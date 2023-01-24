Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave Team
The Golden State Warriors dynasty has been ongoing for years and has been one of the most successful dynasties in the history of American sports. Now, the main architect of that team that shaped it into what it has been may be on his way out. The Athletic is reporting that Warriors’ General Manager Bob Myers may leave the Warriors when his contract expires this summer. There have been limited negotiations between the Warriors and Meyers, and he is “highly in demand” across the league.
FOX Sports
Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four...
FOX Sports
Anthony Davis returns to Lakers lineup, post double-double in win vs. Spurs | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers got a 113-104 win over the San Antonio Spurs last night with Anthony Davis returning from his foot injury. AD scored 21 off the bench to go along with 12 rebounds. LeBron finished with 20 points, 9 rebounds and 11 assists. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Lakers win, Anthony Davis return & Rui Hachimura’s Lakers debut.
FOX Sports
College basketball tiers: Zach Edey, Trayce Jackson-Davis lead top bigs
The big man is back in college basketball. The beauty of the bigs in college hoops is that they can play facing the basket or underneath. Purdue's Zach Edey, who has been the leading candidate for national player of the year up to this point, is a dominant presence in the paint.
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo helps Bucks beat short-handed Nuggets 107-99
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 14 rebounds as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the short-handed Denver Nuggets 107-99 on Wednesday night. The Western Conference-leading Nuggets were missing four usual starters in two-time reigning MVP Nikola Jokic (left hamstring tightness), Jamal Murray (left knee/injury management), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (sprained right wrist) and Michael Porter Jr. (personal reasons).
Sports World Saddened By Shaquille O'Neal's Admission
Shaquille O'Neal didn't have much to say about the Lakers acquiring Rui Hachimura in a trade with the Wizards, and the reason for his silence is pretty disappointing. While on TNT's postgame show this week, O'Neal admit that he didn't know who Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trading for ...
NFL Coach Suddenly Fired
The National Football League head coaching carousel continues to spin with word that a team is parting ways with their head coach after just months on the job. Jerry Rosburg was hired by the Denver Broncos as an assistant coach to work with in-game management prior to this past season, and after head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired mid-season, he ended up moving into the head coaching job, with some speculating that he would be kept on for next season and perhaps subsequent seasons.
FOX Sports
Xavier vs. UConn highlights: Musketeers win wild battle, 82-79
A crucial Big East showdown lived up to the hype Wednesday on FS1, as No. 13 Xavier took down No. 19 UConn in Storrs, Connecticut. It's been a tumultuous season for the Huskies, who opened the season 14-0 before hitting a rough patch that saw them dip to 5-6 in conference play. They're led by coach Dan Hurley, who is the team's unapologetically emotional catalyst.
FOX Sports
New York visits Brooklyn after Irving's 40-point outing
New York Knicks (26-23, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (29-19, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the New York Knicks after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Brooklyn Nets' 130-122 loss to the Detroit Pistons. The Nets are 5-4 in division matchups. Brooklyn...
FOX Sports
Zach Edey shows his reach with a jump hook to extend Purdue's lead over Michigan
Purdue Boilermakers' Zach Edey showed his reach with a clean jumper to extend their lead over the Michigan Wolverines. He finished the first half with a team-high 15 points.
FOX Sports
Sessoms leads Coppin State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 23-point game
Coppin State Eagles (6-16, 1-4 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (11-8, 4-1 MEAC) BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State takes on the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks after Sam Sessoms scored 23 points in Coppin State's 90-76 loss to the Howard Bison. The Hawks have gone 7-0 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 2-0...
FOX Sports
Ohio visits Akron following Castaneda's 32-point game
Ohio Bobcats (11-9, 3-4 MAC) at Akron Zips (14-6, 6-1 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts the Ohio Bobcats after Xavier Castaneda scored 32 points in Akron's 73-68 win against the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Zips have gone 10-0 at home. Akron ranks sixth in the MAC with 8.9 offensive rebounds...
FOX Sports
No. 13 Xavier shows fight, road toughness in win over UConn
Sean Miller looked at his team inside a silent Gampel Pavilion at 10:30 on Wednesday morning. He was ready to deliver a message. "We’ve done well, but the sign of a great team is what you can do away from home," Miller said at the conclusion of his team’s shootaround. "Now is your chance to do it. We didn’t come here to play UConn. We came here to fight like hell for a victory."
FOX Sports
Harden-Hayes leads UNC Wilmington against Monmouth
Monmouth Hawks (1-19, 0-7 CAA) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (16-6, 6-3 CAA) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNC Wilmington -16.5; over/under is 128.5. BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington hosts the Monmouth Hawks after Maleeck Harden-Hayes scored 31 points in UNC Wilmington's 62-51 victory over the Stony Brook Seawolves. The Seahawks have gone 7-2...
FOX Sports
Trayce Jackson-Davis' historic run puts Indiana back in NCAA Tourney picture
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis is playing like someone who knows there are only a few games remaining before his college basketball chapter comes to an end. The Hoosiers’ senior big man has been on a historic tear of late. On Wednesday night, his 21-point, 25-rebound, six-block outing — including the go-ahead basket with 43 seconds remaining — led the Hoosiers to a 61-57 victory over Minnesota.
FOX Sports
'I have to fulfill this man's prophecy': Kobe is still inspiring Klay Thompson
Klay Thompson developed a ritual while he was rehabilitating from back-to-back ACL and Achilles’ tears over two-and-a-half years. Every day, he’d watch a video of Kobe Bryant calling him a "stone-cold killer." At a time when Thompson felt lost, Bryant helped him remember who he was as a...
FOX Sports
Food delivery guy walks onto court in middle of college basketball game
Tuesday night brought an action-packed slate of college basketball across the country, but there was no moment weirder than what took place on the court during the Atlantic 10 matchup between Loyola Chicago and Duquesne. The game was momentarily stopped near the beginning of the second half when an Uber...
