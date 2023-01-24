City of Vista Planning Commission for February 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on February 7, 2023, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matters:

