Telemarketers will have 30 seconds to identify themselves and what they’re selling under a bill sponsored by State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield). “New Jerseyans should know who they’re talking to on the phone and what’s being sold to them by telemarketers,” stated Bramnick, who has been trying to pass this law for more than eight years. “My legislation requires more transparency from telemarketers and punishes those who lie and misrepresent information on sales calls. If you’re on the up and up, you should have no problem with this bill if you’re a telemarketer.”

22 HOURS AGO