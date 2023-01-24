7 killed in apparent ‘workplace violence’ case in Half Moon Bay as California suffers 3 mass shootings in 44 hours

Read full article on original website
Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified
Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50. My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder
Jan 4 (Reuters) - A doctor whom police say intentionally drove his Tesla off a California cliff - injuring his two children, his wife and himself - will face attempted murder and child abuse charges when released from a hospital where he was in stable condition on Wednesday.
Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him
The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
California man who says he disarmed Monterey Park mass shooter reveals he thought he was ‘going to die’
An employee at the Lai Lai Ballroom in Alhambra who says he disarmed suspected mass shooter Huu Can Tran on Saturday night is now speaking out about the encounter.
Tesla driver who plunged off cliff with children on Highway 1 arrested for ‘intentional act,’ CHP says
A Tesla driver who was rescued, along with another adult and two children, after their vehicle drove off a cliff on Highway 1 south of San Francisco, has been arrested after investigators determined the crash was an “intentional act,” authorities said. Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested...
Another California Mass Shooting: 7 Dead, Suspect in Custody in Half Moon Bay
Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was later taken into custody after driving to a sheriff’s department substation. Half Moon Bay is located on the coast about 30 miles south...
These are the 7 people who were killed in the Half Moon Bay shootings
Shootings on two separate mushroom farms left seven people dead, many of whom were Asian and Latino farmworkers.
26-year-old man who disarmed Monterey Park gunman meets with Gov. Newsom
Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday visited the home of 26-year-old Brandon Tsay, who is being called a hero for disarming the Monterey Park gunman when he entered a second dance hall in Alhambra. “This remarkable young man without any hesitation, though with moments of fear, took it upon himself to...
Grieving families of Half Moon Bay shooting victims prepare to bring loved ones home to Mexico
"I felt a knot in my chest that I couldn't get rid of." The families of three Half Moon Bay shooting victims speak out as one described the feeling when they were told his brother has died.
Man found dead after police standoff in Torrance was the Monterey Park shooting suspect, sheriff says
The man found dead inside a white cargo van after a standoff with police in Torrance, California, has been confirmed as the person suspected of carrying out a mass shooting in Monterey Park Saturday night, according to police.
A Dispute Was "What Ignited Everything" For The Suspected Half Moon Bay Shooter, The District Attorney Says
The man accused of killing five men and two women at mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay had a dispute with his supervisor and one of the coworkers he killed on the morning of the shootings, BuzzFeed News has learned. San Mateo County District Attorney Stephen Wagstaffe told BuzzFeed News...
Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms
A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
Children witnessed brutal Half Moon Bay massacre: ‘Unspeakable’
Children who had just been let out from school for the day witnessed the brutal massacre that left seven dead Monday afternoon at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, authorities said. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the children, many of whom lived in the vicinity of the shootings, were present as the rampage unfolded at the two farms. “This kind of shooting is horrific; it’s a tragedy we hear about too often,” Corpus said at a press conference Tuesday. “For children to witness this is unspeakable.” None of the children were injured. It’s unclear whether the kids were...
Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting
As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large
(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
Following catastrophic winter storms, President Joe Biden visits California
The president and Gov. Gavin Newsom will tour the hard-hit coastal town of Capitola.
Ten killed in shooting near Los Angeles during Lunar New Year party
MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (Reuters) -A man fatally shot 10 people and injured at least 10 others at a ballroom dance hall during a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration late on Saturday near Los Angeles before fleeing the scene, police said. The shooter, still at large 12 hours after the attack...
The Latest Updates On The Half Moon Bay And Monterey Park Shootings
This is an excerpt from Incoming, BuzzFeed News’ morning newsletter dedicated to making sense of this chaotic world we live in. Join the club here. At least seven people were killed in a shooting in Half Moon Bay, California. A shooter killed at least seven people at a mushroom...
New Details Surface on The Monterey Park Shooter, Huu Can Tran
