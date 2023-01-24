ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Ceebla Cuud

Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom

Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
St. Joseph News-Press

Mark Twain parents speak out about school change

Ciara Silvey says the news that her kids must soon go to a different elementary school came as a deep shock. The mother of three Mark Twain Elementary students said Tuesday that the St. Joseph School District is handling its need for new preschool space in an “uneducated” way. By this, she said, she means it has not learned from the past. It is stopping the status quo at Mark Twain too soon and with not enough community input, she said.
Washington Examiner

Lawmakers, let parents have a say in their children’s life-changing decisions

Education bureaucrats are “socially affirming” children who are confused about their sex — often without their parents’ knowledge. Parents are furious , and rightfully so. But lawmakers have a simple solution that reconnects the act of “affirming” a child with the idea that parents are a child’s primary caregivers.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy