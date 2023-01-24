Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Bracken: Murphy is right to support ending CBT surcharge
The New Jersey Chamber of Commerce strongly disagrees with recent comments criticizing Gov. Phil Murphy’s verbal support of ending the state Corporation Business Tax surcharge when it expires at the end of 2023. We applaud him for taking this position, especially since the CBT surcharge was already extended once.
Pension payment on track as state faces economic uncertainty
New Jersey’s top public-worker pension-fund officials have been told to “fully expect” a full employer pension contribution in the annual budget Gov. Phil Murphy is due to present to lawmakers next month. A key member of the Murphy administration delivered the latest update on state pension funding...
wrnjradio.com
Menendez, Booker announce $35M in rental assistance funding for New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker (both D-N.J.) announced Thursday a total of $35,160,643.26 million in federal housing rental assistance funding for the state of New Jersey in reallocated funds to assist renters facing financial hardship. The funding was awarded through the U.S. Department of...
NJ corruption and incompetence cost you millions (Opinion)
We talk about it often on the airwaves. New Jersey has the worst business climate in the nation. Especially when it comes to small businesses trying to make ends meet dealing with taxes and over-regulation. According to a recent Tax Foundation report, NJ ranked 50th, dead last, when it comes...
If I convert my 401(k) to a Roth, is it taxed by N.J.?
Q. I am 70 years old and am considering converting a portion of my 401(k) to a Roth 401(k). Does the Roth conversion count as retirement income for the New Jersey retirement income exclusion?. — Trying to save. A. The instructions for the NJ-1040 form give you everything you need...
Many NJ customers can’t get help with overdue bills because of reluctant utilities
A federally funded program offers up to $5,000 per household. Fewer than 2,000 NJ households have benefited. Customers owe New Jersey’s water and sewer utilities tens of millions in unpaid bills, debts that have thousands of families facing shut-offs. While a Low Income Household Water Assistance program offers up...
Where’s my money? Answers about NJ ANCHOR rebate
❓ Questions and answers about the NJ ANCHOR property tax rebate. 🏠 The benefit has been expanded to both homeowners and renters. 🔴 The deadline to apply has been extended to Feb. 28. You have questions, we get you the answers. New Jersey: Asked & Answered is your...
New Jersey Globe
Testa slams use of Covid relief funds to buy new vehicles for use by Murphy, others
Following a Politico NJ report yesterday that the state government spent more than half a million dollars of federal Covid relief on SUVs to drive Gov. Phil Murphy and other state officials, State Sen. Michael Testa (R-Vineland) released a statement excoriating the administration’s spending choices. “It’s disturbing that Governor...
Hiring a contractor? Beware of these red flags in NJ
🚩 Look for warning signs before signing a contract. 📃 You can get out of a contract within a few days. 🏠 A final inspection should occur before final payment is made. In 2022 alone, the New Jersey Division of Consumer Affairs received 2,310 complaints related to home improvement.
NJ may drastically expand outdoor smoking bans
New Jersey already has some of the nations most restrictive smoking laws, but there is bi-partisan support for expanding the current bans. A measure was first passed in 2006 that restricted indoor smoking in most public places. It was expanded in 2018 to include strict outdoor smoking rules on public beaches and public parks.
Challenges persist for social equity applicants in NJ cannabis market
NJ resident opens first legal marijuana store in NYC by someone with prior marijuana conviction. Many social equity applicants in New Jersey say they still face challenges trying to convert their conditional cannabis license to an annual one. The process has sparked debate over the length of time it takes to begin recreational marijuana sales in the Garden State.
Lawmakers move to fight E-ZPass surprises
Motorists don’t always get advertised discounts. NJ wants drivers to be warned. State lawmakers are hoping to make more New Jersey motorists aware that they may not always qualify for E-ZPass discounts when traveling in other states where electronic tolling is available. A bipartisan bill that cleared the state...
In a first, private equity takes over public gas
Two South Jersey utilities to be owned by for-profit investment group. New Jersey regulators approved the acquisition of two of the state’s gas utilities by a private-equity investment fund, the first time a utility here has been taken private. The state Board of Public Utilities voted unanimously Wednesday to...
New Jersey Globe
Bramnick wants telemarketers to have 30 seconds to explain why they’re calling
Telemarketers will have 30 seconds to identify themselves and what they’re selling under a bill sponsored by State Sen. Jon Bramnick (R-Westfield). “New Jerseyans should know who they’re talking to on the phone and what’s being sold to them by telemarketers,” stated Bramnick, who has been trying to pass this law for more than eight years. “My legislation requires more transparency from telemarketers and punishes those who lie and misrepresent information on sales calls. If you’re on the up and up, you should have no problem with this bill if you’re a telemarketer.”
Feds look to NJ for maternal health success
Doulas, insurance expansion among moves that may be expanded to other states. New Jersey’s maternal mortality outcomes are nothing to brag about. But the state has become a national leader for its efforts to address the problem. These include expanding Medicaid coverage for new mothers, strengthening and diversifying the...
Newark latest N.J. city to dump state public worker health plan amid huge rate hikes
New Jersey’s largest city is the latest to drop the state health benefits plan for public workers and go with a private insurer as rates are expected to dramatically increase to levels that officials have warned could wreak havoc on local governments and taxpayers. Newark’s plan with its private...
NJ Residents Will Be Able To Grow Their Own Weed
Less regulation in NJ.Photo by(@LeoPatrizi/iStock) Legislation regarding a person's ability to grow cannabis for personal use is about to be addressed in New Jersey. In November of 2022, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy mentioned “circling back” to the state’s current home-grow cannabis laws “after the holidays.”
njbmagazine.com
Proposed Acquisition of South Jersey Industries Approved by NJBPU
South Jersey Industries, Inc. and the Infrastructure Investments Fund (IIF), a private investment vehicle focused on investing in critical infrastructure assets, yesterday announced that the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has unanimously approved IIF’s proposed acquisition of SJI. Under the terms of the NJ BPU approval, SJI...
$80.5M grant spells ‘new chapter’ for N.J. health department
The New Jersey Department of Health will receive an $80.5 million grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to bolster public health infrastructure and its workforce. The grant — partially supported by the American Rescue Plan Act — will be distributed over the next five years, earmarked for...
New Jersey Globe
Codey has 56-1 cash edge over Gill in Democratic Senate primary
In a potential Democratic primary fight between two incumbents, Richard J. Codey (D-Roseland) has a Gottheimeresque fundraising edge over Nia Gill (D-Montclair). Legislative redistricting put the two veteran senators into the 27th district. A former Governor, Codey has $786,729 cash-on-hand after raising $10,849 during the fourth quarter of 2022. Gill...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
459K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 2