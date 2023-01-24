Read full article on original website
Related
Automated Suturing Devices Market 2023- Automation in surgeries performed to silently impact the demand for automated suture procedures
The Automated Suturing Devices Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn.
Preclinical CRO Market Growth, Size Value, Future Trends, Industry Outlook by 2030
Preclinical CRO Market: Information By Service (Toxicology Testing, Bioanalysis and Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics (DMPK) Studies), Application (Oncology, Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders, Cardiovascular Diseases, Immunological Disorders, Respiratory Diseases, Infectious Diseases, Diabetes), End User (Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Industries, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes) – Forecast till 2030. Preclinical...
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Size Projection, Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis and Industry Insights by 2030
Artificial Intelligence in Drug Discovery Market Research Report, By Product Type (Software, Services), Molecule Type (Large Molecule, Small Molecule), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning and others), Indication (Immune-Oncology, Neurodegenerative Diseases, Cardiovascular Diseases, Metabolic Diseases and others), Application (Target Identification, Candidate Screening, De novo Drug Designing, Drug Optimization and Repurposing and Preclinical Testing) – Forecast till 2030.
Facial Aesthetics Market is expected to hold a Market Revenue of US$ 32.2 Bn and expand at a high-value CAGR of 10.1% by the end of 2032 | PMR Study
The facial aesthetics market stands at US$ 12.3 Bn in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a high CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2032. The relentless quest to remain beautiful by the baby boomer generation is expected to drive the growth of the market in developed economies such as the U.S., Germany, and U.K. as well as in developing economies such as India and China.
Mice Model Market Size Worth US$D 2,340.90 Mn by 2028 says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Mice Model Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type, Service, Technology, Indication, End User, Application, and Mode,” the market is expected to grow from US$ 1,705.70 million in 2022 to US$ 2,340.90 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Protein Supplement Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2025 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), ABH PHARMA INC
The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017. Protein is an essential nutrient and...
Global Dialysis Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 129.8 billion by 2028 with Growing CAGR of 4.7%
The global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. North America is the highest contributor in the dialysis market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period. CAGR:...
Contact Lenses Market Size Value, Growth Estimation, Future Trends and Research Insights by 2030
Contact Lenses Market Research Report: Information By Usage (Daily Wear, Extended Wear, and Traditional Wear), By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Monovision, and Cosmetic), By Material (Silicone Hydrogel, Hydrogel, Glass Permeable, Hybrid, and Polymethyl Methacrylate (PMMA)), By Type (Opaque Contact Lenses, Enhanced Contact Lenses, and Tinted Contact Lenses), By Application (Conventional, Orthokeratology, and Decorative), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, and E-Commerce), and Region, Forecast till 2030.
Corporate Wellness Market Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Report Overview and Regional Insights by 2030
Corporate Wellness Market Information by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Pharmacogenomics Market to Exceed USD 14,107.80 Mn by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners
According to our latest study on “Pharmacogenoics Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Technology, Application, and End User,” the market is projected to reach US$ 14,107.80 million by 2028 from US$ 7,087.81 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.
Global Animal Ultrasound Market 2023: Pet insurance demand rising continuously, triggering the animal ultrasound sales | PMR
The Animal Ultrasound Market revenues were estimated at US$ 219.3 Mn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach US$ 903.4 Mn. Market growth...
RTLS for Healthcare Market Revenue to Cross USD 6,384.45 million by 2027 says, The Insight Partners
The RTLS in healthcare market was valued at US$ 1455.73 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach US$ 6384.45 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2019 to 2027. The RTLS in healthcare market is expected to witness substantial growth post-pandemic....
mRNA Vaccines and RNAi Therapeutics Market To Surge USD 12.31 Billion with Growing CAGR of 31.3% by 2031
MRNA vaccines are a new type of vaccine that use a small piece of genetic material called messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct cells to produce a protein that triggers an immune response. This technology was first used to develop COVID-19 vaccines. RNAi therapeutics, on the other hand, is a method...
Macular Degeneration Treatment Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032 | PMR
The global macular degeneration treatment market recorded a CAGR of 6.2% in the last 9 years from 2012 to 2021 and reached a market value of around US$ 8.6 Bn in 2021. The market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032.
Tissue Engineering Market to Reach US$ 29,659.93 million by 2028 at 12.2% CAGR: The Insight Partners
The tissue engineering market is expected to reach US$ 13,236.87 million in 2022 and is projected to touch US$ 29,659.93 million by 2028. It is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2022 to 2028. An increase in chronic disease incidences, road accidents, trauma injuries, and technological advancements...
Ventilator Breathing Circuit Market to Surpass US$ 1,664.0 Mn, expected to exhibit a CAGR 4.1% by 2030 | Armstrong Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V
Over the forecast period, an increase in the number of asthma awareness initiatives by non-profit organisations is anticipated to fuel market expansion for ventilator breathing circuits. For instance, to increase awareness of asthma and improve the lives of all asthma patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed a campaign on World Asthma Day, May 3, 2022. Asthma sufferers and organisations working to prevent asthma come together in the campaign to raise awareness.
Global Cell Counting Market: Rising Burden of Chronic Illness to Drive the Demand for Cell Counting Techniques | PMR
The net worth of the global cell counting market was estimated to be around US$ 8.16 Billion in 2022, and it is anticipated to increase at a growth rate of 9% from 2022 to 2032. One of the reasons influencing the market’s expansion is the great potential of biologics to...
The Best Approach to Softgel Capsule Market for Every Personality Type | Updated Case Study
The Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Softgel capsules are single-serving solid dosage forms that consist of a shell, usually made of gelatin that usually contains liquid. Gelatin is the most widely used film-forming agent and is extracted from collagen by hydrolysis. However, it is also possible to use starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, to form the thin ribbons needed to produce soft gelatin capsules.
Health Insurance Market- A Story of Very Rapid Growth and Development | AMR
Allied Market Research published an exclusive report, titled, “Health Insurance Market by Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Brokers/Agents, Banks, and Others), Insurance Type (Diseases Insurance and Medical Insurance), Coverage (Preferred Provider Organizations (PPOs), Point of Service (POS), Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and Exclusive Provider Organizations (EPOs)), End User Type (Group and Individuals), and Age Group (Senior Citizens, Adult, and Minors): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028”. According to the report, the global health insurance market size was valued at $1.98 trillion in 2020, and is projected to reach $4.15 trillion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% from 2021 to 2028.
At a CAGR of 20.4% | Hair Transplant Market to Surpass USD 30.13 Billion by 2031
The Hair Transplant Market is a rapidly growing industry, with more people turning to hair transplants to restore their lost hair or improve their appearance. This market is driven by advancements in technology, rising awareness of the procedure, and increasing disposable income. Hair transplant procedures are becoming more affordable and accessible as well as offering better results than ever before. As a result, the global market for hair transplants is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.
