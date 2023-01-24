Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap
KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Energy support, debt interest help to swell UK borrowing
LONDON, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Britain's government borrowed more last month than in any December since monthly records began 30 years ago, reflecting the huge cost of energy support and soaring debt interest linked to rising inflation.
US News and World Report
Factbox-Tanks for Ukraine: Who Is Lining up to Send Them?
(Reuters) -Germany has approved sending tanks to Ukraine, after Britain said it would send Challenger 2 tanks and Poland pushed for Berlin's approval to send German-built Leopard 2 tanks. Ukraine has until recently faced resistance to its requests for main battle tanks to fight against invading Russian forces. Germany, which...
US News and World Report
Japan, Netherlands to Join U.S. in Restricting Chip Equipment Exports to China-Bloomberg
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan and the Netherlands will soon agree to join the United States in restricting exports of semiconductor manufacturing equipment to China, Bloomberg News reported. Talks between the countries will conclude as early as Friday, with the Netherlands restricting ASML Holding NV from selling machines to China used to...
US News and World Report
Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'
(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report
U.S. Says It Will Propose New Haiti Targets for U.N. Sanctions
UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United States said on Tuesday it will propose further targets in Haiti for U.N. sanctions, a move broadly backed by China as the Caribbean country battles cholera and severe food shortages compounded by widespread violence from criminal gangs. The 15-member U.N. Security Council agreed in...
US News and World Report
Factbox-Russia Decries German Tanks Decision, Ukraine 'Sincerely Grateful'
(Reuters) - Germany will send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine and approve their re-export from partner countries, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said on Wednesday. Russia has cast deliveries of heavy weapons to Ukraine as proof that the West is escalating the war. Here is the initial international reaction:. RUSSIA.
US News and World Report
China Tells US to Fix Its Own Debt Problems After Yellen Africa Remarks
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - After U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen called China a "barrier" to debt reform in Africa this week, Chinese officials in Zambia had a pointed response - get your own house in order. The Chinese Embassy in Zambia said on its website Tuesday "the biggest contribution that the...
US News and World Report
India Police Detain Students Gathered to Watch BBC Documentary on Modi
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Students were detained by the Delhi police on Wednesday as they gathered to watch a recent BBC documentary about Prime Minister Narendra Modi that India has dismissed as propaganda and blocked its streaming and sharing on social media. This follows similar disruptions, some of which turned violent,...
Yellen calls for urgent action to improve food security, climate resilience in Africa
MWALUMINA VILLAGE, Chongwe District, Zambia, Jan 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Tuesday called for urgent action to improve long-term food security in Africa and around the world, while adapting agricultural practices and technology to the changing climate.
US News and World Report
Japan PM Kishida to Pick New BOJ Chief While Monitoring Economy
TOKYO (Reuters) - Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will make a decision on the next Bank of Japan (BOJ) governor while watching future economic trends, he said on Wednesday. Kishida will appoint the next BOJ chief based on the candidate's aptitude at the end of incumbent Haruhiko Kuroda's term, he said.
BOJ policymakers divided on wage, inflation outlook, Jan meeting summary shows
TOKYO, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Bank of Japan policymakers were divided on prospects for achieving their 2% inflation target with some warning that it could take time for wages to rise sustainably, a summary of opinions from their latest meeting showed on Thursday.
Germany sees brighter outlook for Europe’s largest economy
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The German government on Wednesday said it expects to eke out economic growth this year instead of a decline as Europe’s largest economy manages its energy divorce from Russia and shells out support for consumers and businesses hit by higher energy costs. The 2023...
US News and World Report
U.S. Arrests of Cuban, Haitian, Nicaraguan and Venezuelan Migrants Plummet
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of migrants from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela caught crossing the U.S.-Mexico border dropped off dramatically from December to January following new rules that expel them back to Mexico, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security said. U.S. authorities encountered a daily average of just 115 migrants...
US News and World Report
South Korea Pension Fund Will Deplete Faster Than Expected, Report Says
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five years, said...
US News and World Report
Turkey Says It Is 'Meaningless' to Restore NATO Dialogue With Sweden, Finland
ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it was "meaningless" to hold a trilateral meeting with Sweden and Finland to discuss their NATO bids after protests this month in Stockholm. Speaking at a news conference, Cavusoglu also said there is no offer to evaluate Sweden's and...
UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal
Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said on Wednesday it had started the first phase of an investigation into U.S. chipmaker Broadcom Inc's (AVGO.O) $61 billion acquisition of cloud-computing firm VMware Inc (VMW.N).
US News and World Report
China Domestic Tourism Picks up Over Lunar New Year as COVID Curbs End
BEIJING (Reuters) - Almost a quarter more domestic Chinese tourism trips have been made during this year's Lunar New Year holiday, while cross-border travel more than doubled in the first six days of the week-long break following the end of strict COVID-19 curbs. A total of 308 million tourism trips...
US News and World Report
Taiwan Appoints New, British-Educated Intelligence Chief
TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen appointed a new intelligence chief on Thursday, a British-educated senior diplomat, as part of a broader government reshuffle currently underway and as the island faces growing military threats from China. Tsai's office said that deputy foreign minister Tsai Ming-yen, who has previously served...
