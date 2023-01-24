ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Chicago

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Intel Stock Tumbles Over 10% After Brutal Results

Intel shares fell over 10% before the open, after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline in...
NBC Chicago

Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook

U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
NBC Chicago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
NBC Chicago

Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
NBC Chicago

China Looks Past Covid as Tourist Bookings Surge for the Lunar New Year

"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
NBC Chicago

Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry

The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Chicago

Russian Paramilitary Firm Wagner Group Sanctioned by U.S. for Alleged Ongoing Criminal Activity

The Biden administration issued a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, as well as individuals in Putin's orbit. The Treasury Department identified the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a "significant transnational criminal organization. WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

Here's Where Mainland Chinese Traveled Overseas for the Lunar New Year

BEIJING — Travelers from mainland China stuck close to home in Asia during the Lunar New Year, the first holiday after Beijing relaxed its Covid-related border controls. Hong Kong and Macao were the most popular spots, said Trip.com, citing flight bookings on its platform for the first four days of the Lunar New Year. The seven-day holiday kicked off on Saturday.
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
105K+
Followers
88K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy