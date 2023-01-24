ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

FOX Sports

Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals in regulation and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

2023 NHL trade deadline playbook: Calgary Flames

With just over five weeks to go until the NHL’s trade deadline on March 3, let's provide a deep dive into the Calgary Flames. Current Record: 23-16-9 (ninth place in Western Conference) General Manager: Brad Treliving (ninth season) Head Coach: Darryl Sutter (second full season) Captain: Vacant. Last year:...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX Sports

Oilers and Blackhawks face off in Western Conference action

Chicago Blackhawks (14-28-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (27-18-4, fourth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers and the Chicago Blackhawks meet in Western Conference play. Edmonton has a 12-11-3 record at home and a 27-18-4 record overall. The Oilers have a 26-6-2 record when...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Blue Jackets

Tonight marks the second and final meeting between the Canucks and Blue Jackets this season: Oct. 18 (4-3 OTL @ CBJ) and Jan. 27 (home). Vancouver is 38-15-2-9 all-time against Columbus, including a 20-6-0-5 record at home. The Canucks are 5-4-1 in their last ten meetings against the Blue Jackets...
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Calgary in action against Chicago after overtime victory

Chicago Blackhawks (14-27-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Calgary Flames (23-16-9, fifth in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Calgary Flames after the Flames defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 in overtime. Calgary is 14-8-2 in home games and 23-16-9 overall. The Flames have a...
CHICAGO, IL

