Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
Money

When Will the Stock Market Recover? Here’s What Experts Predict

With 2022 and all the market losses it brought now in the rear view mirror, investors are looking ahead. After ending the year down nearly 20%, the S&P 500 index is in the green for 2023. And the Nasdaq Composite — which plunged 33% in 2022 — is up more than 4.5% this year.
msn.com

1 of the Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000 in 2023

The past year persuaded many investors to find businesses with less risk than the tech stocks that thrived in 2020. If you're in the market for a stable company that rewards shareholders with impressive dividends and minimal volatility, then Waste Management (NYSE: WM) could be for you. Here's why WM...
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 oil stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
msn.com

Is a Bull Market Coming? Here's What Warren Buffett Thinks

The S&P 500 ended 2022 just shy of a 20% loss for the year. A 20% decline is how many investors define a bear market, so while 2022 might not technically make the cut, market watchers are feeling the pinch. The good news is that a bad year is often...
Jenn Leach

Food shortages to know about. Is it time to stock up?

Cream cheese, chicken wings, baby formula, butter, and your other favorites from grocery store shelves have been missing from store shelves over the past several months. According to this source, these food shortages don't seem to be slowing any time soon.
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Says Tesla Stock Is A 'Sleeping Giant'

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are taking off Tuesday despite catching a couple of price target cuts from analysts. Jim Cramer has indicated that Tesla may be "immunized" from negative coverage at current levels. "It's a sleeping giant now," Cramer said Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street." What To Know:...
TheStreet

Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy

The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Markets Insider

The dollar's worst tumble in 12 years could be just the beginning — and the Fed ending rate hikes will fuel 'ongoing weakness', a UBS strategist says

The dollar's recent slump will extend through 2023, according to UBS Global Wealth Management's Dominic Schnider. "Ongoing dollar weakness – that's the main narrative," he said Friday. The greenback started 2023 on a weak footing, after the biggest quarterly loss since 2010 in the three months through December. The...
Ty D.

Food Shortages Predicted in 2023: What Should You Expect?

The ongoing challenges of inflation, environmental issues, and a shortage of fertilizers are causing disruption to our food system. As we approach the end of 2022, it is worth considering the potential food shortages that may occur in the coming year. While the past year has already seen shortages of various items, including butter, baby formula, and eggs, experts are predicting that these shortages could continue and potentially even worsen in 2023.

