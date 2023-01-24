Read full article on original website
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Oregon, John Day Basin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 04:03:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 15:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Oregon; John Day Basin AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Poor air quality. * WHERE...In Oregon, John Day Basin and Central Oregon. In Washington, Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Poor air quality may cause issues for people with respiratory problems.
Wind Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-27 05:17:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-27 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon; Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon; Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon; North Central Oregon WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...In Oregon, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Oregon, Lower Columbia Basin of Oregon, Foothills of the Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon, Foothills of the Southern Blue Mountains of Oregon and North Central Oregon. In Washington, Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington and Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects and create cross-wind issues for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
