9 percent shooting from the floor (21-of-54). The Tigers also registered 11 steals while forcing 15 turnovers.

In contrast, GSU connected on 54.2 percent of its shots, going 26-of-48 from the field. The Tigers went 5-of-9 from three-point range (55.6 percent).

Both teams went 20-of-22 at the charity stripe (90.9 percent).

The Tigers, who never trailed in the contest, got off to a sizzling start, beginning the game on a 12-0 run. UAPB settled down after its sluggish start, embarking on a 13-3 run, trimming GSU’s lead two points, 15-13, matching the smallest the Tigers’ lead would be for the rest of the evening.

Grambling State pushed its lead to 28-17 on a Christon 3-pointer, but once again, the Golden Lions kept paced, closing the gap to three, 28-25, with 3:04 to go in the half. The Tigers held a 34-27 advantage heading into the locker room.

After the break, UAPB quickly pulled back within two points, 34-32, following a layup and a 3-pointer. Grambling State then kicked into high gear when a dunk by Smith ignited a 16-2 run for the Tigers. Smith capped the run with a free throw, growing GSU’s lead to 50-34 with 13:27 to play.

UAPB never recovered as GSU sailed to the win.

Grambling State returns to Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center on Saturday, Jan. 28 to take Jackson State for to tip-off “Greek Weekend.” The game is set to begin at 3 p.m. and will be broadcast on HBCUGo.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyArkLaMiss

Lady Techsters win game No. 600 all-time, puts out Blazers, 67-62

By: Kyle Kavanaugh/Louisiana Tech Athletics RUSTON, La. – Louisiana Tech women’s basketball team picked up win No. 600 all-time at home in Ruston over UAB (67-62) behind Robyn Lee’s career-high 20 points off the bench.  UAB (10-9, 2-8 C-USA) got off to a blazing 11-2 start and extended their lead to 11 (19-8) after another 8-2 spurt in the […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lady Techsters vs. UAB Blazers Thursday Night Hoops Preview

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) —  Louisiana Tech Women’s basketball returns to Ruston for Thursday night’s matchup with Conference USA mate UAB Blazers inside the Thomas Assembly Center. Lady Techsters look to bounce back from the 68-50 loss to Middle Tennessee last weekend. The ladies put on one of their best quarter performances of the season […]
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM’s Brooks Donald-Williams describes how tough situations from previous seasons motivate this year’s team

Entering this week, ULM women’s basketball is on a four-game losing streak. They hope to break that when welcoming Marshall to Fant-Ewing Coliseum on Thursday night at 6:30. Brooks Donald-Williams’ team surpassed their win total from last season. The fourth year Warhawks head coach describes how tough situations from previous seasons are used as fuel […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

What’s changed for ULM basketball on the defensive side?

ULM’s basketball team is four wins shy of matching their win total, 13, from last season. The Warhawks sit within the top five, defensively, in the Sun Belt Conference. The team finished 11th in that category last year. Keith Richard’s crew is undefeated when holding opponents to under 60 points. Natchitoches native, Thomas Howell, leads […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM turns to John Hartwell to lead athletics

MONROE, LA – The University of Louisiana Monroe has named John Hartwell as the new Director of Athletics. Hartwell previously served as the Director of Athletics at Utah State University and Troy University.   A press conference is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. Monday, January 30 on the seventh floor of the ULM Library.   “ULM was fortunate […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

John Hartwell named ULM Director of Athletics

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — John Hartwell has been hired as the next director of athletics at the University of Louisiana Monroe. Previously, Hartwell served as the director at Troy University and Utah State University. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at 3:00 PM on the seventh floor of the ULM Library, ULM will hold a press conference […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe Sports and Events Complex could be delayed due to flooring issues

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The West Monroe Sports and Events Complex is planned to be finished this fall, but local officials believe the venue’s debut will probably be postponed. According to Alana Cooper from Discover Monroe-West Monroe, the region’s tourism bureau, the sports complex’s flooring required adjusting to the local temperature, which was not taken […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

FOX 14 celebrates Women in Sports (Jan 25th. 2023)

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On FOX 14 Your Morning News, FOX 14’s Dominique Williams celebrates three female athletes who were highlighted for Women in Sports. Watch the video above to see clips of these women in action and learn how you can become one of our featured athletes. Do you have a daughter or […]
WEST MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Lincoln Parish Library to host teen game night February 9th

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 9, 2023, Lincoln Parish Library will host a teen game night. This event starts at 6:00 PM and will be held in the new improved teen department. For more information on this event, you can contact Kris Patrick at (318) 513-5518 or by email at teens@mylpl.org.
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Grambling State University Police searching for persons of interest after on-campus shooting

All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Grambling State University Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place at the university’s Tiger Village on Thursday, January 19, 2023. According to authorities, the shooting was a result of a fight that occurred on Main Street earlier that day. Grambling […]
GRAMBLING, LA
MyArkLaMiss

ULM professor, Cliff Tresner, receives residency and grant award

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Cliff Tresner, an Associate Professor of Art at the University of Louisiana Monroe, was approved for a three-week residency at the esteemed Vermont Studio Center that will begin in May 2023. After reviewing his artwork, a jury panel selected Mr. Tresner from a very competitive group of candidates and he was […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Talon Talk, sponsored by Sam Spurgeon Law Firm: ULM Director of Athletics candidate, John Hartwell, meets with community

Welcome to our latest ‘Talon Talk,’ sponsored by the Sam Spurgeon Law Firm. The future of ULM Athletics might soon be clearer. Tuesday, a public forum was held for one of the candidates vying for the role of the university’s latest leading voice for the athletic department. No interviews with the media were allowed. The […]
MONROE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

69K+
Followers
16K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy