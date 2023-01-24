Read full article on original website
Related
wfirnews.com
Lawmakers discuss possible establishment of retail marijuana market in Virginia
A bill that lays the groundwork for a retail marijuana market in Virginia is advancing in the General Assembly. WFIR’s Clark Palmer has that details.
Bay Journal
Virginia regulators consider letting data centers regularly use fossil-fuel power for part of the year
Virginia regulators have proposed allowing nearly 300 data centers in Northern Virginia to use backup generators over a nearly five-month period during which energy “transmission problems” are anticipated. Many of these backup generators produce power by burning diesel or natural gas, which releases pollutants that pose risks to...
Virginia eviction filings surge by 86%, state introduces pilot program to assist those facing housing insecurity
RICHMOND, VA. - Many families in Virginia struggle to keep their homes as evictions rise due to the pandemic. In response, the Virginia Eviction Reduction Pilot Program has awarded nearly $3 million to groups assisting those facing housing insecurity, but this is not enough to meet the growing need.
Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
WBTM
Governor Glenn Youngkin Hails Major Step Forward on Tax Relief for Virginia Families and Local Businesses
Governor Glenn Youngkin today hailed the passage of his tax relief proposals, HB 2138 and 2319, in the House of Delegates which will provide savings to Virginia families and local businesses. The legislation will now head to the Virginia Senate for consideration. “Virginians are still overtaxed, they deserve to keep...
Augusta Free Press
Where’s my refund? Virginians should file electronically, request refunds by direct deposit
Virginia Tax is announcing that tax filing season in Virginia is now under way. Taxpayers are now able to file their individual income tax returns. “We strongly encourage you to file electronically,” said tax commissioner Craig M. Burns. “We also recommend that you request your refund, if you have one coming, via direct deposit.”
wfxrtv.com
VA House Republicans embrace tax cuts for corporations, top earners
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Republicans have embraced tax cuts for corporations and the state’s top income bracket, along with higher deductions for all, while Democrats pushed back and demanded more investment in schools. Delegate Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke), a patron of the two tax bills, HB 2319...
Bill before General Assembly would assist terminally ill in ending their own lives
RICHMOND, Va. — Advocates say the "Virginia Medical Aid in Dying Act" is all about compassion and empowering people to chart their own end-of-life journeys. It is back before the General Assembly again this year. S-B 390 would give mentally capable, terminally ill adults with six months or less...
Augusta Free Press
Virginia named among worst in nation for policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use
Virginia is listed is among states with the worst policies to prevent and reduce tobacco use, according to the American Lung Association’s 21st annual “State of Tobacco Control” report, released today. The state earned mostly failing grades on this year’s report but does receive a thumbs up...
beckersasc.com
Virginia lawmakers push for greater coverage of colon cancer screening costs
The Virginia House of Delegates is pushing to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies to cover all costs for colorectal cancer screenings ABC affiliate WSET reported Jan. 24. Coverage would include follow-up colonoscopies from at-home tests, copays and deductibles. House bill 2356 honors Virginia lawmakers Ronnie Campbell...
royalexaminer.com
Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law
In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
WDBJ7.com
State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources has delivered a final report that recommends a major transformation of Catawba Hospital and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus for substance abuse treatment and recovery. The latest report follows preliminary findings released last month. It includes detailed...
Effort to move Virginia to year-round daylight-saving time fails
A proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time failed in the state Senate.
teslarati.com
Tesla looks for support in HB2468 in fight against dealerships in Virginia
Tesla is asking for help in a new fight against dealerships as the automaker is pushing for Virginia House Bill 2468 to be passed through a House Transportation Sub Committee early next week. Virginia House Bill 2468 would eliminate the need for manufacturers who have already gone through administrative hearings...
Bill to withdraw Virginia from carbon-trading program dies in state committee
A committee of the Virginia Senate on Tuesday defeated a bill backed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) that would withdraw the state from a regional carbon-trading initiative. The Senate Agriculture, Conservation and Natural Resources Committee voted down Senate Bill 1001 in a party line 8-6 vote. The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Richard Stuart (R),…
Military.com
Bill Would Allow Younger Military Veterans to Receive Tax Break in Virginia
Virginia has a lot to offer retirees. There are beaches along the coast, mountains to the west and a close proximity to the nation’s capital, said Denice Williams, chair of the Joint Leadership Council of Veterans Service Organizations. “It’s a great place to live,” Williams said, “but veterans also...
Gov. Youngkin won’t commit to approving a retail marijuana market in Virginia
Gov. Glenn Youngkin dodged a question on whether he would sign legislation that would pave the way for retail marijuana sales in Virginia.
Railroad Tracks Can be an Obstacle for High-Speed Internet Buildouts
Fiber deployments that need to cross railroad rights of way sometimes get mired in bureaucratic delays and onerous fees that can impact the financial viability of deployment, some states say. The long-standing issue goes back many years and in 2018 prompted NTCA-The Rural Broadband Association to file comments with the...
WTOP
Virginia may add road signs marking important spots from Jim Crow
Virginia may soon have road signs marking significant spots from the Jim Crow era, when Black Americans often had to be careful about where they went and which businesses they walked into. Under a bill passed by the House of Delegates Tuesday, Virginia would add historical markers showing “Green Book”...
Virginia House passes Republican proposals for tighter voting laws
The Republican-led House of Delegates passed several bills Thursday to tighten voting laws in Virginia.
Comments / 0