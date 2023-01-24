Read full article on original website
S&P 500 Futures Trade Slightly Lower, But the Index Is Headed for a Winning Week
Stock futures fell slightly on Friday morning as investors close out a winning week for markets that saw better-than-expected economic growth and a pop in market-darling Tesla. S&P 500 futures shed 0.2%, while Nasdaq 100 futures were down 0.4%. Shares of Intel slumped more than 9% in after-hours trading following...
Intel's Horrible Quarter Revealed an Inventory Glut and Underused Factories
Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit, gross margin, and outlook, both for the quarter and the full year. In short: Intel had a difficult 2022, and 2023 is shaping up to be tough as well. Intel's December earnings showed significant declines in the company's sales,...
NBC Chicago
NYSE Says It Will Cancel Some Early Trades After Technical Issue Led to Halts for Over 200 Stocks
The major stocks impacted included Morgan Stanley, Verizon, AT&T, Nike and McDonald's, according to the NYSE's website. Many stocks were shown to have abnormally large moves when the market opened, which may have triggered volatility halts. The NYSE said at roughly 9:50 a.m. all of its systems were operational. Trading...
Intel Stock Tumbles Over 10% After Brutal Results
Intel shares fell over 10% before the open, after the company reported dismal quarterly and full-year 2022 results. One analyst said there were "no words" to describe the collapse of Intel, which has suffered as consumer demand for PCs has slackened overall. The company posted a 32% year-over-year decline in...
Treasury Yields Dip as Investors Assess Earnings, Economic Outlook
U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Wednesday as investors looked to earnings reports and economic data for fresh insights into the state of the U.S. economy and what to expect from now. The 10-year Treasury was trading more than 2 basis points lower at 3.445%. The yield on the 2-year Treasury...
Russian warship with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles ‘sails towards US and will soon be in strike range’
A RUSSIAN warship armed with “unstoppable” hypersonic missiles is sailing towards the US coast in a show of strength, reports claim. The guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov has been closely monitored by Nato navies on its maiden voyage armed with 6,670mph Zircon weapons. An unconfirmed Russian Telegram channel...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Microsoft, Texas Instruments, Capital One & More
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:. Microsoft — The tech giant saw shares rise 4% in extended trading after the company reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' estimates, driven by the strong growth in its cloud unit. Microsoft's total revenue increased by 2% year over year in the quarter, marking the slowest rate since 2016, however.
Asia-Pacific Stocks Rise as Tokyo's Inflation Nears 42-Year High
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Stocks in the Asia-Pacific traded higher on Friday as traders digested Tokyo's January core consumer prices that rose 4.3%, also faster than estimates — nearing the highest for Japan's capital since mid-1981. The Nikkei 225 was slightly above the flatline to...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Intel, Chevron, American Express, Silvergate and More
Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Intel — The chipmaker suffered a 9% loss in its shares in early morning trading after its latest financial results missed analysts' estimates and showed significant declines in the company's sales, profit and gross margin. The company also forecasted a loss for the current quarter.
Intel Shares Drop on Weak Quarterly Results and Expectations for Another Quarter of Losses
Intel failed to meet estimates for the fourth quarter because of a steeper-than-expected falloff in PC chip sales. Guidance was soft as well. The company's revenue declined for a fourth period in a row as the PC market recedes after expanding in the Covid pandemic. Intel shares slid by as...
Adani Shares Plunge Further as It Weighs Legal Action Against Short Seller Firm
Adani Group companies' stock prices continued to drop for a second consecutive trading session after short seller firm Hindenburg announced its short position in the conglomerate's firms. Hindenburg doubled down on its initial stance, emphasizing that Adani has not answered any of the questions raised in its claims and suggests...
Luxury Retailer LVMH Is Optimistic as It Sees Chinese Shoppers and Tourists Returning
Luxury giant LVMH said China's wealthy consumers have started returning to stores after the country's reopening. LVMH reported its second straight year of record sales and profits, with 2022 revenue up 23%. The company's cautious optimism echoes positive comments earlier this month from Burberry and Swatch. Luxury giant LVMH said...
China Looks Past Covid as Tourist Bookings Surge for the Lunar New Year
"Pent-up demand is being released as many people rush to scenic spots, watch firework shows and crowd into restaurants and hotels," Nomura's chief China economist Ting Lu said in a report Thursday. Within China, reservations for stays at bed and breakfasts more than doubled from a year ago, while ticket...
Key Fed Inflation Measure Eased in December While Consumer Spending Also Declined
Consumers spent less in December even as an inflation measure considered key by the Federal Reserve showed the pace of price increases easing, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Personal consumption expenditures excluding food and energy increased 4.4% from a year ago, down from the 4.7% reading in November and in...
Microsoft and ArcelorMittal Back MIT Spinout Trying to Green the $1.6 Trillion Steel Industry
The steel industry brings in revenue of about $1.6 trillion a year and represents between 7% and 9% global carbon dioxide emissions, according to the World Steel Association. On Friday, the clean steel technology company Boston Metal, which spun out of Massachusetts Institute of Technology announced a $120 million funding round, led by the international steel giant ArcelorMittal and with participation from software behemoth Microsoft.
Biden Touts Job Growth and Slowing Inflation Rates in Speech on Economy
Data from the past month has been positive: the U.S. is at its lowest unemployment rate in 50 years and, over the past two years, job growth has been at its strongest rate ever, although that's partially due to the historic drop during the 2020 pandemic lockdowns. Though consumer prices...
Almost Half of Americans Think We're Already in a Recession. Here's How to Prepare If They're Right
The U.S. is not in a recession, even as many economists and CEOs are bracing for a possible downturn this year. Yet many Americans think a downturn is already here. The reason: Record high inflation is already causing personal. For those who fear a recession may be coming, the only...
Russian Paramilitary Firm Wagner Group Sanctioned by U.S. for Alleged Ongoing Criminal Activity
The Biden administration issued a slew of fresh sanctions and additional measures targeting Russia's private military firm, the Wagner Group, as well as individuals in Putin's orbit. The Treasury Department identified the Wagner Group, led by Yevgeny Prigozhin, as a "significant transnational criminal organization. WASHINGTON – The Biden administration on...
Here's Where Mainland Chinese Traveled Overseas for the Lunar New Year
BEIJING — Travelers from mainland China stuck close to home in Asia during the Lunar New Year, the first holiday after Beijing relaxed its Covid-related border controls. Hong Kong and Macao were the most popular spots, said Trip.com, citing flight bookings on its platform for the first four days of the Lunar New Year. The seven-day holiday kicked off on Saturday.
Russia Fumes at West's Decision to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Says Red Lines Have Been Crossed
Russia expressed mounting fury at the prospect of modern Western tanks being sent to Ukraine. The Kremlin's spokesman described it as an "absurd" plan that scuppers the prospect of talks to end the war. The Russian Embassy in Berlin called the German government's decision "extremely dangerous" and said it "takes...
