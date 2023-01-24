ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Opening Bell Analysts Research Calls for Friday, January 27

This report was sent to Briefing.com subscribers earlier today.  Research calls posted earlier this morning are available here.   Upgrades: > AENA (ANNSF) upgraded to Equal Weight from Underweight at Barclays > Chewy (CHWY) upgraded to Outperform from Neutral at Wedbush; tgt $55 > Las Vegas Sands (LVS) upgraded to Buy from Hold at Argus; […]
Ayr Wellness Terminates Proposed Acquisition Of Dispensary 33

Ayr Wellness Inc. AYRWF AYR announced the termination of the company’s proposed acquisition of the equity interests of Gentle Ventures, LLC d/b/a Dispensary 33, and certain of its affiliates that collectively own and operate two licensed retail dispensaries in Chicago, Illinois. Following the mutual termination, Ayr will no longer...
