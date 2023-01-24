Read full article on original website
UNI College of Business Faculty Honored with Prestigious State and University Awards
Two UNI College of Business faculty members were honored this academic year, recognizing their outstanding professional contributions during their careers. James Mattingly earned the Ross A. Nielson Professional Service Award last year, which put him in the running for the Regents Award for Faculty Excellence. He learned he was one of three UNI professors who earned it this fall. The honor, given to those who represent a significant contribution to excellence in public education, is extra sweet because Mattingly is winding down his career for retirement.
UNI teams with Big Four Accounting Firm KPMG LLP on new hybrid accounting program
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – The University of Northern Iowa (UNI) announces it's working with KPMG LLP, the Big Four tax, audit and advisory firm, to launch its new, innovative hybrid accounting program. The program, which was unveiled earlier this month, allows busy adult learners with an AA or AAS degree to obtain a bachelor’s degree in accounting. The hybrid delivery model offers the convenience of online business-core and elective courses with in-person evening accounting courses at the Des Moines Area Community College–Urban campus.
UNI Gallery of Art names Laura Gleissner as new director
“We are so excited to have Laura working with us,” said Elizabeth Sutton, head of the UNI Department of Art. “She has a wide range of abilities, including studio teaching and videography. She will bring a lot of energy to art classes and to the Gallery of Art programming.”
