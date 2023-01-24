Read full article on original website
Protein Supplement Market Overview Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape By 2025 | ABBOTT LABORATORIES (ABBOTT), ABH PHARMA INC
The global protein supplement market size was $4,908.9 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $8,717.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2018 to 2025. North America accounted for nearly 51.6% share of the protein supplement market in 2017. Protein is an essential nutrient and...
Organ Tumor-on-a-chip Market Next Big Things | Major Giants Beonchip, Mimetas, Organovo Holdings, Axosim Technologies
Organ-on-a-chip (OOC) technology is a type of microfluidic device that mimics the structure and function of human organs or organ systems. Tumor-on-a-chip (ToC) is a subtype of OOC that specifically recreates the microenvironment of a tumor within the body. These devices can be used to study the growth and progression of cancer, as well as to test the efficacy of new drugs and treatment strategies. ToCs can be made to mimic specific types of tumors and can be used in drug development and testing, toxicology and cancer research.
Healthcare IT Market Top Companies, Business Growth & Investment Opportunities, Share and Forecasts 2030
Healthcare IT market size was valued at $250,577.15 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $880,688.75 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 13.3% from 2021 to 2030. Health care IT includes the creation, development, design, and maintenance of information systems for the healthcare industry. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increase in demand for quality healthcare services and solutions, rise in acceptance of mHealth and telehealth practices, surge in demand for improved patient safety and patient care, rise in government initiative to promote HCIT, and increase in adoption of cloud technology in healthcare. However, safeguarding the confidential information related to patients or healthcare organizations is the biggest challenge for the companies, thus data security & privacy concerns restrain the market growth. The healthcare IT market in North America is in its maturity phase while the market is likely to create opportunities in the Asia-Pacific region.
Global Dialysis Market Size Generating Revenue of USD 129.8 billion by 2028 with Growing CAGR of 4.7%
The global dialysis market was valued at $91.2 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $129.8 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 4.7%. North America is the highest contributor in the dialysis market; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witnessed the highest growth rate during the forecast period. CAGR:...
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Explore Top Factors that Will Boost the Global Market in Future | CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031
The goal of treating inflammatory bowel disease is to reduce the inflammation that is causing your symptoms and signs. In the best case, this can lead not only to symptom relief, but also to long-term recovery and reduced risk of complications. Treatment for IBD usually involves medication or surgery. How...
Scientists in China Create World's First Human-Monkey Hybrid in Laboratory, Sparking Ethical Debate
The world's first human-monkey hybrid has been successfully created in a laboratory, according to shocking research from Chinese scientists. This horrifying development occurred in 2021, after a team of researchers from the United States and Spain traveled to China in order to get around regulations that forbade this kind of research in their own nations.
Top Speed
Toyota’s Hydrogen Combustion Engine Has The Potential To Make EVs Obsolete
Since it launched the revolutionary Prius in 1997, Toyota has been a leader in hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, which paved the way for the current electric vehicle craze. However, in spite of its roots, the Japanese brand has been hesitant to jump headfirst into the all-electric trend. Toyota’s first 100-percent EV, the awkwardly named BZ4X, has sold only a few hundred units as of mid-October and according to a report by Electrek, the Japanese carmaker doesn't plan to ramp up production until 2025.
A Tesla buyer says she effectively lost $10,810 overnight after the carmaker slashed prices
Forty people contacted Insider to express dissatisfaction about missing out on Model 3 and Model Y price cuts. One said they felt "cheated."
Observer
22 Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums of 2023
Paid Advertisement by Grooming Playbook. Observer Content Studio is a unit of Observer’s branded content department. Observer’s editorial staff is not involved in the creation of this content. Observer and/or sponsor may collect a portion of sales if you purchase products through these links. The secret to youth...
One of the best Tesla alternatives just became an even bigger thorn in Elon Musk's side
The Polestar 2 sedan now has longer range, better performance, and a refreshed look to go along with it.
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Automated Suturing Devices Market 2023- Automation in surgeries performed to silently impact the demand for automated suture procedures
The Automated Suturing Devices Market revenues were estimated at US$ 3 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-2032, according to a recently published Persistence Market Research report. By the end of 2032, the market is expected to reach a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn.
Nutraceuticals Market Size Was $413.0 Billion In 2020 | Growing At A CAGR Of 3.9% From 2021 To 2030
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Nutraceuticals Market by Type, Form, and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global Nutraceuticals market size was valued at $413.0 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $650.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2021 to 2030.
Lactobacillus Acidophilus Probiotics Market: How The Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years | DuPont Nutrition (International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.)
Probiotics are live microorganisms that improve health when taken orally or topical usage. Probiotics are mainly found in beauty products, dietary supplements, fermented products and yogurt. Bacteria and microorganisms are not to be listed only as harmful but they are beneficial too. Some bacteria help in digestion of food, cause breakdown of cells that lead diseases and also produce vitamins. Probiotic microorganisms are similar to those found naturally in human body. Most common microorganisms of probiotics are Bifidobacterium and Lactobacillus.
At a CAGR of 20.4% | Hair Transplant Market to Surpass USD 30.13 Billion by 2031
The Hair Transplant Market is a rapidly growing industry, with more people turning to hair transplants to restore their lost hair or improve their appearance. This market is driven by advancements in technology, rising awareness of the procedure, and increasing disposable income. Hair transplant procedures are becoming more affordable and accessible as well as offering better results than ever before. As a result, the global market for hair transplants is expected to continue its growth in the coming years.
Healthcare Consulting Services Market Trends, Research Insights, Report Overview, Regional Growth and Share Analysis by 2027
Healthcare Consulting Services Market: Information by Type of Services(IT Consulting, Digital Consulting, Financial Consulting, Operations Consulting, and Strategy Consulting), Application (Operations Management, Financial, Population Health, and Clinical), End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Life Science Companies, Government Organizations), and Region(Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa)- Forecast till 2027.
Corporate Wellness Market Growth Outlook, SWOT Analysis, Report Overview and Regional Insights by 2030
Corporate Wellness Market Information by Service (Health Risk Assessment, Fitness, Smoking Cessation, Biometric Screening, Nutrition & Weight Management, Stress Management, Alcohol & Drug Abuse Services, and Others), by Category (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, and Organizations), by End User (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium-Scale Organizations, and Large-Scale Organizations), and Region (Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa)—Forecast till 2030.
Macular Degeneration Treatment Market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032 | PMR
The global macular degeneration treatment market recorded a CAGR of 6.2% in the last 9 years from 2012 to 2021 and reached a market value of around US$ 8.6 Bn in 2021. The market is estimated to surge ahead at a CAGR of 7.4% to reach US$ 18.8 Bn by the end of 2032.
Ventilator Breathing Circuit Market to Surpass US$ 1,664.0 Mn, expected to exhibit a CAGR 4.1% by 2030 | Armstrong Medical, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited., Koninklijke Philips N.V
Over the forecast period, an increase in the number of asthma awareness initiatives by non-profit organisations is anticipated to fuel market expansion for ventilator breathing circuits. For instance, to increase awareness of asthma and improve the lives of all asthma patients, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention developed a campaign on World Asthma Day, May 3, 2022. Asthma sufferers and organisations working to prevent asthma come together in the campaign to raise awareness.
The Best Approach to Softgel Capsule Market for Every Personality Type | Updated Case Study
The Softgel Capsules Market size was valued at $4.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $7.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031. Softgel capsules are single-serving solid dosage forms that consist of a shell, usually made of gelatin that usually contains liquid. Gelatin is the most widely used film-forming agent and is extracted from collagen by hydrolysis. However, it is also possible to use starch and cellulose derivatives, such as hydroxypropyl methylcellulose, to form the thin ribbons needed to produce soft gelatin capsules.
