US News and World Report

Swiss Body Proposes Removing Barriers to Re-Export Arms to Ukraine

GENEVA (Reuters) - A Swiss parliamentary body proposed on Tuesday waiving a re-export ban that prevents ammunition it manufactures from being re-exported from another country to Ukraine. The recommendation passed with 14 in favour and 11 against and will require later approval from parliament. "The majority of the commission deems...
US News and World Report

Musk Says China Rivals 'Work Hardest, Smartest'

(Reuters) - Detroit? Nope. Germany? Nein. Elon Musk sees the toughest competition for Tesla in China, home of the company he expects "most likely to be second" in electric vehicles. China is Tesla Inc's second-largest market - accounted for about two-thirds of all electric vehicles sales globally in 2022 -...
US News and World Report

Pakistani Rupee Falls After Market Maker Group Removes Currency Cap

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) -The Pakistani rupee weakened by 1.2% on Wednesday after foreign exchange companies removed a cap on the currency, saying it caused "artificial" distortions for an economy in desperate need of International Monetary Fund help. The move towards a market-based exchange rate should please the IMF, as that...
US News and World Report

South Korea Pension Fund Will Deplete Faster Than Expected, Report Says

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's huge national pension fund is set to see its pool of money depleted by 2055, earlier than expected, because of a shrinking population amid low economic growth, an official estimate showed on Friday. A government panel commissioned for the estimate, made every five years, said...
US News and World Report

IMF Visit in Focus After El Salvador Bond Payment

NEW YORK (Reuters) - El Salvador cleared a $600 million bond payment hurdle this week but lingering concerns over its financing sources and fiscal policy will be in focus as the country prepares for an annual visit from the International Monetary Fund. Investors will watch for any sign of closer...
US News and World Report

EU Wants to Cut Red Tape, Costs to Spur Rollout of 5G - Document

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission wants to cut red tape and costs to help Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Telecom Italia and other telecoms operators roll out fast-speed 5G, according to a Commission document seen by Reuters. The EU executive, which wants all Europeans to have access to gigabit connectivity and...
US News and World Report

U.S. Card Firms' Growth to Moderate as Luxury Buying Falters

(Reuters) - U.S. card companies are expected to post the slowest revenue growth in seven quarters, as consumers tighten their purse strings and avoid spending on luxury and big-ticket items. Revenues at Visa Inc, Mastercard Inc and American Express Co are expected to be up 9%, 11% and 15%, respectively,...
The Associated Press

ESA chief vows to restore Europe’s access to space

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Space Agency’s director general says it’s crucial to rebuild Europe’s access to space following the botched launch of a European rocket carrying two Earth observation satellites last year and the delayed introduction of the Ariane 6 launcher. In an interview with...
BBC

UK car production collapses to lowest for 66 years

The number of new cars made in the UK has sunk to its lowest level for 66 years as firms warn the country is not doing enough to attract manufacturers. The 10% drop is the worst performance since 1956, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders. A struggle...
US News and World Report

Britain and EU Unlikely to Change Brexit Deal Much, Despite Issues - Report

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said. The report from academic body UK In a Changing Europe (UKICE), published on Tuesday, said that...
CoinDesk

UK Treasury Is Looking for CBDC Head as It Explores Digital Pound

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. A newLinkedIn job posting from the U.K. Treasury is seeking a "Head of Central Bank Digital Currency." "The successful candidate will be responsible for leadership of HM Treasury’s work on a potential digital pound...
CoinDesk

MiCA at the Door: How European Crypto Firms Are Getting Ready for Sweeping Legislation

Join the most important conversation in crypto and Web3 taking place in Austin, Texas, April 26-28. The European Union’s sweeping Market in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) legislation is slowly moving toward becoming law, and local crypto companies are getting ready for the change. The new regulations, which will be the law for all 27 EU member countries, apply stricter rules thanare now in place in some European countries.
