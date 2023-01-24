ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, PA

d9and10sports.com

Moses Double-Double Helps Port Allegany Girls Top Kane; Chambers, Austin-Keech Have Career-Highs; Moniteau Pulls Away from Keystone

PORT ALLEGANY, Pa. – Ella Moses had a big game with 15 points, 12 rebounds, and four steals to help Port Allegany knock off visiting Kane, 43-36. Evin Stauffer and Leigha Nelson each added eight points for the Lady Gators with Stauffer also contributing seven rebounds and three assists, while Brynn Evens had six points, 10 rebounds, and two blocked shots.
PORT ALLEGANY, PA
d9and10sports.com

YDL Sports Network to Broadcast Moniteau/Keystone, Oil City/Warren Boys’ Basketball Games Friday

WARREN, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will be broadcasting the Moniteau at Keystone and Oil City at Warren boys’ basketball games on Friday. The KSAC large school showdown between Moniteau and Keystone features a Moniteau team that has won four in a row against a Keystone squad that has won six of its last seven games. Moniteau won the first meeting between the two teams this season, 65-53. Chris Rossetti and Jess Quinn will be on the call.
WARREN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Mercyhurst Tabbed at Preseason PSAC West Softball Favorite

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. — Mercyhurst University and Shippensburg University were predicted as the top teams of their respective divisions according to the 2023 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Preseason Softball Poll, as voted on by league head coaches, the PSAC office announced Wednesday. The East consists of Bloomsburg University, East...
ERIE, PA
d9and10sports.com

Keyser Sets Jamestown Scoring Mark as Panthers Top Muskies Jan 25, 2023

SAEGERTOWN, Pa. – In a game won by Saegertown, 59-49, it was Jamestown’s Cam Keyser that put himself in the record books, becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer. Keyser broke the previous mark of 1,351 set by Mark Shannon in 1980. Keyser now stands at 1,370 career points after his 29 against the Panthers.
SAEGERTOWN, PA
d9and10sports.com

Morelli Steps Down as Warren Football Coach

WARREN, Pa. – After six seasons, Mark Morelli is stepping down as the head football coach at Warren Area High School. Morelli’s tenure at Warren included an overall record of 29-29, including 27-21 in the last five seasons after a 2-8 record in his first year in 2017.
WARREN, PA
wisr680.com

I-79 Northbound Near Portersville Closed

A portion of I-79 is shut down due to a tractor trailer accident. PennDOT officials say the northbound lanes are closed in between the Portersville exit (Exit 96) and the Butler/New Castle exit to Route 422. The accident happened around 10:30 a.m. in the northbound lane near milemarker 98 when...
PORTERSVILLE, PA
explore venango

Route 8 Closed in Venango County

Route 8 in Venango County from the intersection with Route 227 in Rouseville to the intersection with Route 417 in Cherrytree Township has been re-opened. (Story updated on January 25 at 5:46 p.m.) Motorists are encouraged to visit www.511PA.com for up-to-date information on traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, and traffic...
WFMJ.com

Catholics return to mass in Mercer County as pandemic concerns decline

Catholics in Mercer County are coming back to church following a decline in mass attendance during the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s based on information from the Erie Diocese which requires every parish to track Mass attendance for four weeks each October. Ushers and volunteers count the number of parishioners each...
erienewsnow.com

Truck Ends up in Pond in Concord Township

Pennsylvania State Police have cited the driver after a truck ended up in a pond in Concord Township, Erie County, Wednesday night. It happened on Route 77/Spartansburg Highway north of Erie County Line Rd. around 11:51 p.m. A 46-year-old Spartansburg man was heading north in a Dodge pickup truck when...
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Lane restrictions placed on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

Update 1:37 p.m. — The closure on I-79 southbound between Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton) in Crawford County has been changed to a lane restriction. There is also a lane restriction on I-79 northbound near mile marker 156. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A vehicle accident has closed down a portion of an interstate in Crawford County. Interstate […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Crash Leads to Lane Restriction on I-79 Southbound in Crawford County

A tractor-trailer crash has led to a lane restriction on part of Interstate 79 southbound in Crawford County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT). This affects the area between Exit 147B (Route 322, Meadville/Conneaut Lake) and Exit 141 (Route 285, Geneva/Cochranton). PennDOT said the section will fully reopen...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

