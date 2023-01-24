Read full article on original website
Related
shorebeat.com
Ocean County to Pay Entire Local Share of Beach Replenishment Costs
Ocean County officials on Thursday announced that the county government would fund the entire cost of the “local share” of beach replenishment on the northern barrier island, upping its contribution from a pledged 50 percent last year. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is expected to award a...
shorebeat.com
Deal Reached to Preserve Breton Woods Property, Avoiding 59 Home Development in Brick
Negotiations have led to an agreement between county officials and a developer that would see a 30-acre parcel of land in Brick Township preserved as open space instead of developed with a 59-home subdivision. The land, located off Drum Point Road and Laurel Avenue, is owned by the Roman Catholic...
shorebeat.com
Brick Approves Heliport at Ocean Medical Center: Here’s How It Will Work
The Eurocopter EC-135 was tied down at a temporary helipad at Ocean Medical Center on Thursday afternoon, its side emblazoned with its “AirMed 2” callsign, and covers on its rotor tips. But less than an hour later, it was in the air, passing over the Herbertsville section of Brick Township on its way to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Jackson.
shorebeat.com
Locals Rally Against State’s Ciba-Geigy Settlement: ‘Getting Away With Murder’
With a small group of state environmental officials looking on from two rows of seats in the right corner of the room, dozens of elected officials, residents and environmental advocates blasted a state proposal to settle claims related Ciba-Geigy Superfund site in Toms River, the cause of monumental environmental damage and a deadly cancer cluster.
shorebeat.com
Two More Neighborhood Road Paving Projects Planned in Brick
A pair of Brick Township neighborhoods will be treated to fresh pavement and drainage improvements, officials said this week. The township council on Tuesday voted unanimously to seek bids for roadway improvement projects in the Seaview Village and Laurelhurst Phase III neighborhoods. Seaview Village is a senior community located off Old Hooper Avenue at the southernmost point in town, while Laurelhurst Phase III is the formal name for a number of streets making up a neighborhood off Princeton Avenue.
shorebeat.com
Brick Sets Its Summerfest Band Schedule for 2023
The Jersey Shore may be heading into the chilliest time of the year, but Brick Township officials had summer fun on their minds Tuesday night. The township council approved a contract with an events management firm to set the band schedule for 2023 Summerfest concert series, which will once again consist of four events with food, a beer and wine garden, activities and a fireworks display each week. The governing body also voted in favor of seeking bids for the other aspects of the annual series of events at Windward Beach Park.
Comments / 0