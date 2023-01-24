ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

The Spun

Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission

Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing.  While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnlyHomers

Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team

The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tampa Bay Times

Martin Gramatica introduces Strikers soccer to Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Martin Gramatica already was juggling his job as a broadcaster for the Buccaneers, working with a medical imaging company and coaching youth soccer when the call came in. The National Indoor Soccer League was coming to Tampa Bay and wanted him to coach its men’s and women’s teams.
TAMPA, FL

