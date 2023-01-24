ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US News and World Report

Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
Reuters

Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing

LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
US News and World Report

Factbox-Tanks for Ukraine: Who Is Lining up to Send Them?

(Reuters) -Germany has approved sending tanks to Ukraine, after Britain said it would send Challenger 2 tanks and Poland pushed for Berlin's approval to send German-built Leopard 2 tanks. Ukraine has until recently faced resistance to its requests for main battle tanks to fight against invading Russian forces. Germany, which...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'

(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report

U.S. Says It Will Propose New Haiti Targets for U.N. Sanctions

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Factbox-Russia Decries German Tanks Decision, Ukraine 'Sincerely Grateful'

(Reuters) - Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. Russia has cast deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine as proof that the West is escalating the war. Here is the initial international reaction:. RUSSIA.
US News and World Report

China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

India Police Detain Students Gathered to Watch BBC Documentary on Modi

NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Students were detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday as they gathered to watch a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. This follows similar disruptions, some of which turned violent,...
US News and World Report

Japan PM Kishida to Pick New BOJ Chief While Monitoring Economy

TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a decision on the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor while watching future economic trends, he said on Wednesday. Kishida will appoint the next BOJ chief based on the candidate's aptitude at the end of incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda's term, he said.
The Associated Press

Germany sees brighter outlook for Europe’s largest economy

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German government on Wednesday said it expects to eke out economic growth this year instead of a decline as Europe’s largest economy manages its energy divorce from Russia and shells out support for consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. The 2023...
US News and World Report

U.S. Arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan Migrants Plummet

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

South Korea Pension Fund Will Deplete Faster Than Expected, Report Says

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five years, said...
US News and World Report

Turkey Says It Is 'Meaningless' to Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and...
US News and World Report

China Domestic Tourism Picks up Over Lunar New Year as COVID Curbs End

BEIJING (Reuters) - Almost a quarter more domestic Chinese tourism trips have been made during this year's Lunar New Year holiday, while cross-border travel more than doubled in the first six days of the week-long break following the end of strict COVID-19 curbs. A total of 308 million tourism trips...
US News and World Report

Taiwan Appoints New, British-Educated Intelligence Chief

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a new intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China. Tsai's office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served...

