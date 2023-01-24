Read full article on original website
starvedrock.media
Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions
(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
Illinois' Republican lawmakers reject graduated income tax proposal once again
Republicans fear there will be another attempt at approving graduated income tax in Illinois and have many arguments against the measure-reminding everyone how the idea failed in 2020.
Pritzker signs 'omnibus' health care bill — here's what's in it
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — A law recently signed by Gov. JB Pritzker will extend the deadline for the state to transfer criminal defendants deemed mentally incompetent to stand trial from jail to a mental hospital. That same bill, House Bill 240, also gives nursing homes in Illinois two more years...
starvedrock.media
Illinois lawmakers to study workplace safety after Edwardsville tornado killed Amazon workers
EDWARDSVILLE — Illinois lawmakers said they’re forming a task force to develop more safety recommendations following the 2021 tornado that killed six workers at an Amazon warehouse in the Metro East. The Warehouse Safety Standards Task Force will look at whether regulations and building codes need to be...
freedom929.com
ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS
(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
Chicago magazine
Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?
I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
starvedrock.media
La Salle Schools Get Construction Grant from State
La Salle Elementary School District 122 has been selected to get some cash from the State of Illinois. As part of the Early Childhood Construction Grant program, the district will get funding for construction, expansion and renovations of their facilities. The funding is not to exceed 10 million dollars. The...
starvedrock.media
Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley
Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
Electric bike incentive program launched in Illinois
Some groups are hoping to roll out a statewide incentive program to make access to electric bikes easier than ever. Ride Illinois and the Active Transportation Alliance are among the organizations supporting that campaign.
KFVS12
Ill. Dept. of Public Health offering 5 free COVID-19 rapid antigen tests per month to all residents
ULLIN, IL. (KFVS) - Could we still see a winter surge in COVID-19 cases?. Health department leaders in Illinois say it’s possible and we all need to be ready. The Illinois Department of Public Health expects COVID cases to go back up before this winter comes to an end. That’s why the department is offering 1 million free at-home COVID tests.
starvedrock.media
MetroLink East Riverfront station to close Monday for at least 2 months
EAST ST. LOUIS — The East Riverfront MetroLink station in East St. Louis will shut down Monday for at least two months because of planned construction work. Among the projects are staircase replacement and improvements to the platform. During the shutdown, Metro Transit will operate free shuttle buses for...
This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois
A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
The Rich Used To Visit These Healing Waters In Illinois
Last week we looked at the healing waters of Elkhart Lake in Wisconsin, but it's not only the great state of Wisconsin that saw some serious visitors thanks to the mystic and healing powers of some of its gorgeous waterways. Illinois had a spot that brought in some of the...
One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo
Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
This Galesburg pizza joint ranks No. 1 in Illinois, and among top 40 nationwide
You don’t have to leave Galesburg to experience the best pizza in Illinois, or one of the top 100 pizzas in America. Yelp has released its Top 100 Pizza Places for 2023, and baked at 57 S. Seminary St. in Galesburg comes in at No. 40 overall and No. 1 in Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit
Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
Illinois’ Favorite Way To Get Caffeine Will Surprise You (Not Coffee)
German chemist Friedlieb Ferdinand Runge was the first to identify the chemical caffeine way back in 1819, never realizing that he was about to tell the world about something that we would seek out, consume with glee, and then vibrate with nervous energy in the aftermath. A new study says...
WIFR
Local gun shops struggle after Pritzker’s assault weapons ban
ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’
There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack
When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
