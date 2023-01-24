ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lootpress

Gov. Justice announces new innovative websites to help distribute grants and infrastructure funds in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice today announced the launch of two new websites to improve the state’s distribution of grants and infrastructure funding. The first, Grants.wv.gov, is a one-stop-shop for personal and business-based grant funding opportunities in West Virginia, making it easier for residents to find and apply for grants. This is a first-of-its-kind resource to help connect people with West Virginia grants in one location.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

VA House Republicans embrace tax cuts for corporations, top earners

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia House Republicans have embraced tax cuts for corporations and the state’s top income bracket, along with higher deductions for all, while Democrats pushed back and demanded more investment in schools. Delegate Joseph McNamara (R-Roanoke), a patron of the two tax bills, HB 2319...
VIRGINIA STATE
beckersasc.com

Virginia lawmakers push for greater coverage of colon cancer screening costs

The Virginia House of Delegates is pushing to pass a bill that would require health insurance companies to cover all costs for colorectal cancer screenings ABC affiliate WSET reported Jan. 24. Coverage would include follow-up colonoscopies from at-home tests, copays and deductibles. House bill 2356 honors Virginia lawmakers Ronnie Campbell...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Virginia House votes to repeal Clean Cars law

In 2021, the General Assembly passed legislation that coupled Virginia vehicle emissions regulations with those set by the California Air Resources Board, a set of rules often called the “Clean Car” standards. Last year, CARB issued a new rule requiring that all new cars sold in the state be zero-emission beginning in 2035.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

State report recommends transformation of Catawba Hospital

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s Secretary of Health and Human Resources has delivered a final report that recommends a major transformation of Catawba Hospital and the creation of a state-of-the-art campus for substance abuse treatment and recovery. The latest report follows preliminary findings released last month. It includes detailed...
VIRGINIA STATE
WTOP

Virginia may add road signs marking important spots from Jim Crow

Virginia may soon have road signs marking significant spots from the Jim Crow era, when Black Americans often had to be careful about where they went and which businesses they walked into. Under a bill passed by the House of Delegates Tuesday, Virginia would add historical markers showing “Green Book”...
VIRGINIA STATE

