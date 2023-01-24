ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay Shooting: Family members look for loved ones

8 people were killed by one gunman at two separate shooting locations in Half Moon Bay. Authorities have yet to release the identities of those killed in the shootings, but family members tell KTVU their fears and anxieties are mounting as they have not heard from their loved ones since yesterday.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting victim's cousin speaks out

Speaking in Spanish, Alex Garcia Perez, said two of his cousins were shooting victims. One was killed and the other is the one who survived and is at the hospital. But he said trying to track down accurate information has been very difficult. Allie Rasmus reports.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vigil held in Oakland for victims of California mass shootings

A crowd gathered at Wilma Chan Park in Oakland near Lake Merritt. The group, Oakland AAPI, organized the event to give people a chance to come together to honor those affected by the mass shooting in Half Moon Bay and in Oakland, as well as the tragedy in Monterey Park.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police looking for answers in 10-year-old unsolved murder

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are asking the public for help in a 10-year-old unsolved homicide. Larry Lovette Jr. was gunned down in the 4000 block of Canon Ave. near Wellington Street and Dimond Park shortly before 3:00 p.m. Jan. 11, 2013. Lovette died at the scene. Police are asking...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Double shooting in San Francisco Lower Nob Hill injures 2, no arrests

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police say two male victims were injured in a double shooting at California and Polk streets Wednesday evening. Police said they responded to the call of a shooting at 7:34 p.m. at the 1600 block of California. Arriving officers found one man laying on the street and another inside a business. Both were apparently suffering from gunshot wounds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

1 shot during Campbell robbery

One person was shot during a robbery near a camera and video business in Campbell. A pistol and broken camera equipment could be seen scattered outside the shop.
CAMPBELL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland police searching for suspects still at large in Rudsdale school shooting

OAKLAND, Calif. - Police are asking the public for help in identifying suspects involved in the mass shooting at Rudsdale High School that ultimately killed one. On Sept. 28, 2022, alleged gang members entered the school's King Estates Campus and shot a security guard, counselor, two students, and two carpenters were shot. Kazuhiro David Sakurai, a carpenter according to The Associated Press, was one of those shot that day.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco building fire kills 1

One person has died from injuries after being taken from a burning building in San Francisco's Potrero Hill neighborhood, officials said. Bystanders were credited with rescuing three other people from the building on Turner Terrace. Those three did not require medical attention, the fire department said. This is a developing...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Richmond couple robbed of French Bulldog by armed men

RICHMOND, Calif. - An East Bay couple was robbed of their French Bulldog Wednesday, according to reports. Joanna Lopez was with her fiancé when two armed men confronted them near 46th St. and Barrett Avenue in Richmond. "I honestly felt like I lost my child," said Lopez. The armed...
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay mass shooting: dramatic photos paint a tragic picture

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - A 67-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon after allegedly killing seven farmworkers at two agricultural businesses in the coastal city of Half Moon Bay, the second mass shooting in California in three days. Captured on a witness's cell phone, Chunli Zhao was taken into...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Half Moon Bay shooting: 'All evidence points to workplace violence'

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - The 66-year-old man arrested for killing seven farmworkers and injuring an eighth was an employee at the mushroom farm where he once worked – and then fired off a hail of bullets – in a case where "all evidence points to workplace violence," according to the San Mateo County Sheriff.
HALF MOON BAY, CA

