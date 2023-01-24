Two UNI College of Business faculty members were honored this academic year, recognizing their outstanding professional contributions during their careers. James Mattingly earned the Ross A. Nielson Professional Service Award last year, which put him in the running for the Regents Award for Faculty Excellence. He learned he was one of three UNI professors who earned it this fall. The honor, given to those who represent a significant contribution to excellence in public education, is extra sweet because Mattingly is winding down his career for retirement.

