Former MVP denied entry into Hall of Fame in final year on ballot
Former second baseman Jeff Kent has been up for Hall of Fame consideration for a decade, with this year marking his last crack at induction via the Baseball Writers Association of America. Kent received 46.5% of the vote during this cycle, well shy of the 75% needed for induction. He falls off the ballot and will no longer be considered by the BBWAA.
MLive.com
Tigers sign veteran infielder to minor-league deal
The Detroit Tigers have signed veteran infielder Cesar Hernandez to a minor-league contract. The news was first reported by the New York Post. Hernandez, 32, has been an everyday player for the last eight seasons but will likely come to Lakeland next month to compete for a utility infield job.
Detroit Tigers release broadcast schedule for Spring Training games
We are just a month away from the Detroit Tigers kicking off their 2023 campaign in Lakeland, Florida. Spring training will begin on February 25 at 1:05 P.M. against the 2022 runner-up Philadelphia Phillies. Why it Matters:. The Detroit Tigers will begin their 2023 season after a relatively quiet off-season....
RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive
Even with the start of Spring Training being less than a month away, there are still a few unsigned free agents that could very well become impact additions for an aspiring contender. In particular, there are a few left-handed relievers capable of strengthening even the best of bullpens left on the market, such as Matt […] The post RUMOR: Phillies ‘destroyed’ relief pitcher market with this deal, says rival executive appeared first on ClutchPoints.
If the Pistons end up buyers, these 3 players are worth kicking the tires on
If anyone believes that Troy Weaver’s sole NBA trade deadline concentration is extracting what he can from veterans Bojan Bogdanovic, Alec Burks and Nerlens Noel, they haven’t paid attention to his time in charge of the Detroit Pistons. He will be busy looking for talent at the deadline, as well as in the offseason.
Buffalo Bills Fire Coach
The Buffalo Bills are coming off a disappointing end to their season, losing 27-10 at home against the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional round in the playoffs. Entering the offseason, the Buffalo Bills have started looking toward the future and made the tough decision to fire one of their long-tenured coaches.
Dylan Larkin has no hard feelings toward Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman
Dylan Larkin is currently in the final year of his current contract with the Detroit Red Wings, and he has made it very clear that he would like to sign a long-term extension to remain in his hometown. According to reports, Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman has offered Larkin an 8-year, $64 million contract, but Larkin's camp does not feel that is a fair amount for their client. That being said, Larkin said on Thursday that he does not have any hard feelings toward Yzerman, despite the fact that they have not been able to agree on an extension.
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
2 Detroit Lions players react to Dan Campbell snub
After leading the Detroit Lions to a 3-13-1 record in 2021, and then following that up with a 1-6 record to start the 2022 regular season, head coach Dan Campbell, according to a decent amount of people, was on the hot seat. In fact, local radio stations and some other Lions' blogs questioned on almost a daily basis whether or not the team should fire Campbell immediately. But, as we know, Campbell stayed the course and Detroit won eight of its final ten games to finish with a 9-8 record.
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
Ronald Acuna Jr. retires from Venezuelan baseball after family was attacked in stands
Ronald Acuna Jr. is one of the MLB’s most electrifying stars in the game with the Atlanta Braves. During the offseason, he returns to his native Venezuela to play winter league baseball to keep himself in shape and get him ready for the upcoming MLB season. This offseason, that’s precisely what Acuna has been doing. […] The post Ronald Acuna Jr. retires from Venezuelan baseball after family was attacked in stands appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Former Detroit Lions OC Anthony Lynn draws interest from Commanders
When Dan Campbell was hired in 2021 to be the Detroit Lions head coach, he immediately began building his coaching staff. When it came to hiring an offensive coordinator, Campbell made the decision to hire Anthony Lynn. Unfortunately, Lynn was not able to get the job done, and Campbell made the decision that it was time to take over as the team's play caller. Now, according to reports, Lynn has drawn interest from the Washington Commanders.
Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take
Jonathan Kuminga has already established himself as a pivotal cog for the Golden State Warriors on their arduous quest for back-to-back titles. Long-term, though, the No. 7 overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft has much broader and brighter ambitions for his ultimate role in the NBA than the one he’s carved out with the […] The post Jonathan Kuminga puts the NBA on notice with extremely bold take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit
The Buffalo Bills once again fell short of their Super Bowl aspirations over the weekend, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round. And on Tuesday, GM Brandon Beane took full responsibility for the upsetting outcome, putting it down to a lack of consistency up front, both on the offensive and defensive side […] The post Bills GM Brandon Beane drops truth bomb on another early playoff exit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day currently has much of his attention set on the NCAA transfer portal and next week’s National Signing Day. He may already have an eye on the Buckeyes’ 2023 schedule, which was released in October. Ohio State has 12 games on its 2023 regular season schedule, including nine contests against […] The post Ohio State’s 2023 schedule features major twist not seen since 1895 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing
Ahead of the San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, Brock Purdy offered insight into how taking on the Dallas Cowboys has helped him prepare for the game. On Wednesday, Purdy spoke with reporters. During the conversation, he acknowledged what it was like to take on the Cowboys defense. “I think they […] The post Brock Purdy drops truth bomb on Cowboys defense that will leave Eagles fans laughing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk
In case you missed it, Mike Hilton and the Cincinnati Bengals decided to rename the Kansas City Chiefs’ Arrowhead Staidum to “Burrowhead.” It’s a savage play on words that references Cincy superstar quarterback Joe Burrow and his heroics from last season’s AFC Championship Game that saw the Bengals take down the Chiefs at home, 27-24. […] The post Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes fires back at Bengals’ ‘Burrowhead’-fueled smack talk appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury
The Boston Red Sox are reportedly acquiring infielder Adalberto Mondesi from the Kansas City Royals, per Jeff Passan. Mondesi was once regarded as a future star in the big leagues. But injuries have limited his overall production. However, the Red Sox are trading for him to replace an injured player of their own in Trevor Story. […] The post Red Sox trade for former Royals’ top SS prospect after Trevor Story injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Detroit Lions to scout 6 QBs at 2023 Senior Bowl
Make no mistake about it, Jared Goff is the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions, and he very could be their starting quarterback past his current contract. That being said, Lions GM Brad Holmes has made it clear that he is not against the concept of drafting a quarterback and letting him sit behind a veteran until he is ready. “I think it has a lot of merit and there's a lot of proof behind that,” Holmes said. “You can see countless examples of guys that got drafted high.”
RUMOR: Bulls set sky-high trade asking price for Alex Caruso
Alex Caruso began his career as a meme player, someone whose true impact was, way too often, oversold by overzealous Los Angeles Lakers fans. However, Caruso eventually proved that he was truly capable of impacting winning at the highest level. The Lakers needed him during their 2020 NBA championship run. Caruso was then able to […] The post RUMOR: Bulls set sky-high trade asking price for Alex Caruso appeared first on ClutchPoints.
