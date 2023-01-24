Read full article on original website
Phyllis D. Hadler
Phyllis D. Hadler, 73, of Crawfordsville and formerly of Effingham, Illinois, passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, at Franciscan Health Lafayette. She was born Oct. 23, 1949, at Salem, Illinois, to Lawrence and Hazel Irene (Sands) Metcalf. Phyllis worked at World Color/Crossroads Press in Effingham, retiring after 25 years. She...
Jack E. Booher
Jack E. Booher of Martinsville, formerly of Darlington, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 24, 2023, at the Waters of Martinsville. He was 81. Born Nov. 6, 1941, at Crawfordsville, he was the son of John E. Booher and Glydas Pitts Booher. He graduated from Darlington High School. He was a farmer and rancher who worked for several ranchers in several different areas.
Letter: All should pay for coffee
There are many unwritten rules in society, but one particular rule really gets under my skin. In Crawfordsville, citizens, blue collar workers and white collar workers, pay for coffee at convenience stores but law enforcement does not. I understand that, for the most part, this isn’t a reflection on our...
Jerry Joseph Hocking
On Friday, Jan, 20, 2023, Jerry Joseph Hocking, beloved dad, grandpa and brother, passed away at Ben Hur Health & Rehabilitation in the presence of his daughters and grandchildren, while surrounded by family and friends. He was 72 years old, born Nov. 26, 1950, to Joseph J. and Violet M. (Surber) Hocking in Crawfordsville.
Group has big plans in the works
The annual meeting of Crawfordsville Main Street members was conducted earlier this week at the Masonic Cornerstone, with refreshments provided by Maxine’s on Green. President Steve McLaughlin opened the meeting by welcoming guests and presenting the 2022 meeting minutes and financial report to members for a vote. The 2023 CMS board roster was announced with all 2022 members remaining except Karen Thada, who retired from the board at the end of the year. Thada’s dedication to the organization was recognized. Casey Hockersmith replaces Thada. Hockersmith introduced herself to the members.
Local Record: Jan. 27, 2023
• Theft in the 500 block of Indian Springs Road — 12:03 a.m. • Property damage crash at 110 W. South Blvd. — 6:52 a.m. • Property damage crash at 801 S. Washington St. — 9:45 a.m. • Theft at in the 1600 block of South U.S....
C’ville man dies in morning crash
A single-vehicle crash Thursday claimed the life of a Crawfordsville man. Just after 1:30 a.m., the Indiana State Police and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 136 near Nucor Road. A preliminary investigation by ISP revealed that a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze was traveling eastbound...
North moving to semester schedule
LINDEN — For nearly 16 years North Montgomery School Corporation students have attended school under the trimester model of education. On Monday, the school board voted to go back to semesters beginning next school year. School board members began discussing the change last fall, and after a joint effort...
Parke County conservation easement expands
Entrepreneur and nature lover Joe McCurdy and his daughter Cheyenne McCurdy have placed 200 acres north of Turkey Run State Park under protection through a conservation easement with the Central Indiana Land Trust Inc. Conservation of this mixed forest and farmland acreage brings the total amount of land protected there to nearly 1,000 acres.
Carl D. Morris
Carl D. Morris, 91, lifelong resident of Crawfordsville, passed away peacefully at home Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, while holding the hand of his loving wife of more than 71 years, Carolyn. Carl was born June 19, 1931, at Crawfordsville, to the late Hamilin and Nettie (Cope) Morris. He graduated from...
Judge gives Walker suspended sentence
A Crawfordsville man was given a 4 1/2-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to criminal confinement and unlawful possession of a steroid. John R. Walker, 53, a local dentist was facing multiple felony charges and one misdemeanor charge following an altercation he had with a woman he was romantically involved with in August 2019.
Cold shooting leads to Mustangs loss
RP 12 17 12 8 - 49 Fountain Central (10-12, 4-3) FG-FGA FT-FTA Pts: Simko 0-1 0-0 0, B Hoagland 2-10 3-5 7, Prickett 1-10 3-8 5, Brown 2-7 0-0 5, Kirkpatrick 3-11 2-8 8, L Hoagland 0-1 2-2 2, Morgan 0-1 1-4 1, Larkin 0-0 0-0 0, Parker 0-3 0-4 0. Totals 8-43 11-31 28.
Mason pours in career high 25 to lead Mounties past Trojans
COV 9 8 9 16 — 42 SM 8 11 14 10 — 43 Covington (8-14): FG-FGA FT-FTA PTS: Sydni Crane 6-12 3-8 17, Magdalena Sandlin 0-1 0-0 0, Alex Sutherlin 0-3 1-2 1, Emma Holycross 1-4 1-2 3, Lilly Hacquet 1-4 0-0 2, Brooke Kirkpatrick 0-1 0-0 0, Peyton Brown 3-8 0-0 9, Kali Pettit 5-14 0-0 10; Totals 16-37 5-12 42.
