ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
starvedrock.media

Pritzker flips on support of local control over wind farm siting decisions

(The Center Square) – A bill that strips local control from county governments regarding zoning matters on wind and solar energy appears to be close to becoming law. The legislation, which passed in the lame-duck session of the previous Illinois General Assembly, would provide counties with “guardrails” for siting wind farms, and would create a commission that would oversee and approve wind turbines everywhere but Chicago.
ILLINOIS STATE
freedom929.com

ISP DISTRICTS ARE NOW TROOPS

(EFFINGHAM) The Illinois State Police is restructuring its patrol areas throughout the state, cutting its number of Districts in half, from 22 to 11, and renaming the Districts as Troops. The new patrol area now known at Troop 9 covers all of our southeastern and south central regional counties, including Richland, Jasper, Clay, Crawford, Cumberland, Clark, Lawrence, Edwards, Wabash, White, Hamilton, Wayne, Marion, Effingham, and Fayette. While the Troop 9 headquarters is in Effingham, at the home of the old District 12, the former District 19 headquarters in Carmi will now serve Troop 9 primarily as a post for investigators. The dispatching services for Troop 9 now originates from the newly named Troop 10 headquarters, located down in in southern Illinois, in Du Quoin.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Chicago magazine

Does Gov. J.B. Pritzker Suck?

I’ve seen that sentiment a lot along the state highways of rural Illinois, where “PRITZKER SUCKS” proliferate in expansive front yards. During the 2022 governor’s race, Republican Darren Bailey’s slogan was “Fire Pritzker.”. Pritzker won that election, with 54.6 percent of the vote —...
ILLINOIS STATE
starvedrock.media

La Salle Schools Get Construction Grant from State

La Salle Elementary School District 122 has been selected to get some cash from the State of Illinois. As part of the Early Childhood Construction Grant program, the district will get funding for construction, expansion and renovations of their facilities. The funding is not to exceed 10 million dollars. The...
LASALLE, IL
starvedrock.media

Big Gas Price Increase Across The Valley

Hopefully you filled up your gas tank earlier this week. The price at the pump has shot up anywhere from 20 to 40 cents at several gas stations in Starved Rock Country. You could now be paying as much as $3.79 a gallon at places in La Salle, Peru and Streator. According to GasBuddy.com, you still could find gas for $3.39 a gallon Wednesday afternoon at select spots across the valley.
STREATOR, IL
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Illinois

A rose by any other name would still smell as sweet. And a city with a lewd-sounding name can still be a fantastic city to live in. But it can also make you laugh at how it sounds. Below you'll see the most lewd-sounding city names from all across the...
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

One Problematic Highway Interchange in Illinois Will Soon Get a Major Redo

Illinois drivers will soon experience the difference a Diverging Diamond Interchange can bring to problematic highway merging on the I-39 corridor. Highway driving doesn't usually bother me, but getting onto the highway or off it when you don't have much room to merge sets my nerves on edge every single time. Bad words come out of my mouth every time I try to get onto or off the bypass at the Harrison exit in Cherry Valley, but thankfully that area will soon undergo a major reconstruction project.
ILLINOIS STATE
Effingham Radio

Gov. Pritzker Announces $113.8 Million Investment in Downstate Transit

Latest funding round boosts total to $337.8 million for Illinois transit providers. Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) today announced that $113.8 million has been awarded to downstate transit providers as part of the historic, bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program. The funding brings the total investment in downstate transit via competitive grants to $337.8 million, supporting the Governor’s mission to create economic opportunity by improving all modes of transportation while boosting safety and efficiency.
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Local gun shops struggle after Pritzker’s assault weapons ban

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - More than two weeks since Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed the state‘s ban on assault weapons, the debate is far from over. From assault weapons to large capacity magazines, gun shop owners say they used to sell out of their weapons but now a lot of them collect dust on their shelves.
ILLINOIS STATE
KICK AM 1530

Illinois Town Named 1 of the 15 Towns in U.S. to ‘Stay Away From’

There are 15 towns listed as Towns to Stay Far Away From, however sadly, one Illinois town did make the list. The good news is no Tri-State town made this list, and we can take comfort in knowing that we have some really amazing towns in the area. However, one town did make the list Anna, Illinois in the southern part of the state. So what makes Anna, Illinois so bad? According to Ranker:
ANNA, IL
97ZOK

Illinois Driver Tries To Outsmart Cops With Hilarious Car Hack

When you thought you have seen it all, this Illinois driver took beating the system to a whole new level of petty and I'm totally here for it. The Chatham, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook a photo of an Illinois driver's license plate sticker that wasn't exactly... a valid sticker majority of people would get when they leave the DMV.
CHATHAM, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy