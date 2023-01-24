ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

yourbigsky.com

Billings house fire under investigation

Assistant Fire Marshal Jaime Fender said the fire at 520 South 32nd Street caused heavy smoke damage and damage to a bedroom in the home. No one was seriously injured but the fire is under investigation. The blaze broke out around 9:25 Wednesday night. The property and content loss is...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings man arrested for firing several rounds in the air

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police arrested a man who fired several rounds in the air. The incident happened near Phyllis and Monad Rd. According to the Billings Police Department (BPD), when officers located the man, he refused commands and “less lethal” means were used to arrest him. BPD...
BILLINGS, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Billings Police Update Downtown Patrol Car With Vibrant Graphics

Recently, the Downtown Billings Alliance collaborated with the Billings Police Department in an update for the Downtown Patrol Car for Billings. Previously, the BPD Patrol SUVs sported a simple, yet standout graphics package across all vehicles in the fleet (that were recently added over COVID). That package included the State of Montana with a Blue Lives Matter flag inside of it, along with the unit number, the Seal of the State of Montana, and a few other adornments. Before the Ford Interceptor SUVs, BPD utilized the Interceptor Sedan (A Ford Taurus) with a much more difficult-to-see graphics package.
BILLINGS, MT
Sheridan Media

Layher Family Recovering From Car Wreck In Billings

A Sheridan family is continuing to recover both at home and in Billings, after a teenage driver crashed into their vehicle causing a number of injuries. It’s been almost one month since Kurt Layher, his wife Jessica and 2 children were involved in a 2-vehicle wreck in Billings, that was caused by a 15-year old driver that was speeding and had no insurance.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Billings police search for missing teenage girl

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Billings Police Department is searching for a missing teenage girl. Ryalia Ziler is described as a 14-year-old Native American female with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds. Officials report her last contact with family occurred on Friday. If you...
BILLINGS, MT
yourbigsky.com

ALERT: Overdoses spike in Yellowstone County in past few weeks

State, Local Officials Report Sharp Increase in Overdoses in Recent Weeks and now the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) and the Montana Department of Justice (DOJ), and local law enforcement is warning the public. In this most recent surge from January 11 to January 23, a total...
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
yourbigsky.com

Have you seen this man? Laurel Police need your help

The Laurel PD is asking for your assistance in identifying this man. If you recognize him or the white minivan with a roof basket please call the LPD at 406-628-8737. Detectives need your help and reference case 0045.
LAUREL, MT
Daily Montanan

Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners

Three Republican candidates interviewed to represent House District 50, a legislative area in the central part of Montana’s largest city, Billings, which opened when Rep. Mallerie Stromswold resigned last week. The Yellowstone County Commission will make a final decision on the replacement on Tuesday. While each of the three who were nominated by the Yellowstone […] The post Three candidates vying to replace Stromswold give their pitch to Yellowstone County commissioners appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a motion in Yellowstone County District Court to hold the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services and Gov. Greg Gianforte in contempt for refusing to follow what it says are two court orders to change its policy for amending gender designations on birth certificates. It has […] The post ACLU asks Yellowstone County judge to hold state in contempt for failing to comply with court order appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YELLOWSTONE COUNTY, MT

