Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
Memphis Grizzlies blow a 10-point lead to the Warriors in the fourth quarter.FYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Related
KTVU FOX 2
Family identifies some Half Moon Bay victims
A cousin identified Jose Perez, a father to four, as one of the Half Moon Bay shooting victims. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's nephew says uncle killed trying to stop gunman
The community continues to mourn the loss of seven lives lost in this week's Half Moon Bay shootings. KTVU's Amber Lee spoke with the nephew of one of the victims. He said they are praying to the rosary and that his uncle was the first to see the suspect and tried to stop him.
KTVU FOX 2
Investigators piecing together Half Moon Bay shooting
There was a community prayer service Tuesday night for those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay. Meanwhile, new information surfaced about the suspected gunman and his past.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay Shooting: Family members look for loved ones
8 people were killed by one gunman at two separate shooting locations in Half Moon Bay. Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed in the shootings, but family members tell KTVU their fears and anxieties are mounting as they have not heard from their loved ones since yesterday.
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out
Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
KTVU FOX 2
Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings
A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
KTVU FOX 2
Double shooting in San Francisco Lower Nob Hill injures 2, no arrests
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say two male victims were injured in a double shooting at California and Polk streets Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to the call of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. at the 1600 block of California. Arriving officers found one man laying on the street and another inside a business. Both were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.
KTVU FOX 2
'Deplorable' living conditions at Half Moon Bay farm where workers allegedly paid $9 an hour
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - As new details emerge in the aftermath of the Half Moon Bay mass shooting that left seven farmworkers dead, the massacre also highlights the harsh living and working conditions that some of those farmworkers endured. Farmworkers at California Terra Garden, previously known as Mountain Mushroom...
KTVU FOX 2
1 shot during Campbell robbery
One person was shot during a robbery near a camera and video business in Campbell. A pistol and broken camera equipment could be seen scattered outside the shop.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police searching for suspects still at large in Rudsdale school shooting
OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects involved in the mass shooting at Rudsdale High School that ultimately killed one. On Sept. 28, 2022, alleged gang members entered the school's King Estates Campus and shot a security guard, counselor, two students, and two carpenters were shot. Kazuhiro David Sakurai, a carpenter according to The Associated Press, was one of those shot that day.
KTVU FOX 2
Livermore police reunite French bulldog with SoCal family - a year later
LIVERMORE, Calif. - Livermore police reunited a French bulldog with its owners in Southern California after the pet was likely dognapped more than a year ago – and possibly at the center of a wider financial scam. Police said they found a parked car, which witnesses had reported had...
KTVU FOX 2
Family of Tongan man killed during Oakland police chase files wrongful death suit
OAKLAND, Calif. - The family of a Tongan man who stopped at a taco truck with his mother after a graduation ceremony and then was killed during an Oakland police pursuit, sued the city of Oakland on Thursday, alleging the officers engaged in an unauthorized "ghost chase," leading to his death and injuries to his relatives.
KTVU FOX 2
Farmworker organizations collect donations for Half Moon Bay shooting victims’ families
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - An outpouring of support by the community and farmworker organizations is directly helping the victims’ families of Monday’s shootings at two farms in Half Moon Bay that left seven people dead. Farmworker Caravan in San Jose put out the call for emergency supplies...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco building fire kills 1
One person has died from injuries after being taken from a burning building in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, officials said. Bystanders were credited with rescuing three other people from the building on Turner Terrace. Those three did not require medical attention, the fire department said. This is a developing...
KTVU FOX 2
Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men
RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco Police increase reward and release new sketch of serial killer who targeted gay men
There is now a large reward and a new sketch that San Francisco Police hope will help them arrest a serial killer who targeted gay men in the mid-1970's. He is suspected of killing six men and injuring two. One victim's sister tells KTVU her the loss of her brother was life-changing and she hopes to get answers.
KTVU FOX 2
Community, coroner, crematorium pitch in to release Hayward man's body after jail suicide
HAYWARD, Calif. - The community, coroner and a crematorium have all pitched in to raise money and waive fees for the family of a Hayward man, who died by suicide at Santa Rita Jail but who couldn't afford to have his body released for a funeral. Elizabeth Lofton said she...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
KTVU FOX 2
Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
Comments / 0