Read full article on original website
Related
astaga.com
The 6 Best Cryptocurrencies to Buy for a Solid Long-Term Crypto Investment Strategy in 2023
After a difficult 12 months, the mud is lastly beginning to settle within the crypto markets. The seismic occasions of 2022 have modified market dynamics and funding methods for the foreseeable future. As an alternative of looking for a fast return, many traders at the moment are trying to play the lengthy sport. So that are the 6 greatest cryptocurrencies to purchase for a stable long-term crypto Funding technique in 2023?
astaga.com
Which Cohorts Are Selling, And Which Are Buying?
On-chain analytic agency Glassnode has damaged down which Bitcoin cohorts have been accumulating and which have been distributed through the previous 12 months. Bitcoin Whales Distributed Cash Equal To 60% Of Mined Provide In The Final 12 Months. As per knowledge from Glassnode, whales, miners, and alternate outflows have been...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Take Profits, Will BTC Correct?
On-chain knowledge exhibits Bitcoin short-term holder profit-taking has spiked, will this result in a correction within the worth of the crypto?. Bitcoin Brief-Time period Holder SOPR Has Surged Lately. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, situations of the present pattern have led to declines within the crypto’s...
astaga.com
Why Bitcoin Trading Volume Kept Soaring Over Last 7 Days
Bitcoin is displaying no weak point, and the bullish pattern appears poised for an extension over the approaching days. In response to a report from Arcane Analysis, the cryptocurrency continues to guide the crypto rally as establishments return to the nascent sector, injecting extra energy into the value motion. As...
astaga.com
This Is How The Bitcoin Price Will Be Affected By Macro
In a brand new interview, Charles Edwards of Capriole Investments shared his Bitcoin theses for 2023. Wanting again on the previous few months, the famend professional stated these have put the market ready the place Bitcoin presents “an awesome place for long-term buyers.”. As Edwards noted, virtually each sentiment...
Steer clear of Tesla with disappointing earnings set to drag the stock lower, strategist Gene Munster says
Investors should stay away from Tesla right now, according to Deepwater Asset Management's Gene Munster. The EV maker's shares rallied 7.7% Monday with Model Y price cuts juicing demand as techs rose. But Munster expects Tesla to post disappointing profit numbers in its 4th quarter earnings Wednesday. Investors shouldn't be...
Anthony Scaramucci Sees Fed 'Declaring Victory' At 4%-5% Inflation: 'If I'm Right...There'll Be Lot Of Short Covering In Crypto'
Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital, reportedly said he expects the Federal Reserve to pause its rate hike campaign before inflation hits the 2% goal, which would lead to a rally in risk assets. “I do believe that the Fed declares victory at 4% to 5% inflation,” Scaramucci told...
Motley Fool
Investing $100,000 in These Stocks in 2023 Could Get You $1 Million by 2033
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Obviously, if we knew with certainty which stocks...
Motley Fool
More Likely to 5x First: Tesla vs. Rivian
Tesla stock would be almost double its prior record high if it returned 5x from here. High potential returns comes with higher risk for Rivian investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Elon Musk Gave A Nod As Cathie Wood Raises Alarm On Trillion-Dollar Auto Debt Market Facing 'Serious Losses'
Cathie Wood, the founder of ARK Investment Management, expressed skepticism about the auto debt market, explaining how a fall in the residual value of gas-powered autos could lead to serious losses. What Happened: Wood tweeted in October, “Given the accelerated consumer preference shift toward electric vehicles, used car prices and...
Billionaire investor Ray Dalio says the U.S. debt limit is a ‘farce’ it ‘works like a bunch of alcoholics who write laws to enforce drinking limits’
While the Congress scrambles to reach an agreement on the debt ceiling, billionaire investor Ray Dalio writes that "there is no debt limit."
astaga.com
These Metrics Hint At Massive Bitcoin ‘Buying Opportunity’, Says Analyst
Bitcoin normally units the tempo for different cryptocurrencies to observe. Analysts normally give attention to Bitcoin to establish or predict market tendencies. The newest evaluation from pseudonym analyst Recreation of Tradeshas revealed six on-chain metrics exhibiting the identical ranges that occurred in the course of the backside three bear markets previously. The analyst Recreation of Trades says that the on-chain information indicators BTC funding as a “generational shopping for alternative.”
astaga.com
Why is Ethereum being outperformed by Bitcoin? Historical pattern changing in 2023
Ethereum has traditionally outperformed Bitcoin in bull runs. The sample has flipped to start out the 12 months, with Bitcoin dominance rising. Our Analyst Dan Ashmore jumps on-chain to look by way of historical past, and present how and why the sample is altering. The Flippening, huh? Nothing incites debate...
astaga.com
EU Will Allow Banks To Hold 2% Of Capital In Bitcoin
The European Union continues to push laborious for clear laws for the Bitcoin and crypto trade. After the ultimate vote on the European Union’s draft laws to manage cryptocurrencies, the Markets in Crypto-Property Regulation (MiCA), was postponed till April 2023 on account of technical difficulties, the European Parliament yesterday authorised new banking laws.
astaga.com
What is the Bitcoin hash rate? And why is at all-time highs?
The Bitcoin hash fee is the quantity of computing energy contributed in direction of mining. This squeezes miners’ profitability, at a time when electrical energy prices have risen and the Bitcoin value has fallen. Total, a excessive hash fee implies a wholesome and safer Bitcoin community. “All-time excessive” is...
astaga.com
Can Metacade Avoid The Great Cryptocurrency Crash?
The FTX collapse added gas to the fireplace for the nice cryptocurrency crash of 2022. Cryptocurrency is a high-risk, high-return asset class, and the FTX fiasco highlighted inherent weaknesses that the trade can study from. Regardless of the FTX collapse, Web3 continues to develop. Model-new tasks equivalent to Metacade (MCADE)...
astaga.com
XRP Whales Accumulate Massive Tokens
The XRP value dipped in 2022 in the course of the crypto winter, and the back-and-forth authorized trade between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Trade Fee has not helped issues. Nonetheless, the token continues to be attracting curiosity from whales and institutional buyers. XRP nonetheless has an opportunity...
astaga.com
DOT Price (Polkadot) Indicators Suggest Strong Case For Fresh Rally
Polkadot’s DOT began a contemporary enhance from the $5.60 help in opposition to the US Greenback. It correcting beneficial properties, however indicators recommend excessive possibilities of a contemporary enhance. DOT is holding the bottom above the $6.00 and $5.80 ranges in opposition to the US greenback. The value is...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Exchange Whale Ratio Surges, What Does It Mean?
On-chain knowledge reveals the Bitcoin change whale ratio has surged not too long ago. Right here’s what it could imply for the worth of the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin Trade Whale Ratio (72-Hour MA) Breaks Above 85%. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the BTC whale ratio is...
astaga.com
Litecoin price steadies as correlation with Bitcoin hits 0.88
Litecoin worth has had a outstanding bull run prior to now few months. Ranging from June final yr, Litecoin has jumped by greater than 90% whereas BTC has risen by simply 1%. The unfold between the costs of the 2 fashionable proof-of-work cash has continued widening. It rose to a excessive of $93 this month, the very best level since jyMay 9. It has soared by greater than 100% from the bottom level in 2022.
Comments / 0