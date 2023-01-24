Read full article on original website
d9and10sports.com
Jan. 25, 2023 Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, AC Wrestling: Reynolds Pins Greenville; Prep Tops Hickory
GREENVILLE, Pa. – Reynolds got four pins and three decisions in a 43-21 win over Greenville. Angelo Lomonte (107), Waylon Waite (114), Greyden Gustas (127), and Chase Bell (133) all got pins for the Raiders. In addition for Reynolds, Tino Gentile (145), Vito Gentile (160) and Brayden McCloskey (189)...
d9and10sports.com
Moses Double-Double Helps Port Allegany Girls Top Kane; Chambers, Austin-Keech Have Career-Highs; Moniteau Pulls Away from Keystone
PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Ella Moses had a big game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals to help Port Allegany knock off visiting Kane, 43-36. Evin Stauffer and Leigha Nelson each added eight points for the Lady Gators with Stauffer also contributing seven rebounds and three assists, while Brynn Evens had six points, 10 rebounds, and two blocked shots.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Moniteau/Keystone, Oil City/Warren Boys’ Basketball Games Friday
WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Moniteau at Keystone and Oil City at Warren boys’ basketball games on Friday. The KSAC large school showdown between Moniteau and Keystone features a Moniteau team that has won four in a row against a Keystone squad that has won six of its last seven games. Moniteau won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 65-53. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will be on the call.
d9and10sports.com
Guzzi, Rooke Help Forest Area Girls Pull Away from A-C Valley; Karns City Tops Keystone in OT; Martin, NoPo Edge Smethport
MARIENVILLE, Pa. – Amber Guzzi scored six of her 10 points in the fourth quarter to help Forest Area pull away from A-C Valley for a 36-28 KSAC Small School win at East Forest. The Fires led 23-21 going to the fourth quarter before outscoring the Lady Falcons 13-7.
d9and10sports.com
Mercyhurst Tabbed at Preseason PSAC West Softball Favorite
LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Mercyhurst University and Shippensburg University were predicted as the top teams of their respective divisions according to the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Poll, as voted on by league head coaches, the PSAC office announced Wednesday. The East consists of Bloomsburg University, East...
d9and10sports.com
Keyser Sets Jamestown Scoring Mark as Panthers Top Muskies Jan 25, 2023
SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – In a game won by Saegertown, 59-49, it was Jamestown’s Cam Keyser that put himself in the record books, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Keyser broke the previous mark of 1,351 set by Mark Shannon in 1980. Keyser now stands at 1,370 career points after his 29 against the Panthers.
d9and10sports.com
North Clarion’s Hartle, Venango’s Henry Top Two Scorers in D9 Boys’ Hoops through Jan. 25, 2023
District 9 boys basketball scoring leaders through Jan. 25, 2023. RK PLAYER TEAM G POINTS AVG. 27 Riley Klingensmith Clarion-Limestone 15 195 13.0.
d9and10sports.com
Strong Second Quarter Helps Clearfield Boys to Win; Jburg Gets Key Victory over Sheffield
HYDE, Pa. – An 11-1 second-quarter advantage helped Clearfield pick up a 49-39 Mountain League home win over Bald Eagle Area. The Bison led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter but took a 23-11 halftime lead thanks to a pair of 3-pointers from Andon Greslick and a 3-pointer and five points from Braison Patrick.
d9and10sports.com
Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach
WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania Game Commission To Vote On New Doe Tag Regulations
Hunting is pretty popular here in Erie, and this Saturday could make things a lot easier for hunters to get doe tags. The Pennsylvania Game Commission is meeting on Jan. 28 to vote on a new regulation for doe tags. "The hunting season in Pennsylvania adds a ton to our...
wisr680.com
I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed
A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
explore venango
Route 8 Closed in Venango County
Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
Mercer County residents can join free property tax program
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Hermitage Senior Center on North Buhl Farm Drive you can get assistance filling out the forms.
WFMJ.com
Catholics return to mass in Mercer County as pandemic concerns decline
Catholics in Mercer County are coming back to church following a decline in mass attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s based on information from the Erie Diocese which requires every parish to track Mass attendance for four weeks each October. Ushers and volunteers count the number of parishioners each...
erienewsnow.com
Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township
Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
WFMJ.com
West Middlesex man sentenced for scrawling bomb threats at Hermitage Walmart
Sentencing has been handed down for the second of two Subway restaurant employees who police say wrote bomb threats on the restroom walls in the Hermitage Walmart because they wanted to leave work early. Peter Pope, 43, of West Middlesex, was found guilty in September to making terroristic threats causing...
erienewsnow.com
Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County
A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $660,000 sold in Butler County
CABOT, Pa. — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $660,830 was sold in Cabot, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Jan. 24 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 2-14-16-27-37. Planet Mart on North Pike Road earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning...
