SanDag & Caltrans Seek Public Input
Transportation Solutions Outlined for Central and North County Region. SANDAG and Caltrans released two draft transportation plans for the San Diego region: the Coast, Canyons, and Trails (CCT) and the North County Comprehensive Multimodal Corridor Plans (CMCP). Near term priorities include multimodal improvements at both the east and west ends...
Vista Senior Voice Newsletter
Free Tax Preparation from AARP starts on February 1. Senior Center Closed on February 20 for Presidents Day Holiday. Culture Caravan Launch Party on March 6 from 2-4pm Join us on a trip – Have fun and make some new friends!. Play Ball! Let’s Go Friar Faithful Spring is...
Oceanside 2023 MLK Community Service Award Recipient Announced
Oceanside, CA –The City of Oceanside, in collaboration with the North San Diego County NAACP, announced Ms. Satia Austin as the 2023 recipient of the City of Oceanside Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Service Award at the annual celebration honoring Dr. King, Jr. on January 16, 2023. Like Reverend...
Oceanside Public Library -Special Classical Performance
Oceanside, CA –The Oceanside Public Library and the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library are pleased to offer a classical music performance at the Oceanside Public Library on Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. This free performance will be held in the Civic Center Library Community Rooms located at 330 N. Coast Highway, situated in the heart of Oceanside’s California Cultural District. Free parking is available in the Civic Center parking garage.
City Of Vista Planning Commission -Public Hearing Notices
City of Vista Planning Commission for February 7, 2023, at 6:00 pm. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Chartered City of Vista, California, will hold a public hearing in the Vista Civic Center Council Chambers, 200 Civic Center Drive, Vista, on February 7, 2023, at 6:00 PM, to receive and consider all evidence and reports presented at said hearing and/or obtained previously relative to the following matters:
Nominations Being Accepted For Encinitas Senior Of The Year
Encinitas, CA – The City of Encinitas Senior Citizen Commission, in partnership with the Encinitas Rotary Club, is pleased to announce that they will be honoring an Encinitas resident with the 2022 Senior Citizen of the Year Award. The Senior Citizen of the Year Award recognizes a deserving senior...
