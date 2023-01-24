Read full article on original website
Related
West Oso ISD board accepts resignation of Superintendent Conrado Garcia
The district announced his resignation will officially take effect on Jan. 25. Garcia said he will be retiring, which he had intentions of doing in 2022.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Nonbinary doll shown to 4-year-olds in instructional video for teachers
In a video that emerged on social media Tuesday, a caretaker is seen introducing children identified as ages 4-5 to a "nonbinary" doll named Nash. The children are told that Nash is "just a kid" and not a boy or a girl. However, one child tells the teacher, identified as...
Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom
Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
District: Seneca Middle School substitute teacher terminated for 'inappropriate activity' used in 3 separate classes
In a Facebook post, parents say that students expressed that they felt uncomfortable and were instructed to take part in the activity anyway.
Principal: Chippewa Elementary School student brought ‘inappropriate item’ to class
The incident happened on Wednesday, and the district says they notified police the same day.
I'm a mom and a teacher who was fired after voicing concerns for my own kids
I raised concerns about a book that was going to be presented to my then 6-year-old and 8-year-old. I was soon fired.
Mark Twain parents speak out about school change
Ciara Silvey says the news that her kids must soon go to a different elementary school came as a deep shock. The mother of three Mark Twain Elementary students said Tuesday that the St. Joseph School District is handling its need for new preschool space in an “uneducated” way. By this, she said, she means it has not learned from the past. It is stopping the status quo at Mark Twain too soon and with not enough community input, she said.
School safety, finance among Carroll ISD’s legislative priorities for the upcoming session
The board of trustees approved the legislative priorities for the 88th session at its Jan. 23 meeting. (Hannah Johnson/Community Impact) Getting more funding per student is a main goal for Carroll ISD in the upcoming 88th Texas Legislature session. The CISD board of trustees unanimously approved legislative priorities for the...
Washington Examiner
Lawmakers, let parents have a say in their children’s life-changing decisions
Education bureaucrats are “socially affirming” children who are confused about their sex — often without their parents’ knowledge. Parents are furious , and rightfully so. But lawmakers have a simple solution that reconnects the act of “affirming” a child with the idea that parents are a child’s primary caregivers.
Comments / 0