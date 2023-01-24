Read full article on original website
evanstonroundtable.com
Rent hikes displacing tenants in city’s southeast section
For more than a century, the southeast corner of Evanston, east of Chicago Avenue and south of Dempster Street, has featured a long line of apartment buildings housing residents such as graduate students, professors and young families. Many of those buildings had the same ownership for decades. The Wirtz family,...
evanstonroundtable.com
City OKs police access to ETHS security cameras; ETHS board to vote next
At its Feb. 6 meeting, the Evanston Township High School board will consider granting the Evanston Police Department access to its surveillance camera footage in the event of an emergency. The move would amend a 2019 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and the city designed “to share public safety...
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston moves up to medium Covid risk, Cook County stays at medium
In Evanston, the seven-day average of new Covid cases was 13.9 on Jan. 25, up from 11.6 in the prior week. The chart below, prepared by the City of Evanston, reflects the number of new cases of Evanstonians for the last 30 days and the seven-day moving average. In Illinois,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Federal Covid funds dwindle, but not requests for the money
With Evanston’s one-time bountiful pot of federal Covid recovery funds running down, a number of programs and projects are in consideration before officials turn off the tap. The city learned in March, 2021, that it would be receiving $43.1 million in American Recovery Plan Act (ARPA) funds designed to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. Broadway came to Chicago Avenue last night as up-and-coming performers from Porchlight Music Theatre sang hits from the 1951 season at Evanston SPACE. Want to catch the show? You’ll have to head into Chicago tonight. For now, don’t go anywhere. Stay right here for more...
evanstonroundtable.com
Understanding Evanston’s achievement gap: Study finds money-mind connection
Editor’s note: This occasional series will explore various aspects of childhood achievement, readiness and markers for success and how they relate to Evanston. In considering Evanston’s achievement gap, one of the largest in the country, there are many things known: that the gap between racial and ethnic groups occurs between birth and third grade, that academic growth happens at similar rates between grades three and eight regardless of race or income, and that the reasons for the gap are socioeconomically driven. For the poor, opportunity is too expensive, and those disparities have lifelong, adverse effects on their children.
evanstonroundtable.com
Police: After armed altercation, second incident on Crawford was case of mistaken identity
The Evanston Police Department is providing an update on its investigation into two recent altercations reported in the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue. At 8:45 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Evanston Police responded to the 2500 block of Crawford Avenue for a report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, officers learned that an employee of the Barbereux School, James Coffey, had a verbal altercation with an individual clearing snow at a neighboring residence, resulting in Coffey allegedly pointing a handgun at the other party. The altercation did not escalate further and no one was injured. Coffey was arrested by officers on a charge of aggravated assault, a Class A misdemeanor.
evanstonroundtable.com
Biss joins leaders nationwide in analysis of guns used in local crimes
Mayor Daniel Biss and 30 other members of Mayors Against Illegal Guns, a nonpartisan coalition of current and former mayors that is part of Everytown for Gun Safety, have released new data about the manufacturers of guns recovered in local crimes. The data, compiled in a report, “Who is Manufacturing...
evanstonroundtable.com
Eye on Evanston: Thoughts on Design | Henry K. Holsman, Evanston’s architect of affordable housing
Read part one of this series on Evanston architect Henry K. Holsman here. Shoreline Apartments (1928) marked the last of Henry Holsman’s many Hyde Park and South Shore affordable, cooperative high-rise apartment buildings – nearly all in the Gothic Revival style. During the 1930s Holsman became increasingly involved in the problem of housing in blighted urban areas and less focused on the co-op buildings catering to middle- and upper-class residents. By the ’40s and the end of World War II, the need for affordable high-density projects grew dramatically across the Chicago area.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Evanston Division Chief Kimberly Kull talks to reporters after firefighters put out a blaze in a two-story apartment building at 2002 Emerson St. It took firefighters less than 30 minutes to strike the fire, Kull said, but water used on the second floor and attic seeped through the building making it uninhabitable. Six residents, who lived in one-bedroom apartments, were displaced. Every Evanston firefighter on shift was called, Kull said, as well as several suburban departments. The American Red Cross and other social service agencies helped relocate residents temporarily. The cause is being investigated. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
Minding Our Own Businesses: Evanston GoFundMe efforts aid massage, burgers, books
Since I’ve started writing about GoFundMe pages, readers have begun sharing information about more local businesses using this online crowdfunding tool. Carla Eason, a massage therapist, owns a small business, Body Works by Carla, that has recently faced adversity. Her GoFundMe page was set up by acupuncturist and colleague Amy Landolt.
evanstonroundtable.com
Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retires after 34 years of service
After more than 34 years of dedicated service, Firefighter/Paramedic Joseph Moskal retired on January 19. Moskal began his career in Evanston as a firefighter on August 15, 1988. Joe recently received a Special Recognition Award for working diligently during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has had a profound...
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The yellow roof of Key Club Cleaners, 433 Asbury Ave., is easy to spot from a distance, but where did the “Club” go? (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner.
evanstonroundtable.com
The story behind Evanston’s public art ‘Stitch’
One of the most prominent pieces of Evanston’s public art is “Stitch,” at the intersection of Green Bay Road, Emerson Street and Ridge Avenue. The intersection is a complicated one, revamped in 2016-2017 by the City of Evanston to smooth out the complex and confusing traffic pattern.
evanstonroundtable.com
Clark Street closure between Orrington and Sherman avenues, Jan. 30 through Feb. 2
Power Construction will be conducting crane lift activities on Clark Street between Orrington Avenue and Sherman Avenue beginning January 30. Work will continue through February 2. Construction activities will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. A full street closure will take place in order to erect...
evanstonroundtable.com
Second ward weighs Ryan Field and redistricting
The proposed redevelopment of Northwestern University’s Ryan Field was the main topic of the discussion at the Second Ward meeting Tuesday, Jan. 24, with school officials dominating the conversation. “We feel that this project is going to provide generational benefits for individuals from Howard Street all the way to...
evanstonroundtable.com
Downtown Evanston’s InSidewalk Sale is this weekend
evanstonroundtable.com
Art Makers Outpost enlivens south Evanston
Valerie Kahan had a dream to build the first LEED-certified art center in Evanston, an energy efficient and sustainable operation that would offer creativity and community for everyone. Her dream has adapted to fiscal realities, is not LEED-certified and she said it’s still “in startup mode,” but Art Makers Outpost,...
evanstonroundtable.com
Art review: Look out the ‘Wonder Window’ at Noyes gallery
Like many of us, Suzanne Seed was confined to her apartment in 2020 as Covid bore down on the world. What made it worse was that Seed, a photojournalist-author-playwright, had also lost her famed artist husband, Art Paul, in 2018, and she was alone in their Gold Coast high-rise apartment, which was overflowing with Paul’s art and books. Seed says she felt like a prisoner.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston Dance Ensemble presents ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,’ March 9 – 12
Evanston Dance Ensemble, a pre-professional dance company in residence at Dance Center Evanston, is pleased to present “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe,” a dance theater performance based off of the novel by C.S. Lewis, at the Josephine Louis Theater at Northwestern University from March 9 through 12. Tickets for the preview show on March 9 are $15. Tickets for the shows on March 10, 11 and 12 are $15 for children and seniors and $25 for adults.
