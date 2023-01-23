Read full article on original website
Related
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Mississippi Hostage Situation Ends With Infant, 9-Year-Old Shot Dead
A family member of one of the two children slain Monday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi, says the kids’ alleged killer “put a pillow” over the infant before he “shot her in the head.” The grisly details emerged later Monday, after police announced that Marquez Griffin, 25, had been taken into custody on murder charges after a standoff with police where he allegedly held a third child at gunpoint. The slain children were not identified by authorities, but Melrose Haile said one of the victims was her granddaughter, 1-year-old Averi Jones. “I just want everyone to know that Averi was a sweet baby,” Haile told WREG 3. “She didn’t deserve this.” Cops have released few details about the incident, including a potential motive by Griffin. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the third child’s life was saved after a responding off-duty officer successfully negotiated with Griffin. Cops didn’t say how Griffin knew the children, but Haile said he was a friend of Jones’ mother. Read it at WREG 3
Mother and her baby girl died in a head-on crash when they drove into path of an oncoming lorry
Nicola Jane Davies, 35, and 11-month-old Amelia Skye Davies died in February 2022 after Ms Davies's Ford Focus veered into the path of an oncoming lorry on the A41.
Son, 16, and father, 45, both die in hit-and-run crash while on a countryside cycle
Cops today launched a massive hunt for a cowardly hit and run driver who escaped after killing Lewis Daines, 16, and dad Dean Jones, 45. The pair were out cycling when they were mown down.
Man charged after father shot and dumped in street covered in acid
A man has been charged with murder after a body was found dumped in a street covered in acid.Liam Smith, 38, was shot and doused in acid before his body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 7pm on 24 November.On Tuesday, a force spokesman said Michael Hillier, 38, has been charged with murder.Hillier, of Ecclesall Road in Sheffield, has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Tameside Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday morning.The death of Mr Smith, who lived in the street where he was found, was the first fatal shooting in Greater Manchester in more than two years, police said at the time.The force described the killing as “a swift and well-planned out attack on a man who was not previously known to police”.In a statement, Mr Smith’s family said: “Liam was kind-hearted, funny, the life and soul of the party.“He was the most devoted dad, much-loved son, brother, grandson and uncle. He will sorely be missed by all who knew and loved him.”
2 children dead, mother and infant hospitalized after incident at Duxbury home
DUXBURY - Two children are dead and a third was rushed to the hospital after they were found unconscious at a Duxbury home Tuesday night. A woman, who had reportedly jumped out of a window, was also taken to the hospital.Police responded to 47 Summer Street at 6:11 p.m. A man who lives there got home and discovered the woman first, reporting an attempted suicide. Inside the home, police and firefighters found three children unconscious with "obvious signs of trauma."A 5-year-old girl and 3-year-old boy were taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. An 8-month-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital by Medflight and is receiving treatment. Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said everyone involved appears to be related. "This is an unimaginable senseless tragedy," Cruz said. Investigators are calling it a double death investigation and haven't identified a crime or a suspect. They were getting search warrants to get back inside the home.Cruz said the incident is isolated and there is no threat to the community.No other information is available at this point in the investigation.
Man held on suspicion of killing well known drag queen
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter after the death of a well-known drag queen who was found dead in a city centre alley.Darren Moore, 39, was last seen in Cardiff at around 5am on Sunday wearing full face make-up, a luminous green dress, blonde wig, heels and carrying a clutch bag.Officers were called to an alleyway near Windsor Place and Park Lane later that night where Mr Moore’s body was found.South Wales Police said a 50-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and remains in custody.A post-mortem has been conducted and further examinations are ongoing...
BBC
Armend Xhika stabbing accused was trying to break up fight, court told
A man has denied stabbing another man to death in a row about a car crash. Mentor Selmani, 28, admitted arming himself with a blade during a violent clash in Burngreave, Sheffield, in which Armend Xhika, 22, was killed. But he insisted he produced the weapon only to "frighten" men...
Grand Junction Police arrest man after truck drives through lobby
Police in Grand Junction, Colo., arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly drove a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck through the lobby of the police station Wednesday afternoon.
Two-year-old boy drowned in lake accident, coroner rules
A two-year-old boy drowned in a lake in an accident after he was briefly left unattended by his cousin, an inquest has heard.Greyson Birch, from the Sholing area of Southampton, was found in the water at Swanwick Lakes Nature Reserve in Hampshire on the evening of May 30, 2021.He was taken to Southampton General Hospital but he died on June 3, 2021.At an inquest into his death at Winchester Coroner’s Court on Wednesday, Coroner Rosamund Rhodes-Kemp concluded he died by accident in a “tragedy”.Pathologists gave the cause of death as “1A post-cardiac arrest hypoxic ischemic brain injury and 1B submersion...
BBC
Hit-and-run driver left cyclist dying by road in Crewe
A motorist who struck a cyclist and then sped away, leaving her to die by the roadside, has been convicted of causing her death by dangerous driving. Nathan Schultz did not stop after hitting Agniszka Pocztowska as she rode in Crewe, Cheshire, in September 2020. Minutes later, Schultz hit another...
