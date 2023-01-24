ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Medagadget.com

Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Next Big Things | Major Giants Beonchip, Mimetas, Organovo Holdings, Axosim Technologies

Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technology is a type of microfluidic device that mimics the structure and function of human organs or organ systems. Tumor-on-a-chip (ToC) is a subtype of OOC that specifically recreates the microenvironment of a tumor within the body. These devices can be used to study the growth and progression of cancer, as well as to test the efficacy of new drugs and treatment strategies. ToCs can be made to mimic specific types of tumors and can be used in drug development and testing, toxicology and cancer research.
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030

Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031

The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Top Speed

Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete

Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
Observer

22 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023

Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. The secret to youth...
Nutraceuticals Market Size Was $413.0 Billion In 2020 | Growing At A CAGR Of 3.9% From 2021 To 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nutraceuticals Market by Type, Form, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Nutraceuticals market size was valued at $413.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $650.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market: How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years | DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)

Probiotics are live microorganisms that improve health when taken orally or topical usage. Probiotics are mainly found in beauty products, dietary supplements, fermented products and yogurt. Bacteria and microorganisms are not to be listed only as harmful but they are beneficial too. Some bacteria help in digestion of food, cause breakdown of cells that lead diseases and also produce vitamins. Probiotic microorganisms are similar to those found naturally in human body. Most common microorganisms of probiotics are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
At a CAGR of 20.4% | Hair Transplant Market to Surpass USD 30.13 Billion by 2031

The Hair Transplant Market is a rapidly growing industry, with more people turning to hair transplants to restore their lost hair or improve their appearance. This market is driven by advancements in technology, rising awareness of the procedure, and increasing disposable income. Hair transplant procedures are becoming more affordable and accessible as well as offering better results than ever before. As a result, the global market for hair transplants is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends, Research Insights, Report Overview, Regional Growth and Share Analysis by 2027

Healthcare Consulting Services Market: Information by Type of Services(IT Consulting, Digital Consulting, Financial Consulting, Operations Consulting, and Strategy Consulting), Application (Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, and Clinical), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Science Companies, Government Organizations), and Region(Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa)- Forecast till 2027.
Corporate Wellness Market Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Report Overview and Regional Insights by 2030

Corporate Wellness Market Information by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Ventilator Breathing Circuit Market to Surpass US$ 1,664.0 Mn, expected to exhibit a CAGR 4.1% by 2030 | Armstrong Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V

Over the forecast period, an increase in the number of asthma awareness initiatives by non-profit organisations is anticipated to fuel market expansion for ventilator breathing circuits. For instance, to increase awareness of asthma and improve the lives of all asthma patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed a campaign on World Asthma Day, May 3, 2022. Asthma sufferers and organisations working to prevent asthma come together in the campaign to raise awareness.
The Best Approach to Softgel Capsule Market for Every Personality Type | Updated Case Study

The Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Softgel capsules are single-serving solid dosage forms that consist of a shell, usually made of gelatin that usually contains liquid. Gelatin is the most widely used film-forming agent and is extracted from collagen by hydrolysis. However, it is also possible to use starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, to form the thin ribbons needed to produce soft gelatin capsules.
