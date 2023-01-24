ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

7 killed in apparent ‘workplace violence’ case in Half Moon Bay as California suffers 3 mass shootings in 44 hours

By CNN
abc17news.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Two victims in Monterey Park mass shooting identified

Two of the 10 victims slain in California’s ballroom bloodbath were identified Monday, as authorities revealed all of the people killed were over age 50.  My Nhan, 65, and Lilan Li, 63, were among the women murdered in the Monterey Park massacre by Huu Can Tran, who later killed himself in a dramatic standoff with police in nearby Torrance. Nhan’s family, who called her Mymy, said Monday that the tragedy is “still sinking in. “She spent so many years going to the dance studio in Monterey Park on weekends,” they wrote in a statement posted on Twitter. “It’s what she loved to do....
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Huu Can Tran: Monterey Park killer told police his family tried to poison him

The Monterey Park gunman had told the police earlier this month that his family had tried to poison him decades ago, officials said.Hemet police spokesperson Alan Reyes said in a statement on Monday that 72-year-old Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department lobby twice this month – on 7 January and then again on 9 January.Tran had also made allegations of fraud and theft, apart from claiming that his family in the Los Angeles area had tried to poison him some 10-20 years ago. Mr Reyes said Tran claimed he would bring documentation to support his allegations, but...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
The Independent

Farmworker tells TV station he killed 7 on California farms

A farmworker charged in the killings of seven current and former co-workers at two Northern California mushroom farms admitted during a jailhouse interview Thursday that he committed the fatal shootings.Chunli Zhao, 66, told KNTV-TV said he wasn't right in his mind when he entered a mushroom farm where he worked in Half Moon Bay and shot and killed four people and seriously wounded a fifth. He then drove to a nearby farm where he worked previously and killed three more people, prosecutors said.Zhao said he was bullied and worked long hours on the farms and that his complaints were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
New York Post

Children witnessed brutal Half Moon Bay massacre: ‘Unspeakable’

Children who had just been let out from school for the day witnessed the brutal massacre that left seven dead Monday afternoon at two mushroom farms in Half Moon Bay, California, authorities said. San Mateo County Sheriff Christina Corpus said the children, many of whom lived in the vicinity of the shootings, were present as the rampage unfolded at the two farms. “This kind of shooting is horrific; it’s a tragedy we hear about too often,” Corpus said at a press conference Tuesday. “For children to witness this is unspeakable.” None of the children were injured. It’s unclear whether the kids were...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
thesource.com

Seven People Shot Dead In Another California Mass Shooting

As the country still reels from the mass shooting in SoCal’s Monterey Park tragedy, where 11 people were killed and at least ten others were wounded by a single shooter, another mass shooting has occurred in the Golden State; this time in the Northern CA’s coastal city of Half Moon Bay, where seven people were fatally shot. It has also been reported that all of the victims in the shooting were Chinese American farm workers.
CALIFORNIA STATE
US News and World Report

Ten Dead in Shooting Outside Los Angeles; Suspect at Large

(Reuters) - A man fatally shot 10 people at a ballroom dance venue where people were celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year late on Saturday in a city on the eastern edge of Los Angeles, and he was still at large after fleeing the scene, police said. Another 10 people...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy