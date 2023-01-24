Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Golden State Warriors Icon Likely To Leave TeamOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in San FranciscoEast Coast TravelerSan Francisco, CA
This San Francisco billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergSan Francisco, CA
Oakland church seeks volunteers for monthly distribution of food in Lake Merritt areaD.J. EatonOakland, CA
For calling the Second Amendment a "death pact", Newsom was accused of being "hypocritical."Sherif SaadCalifornia State
Related
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Alameda NIMBY Sues to Preserve Parking
Advocates in Alameda fought hard and won a city council vote last fall to get approval for protected bike lanes on Grand Street between Encinal and Otis. As Streetsblog readers will recall, the issue was contentious with wealthy homeowners on the street objecting to the required removal of some private car storage to accommodate protected bike lanes.
Caltrans to close northbound I-680 for 3 weekends for repaving
OAKLAND (CB SF/BCN) – Caltrans announced a major repaving project this week on Interstate Highway 680 that will close the northbound lanes between Sunol and Pleasanton for three consecutive weekends in February, according to Caltrans.The closure will stretch from the Koopman Road on-ramp in Sunol (just north of the state Highway 84 interchange) to Sunol Boulevard in Pleasanton.The schedule for closing the northbound lanes is as follows: 10 p.m. Feb. 3, through 5 a.m. Feb. 6; and10 p.m. Feb. 10, through 5 a.m. Feb. 13.A shorter stretch of the same highway will be closed the following three-day weekend -- the President's...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
I-980 Makes List of Top Freeway Removal Proposals
The Congress of New Urbanism, the Washington-based advocacy group dedicated to illuminating and cultivating best practices in urbanism, has released its 2023 list of the ten-top freeways that need to be ripped out. High on that list is the poster child for urban destruction and racism as expressed in the freeway construction boom of the last century: I-980 in Oakland.
PLANetizen
San Francisco Tunnel Project Balloons in Cost
A new cost projection for a 1.3 mile section of tunnel in San Francisco is 34 percent higher than a 2015 estimate, reports Dan Zukowski in Smart Cities Dive. The $6.7 billion project would extend the Caltrain commuter train to the downtown Salesforce Transit Center, which opened in 2018 to much anticipation and serves as the city’s primary bus hub.
oaklandside.org
Oakland residents and city workers are hard at work patching potholes and other storm damage
Oakland roads are crumbling after weeks of heavy rain and the city is facing months of work to get a handle on the repairs. The pothole situation is increasingly frustrating residents, as seen in various social media forums and the Oak311 system, where anyone can report a problem. One resident...
SFist
Expensively Shored-Up Berkeley Hillside Once Again Giving Way; 14 Homes Red-Tagged Due to Another Landslide
A hillside in the Claremont Hills area of the Oakland/Berkeley Hills that has given way in wet winters before — and that has been shored up at great expense by at least two property owners over the last two decades — gave way to a significant landslide again last week. And property owners below it remain fearful of further slides.
Silicon Valley
Expansion to begin on far East Contra Costa road in advance of more homes
OAKLEY — Work will soon begin to expand two-lane East Cypress Road into what will become a major six-lane arterial road for the thousands of current and future residents of the eastern part of the city and nearby Bethel Island. Kevin Rohani, city engineer and public works director, updated...
KQED
Why Are There Garages on Bay Area Homes Built Before Cars Existed?
Read the transcript of the podcast episode here. San Francisco has a lot of Victorian houses. But ... why do they have garages, if they were built back before cars were popular?. “Did people used to put horses and buggies in these garages? Would somebody, you know, roll their buggies...
KTVU FOX 2
Head-on crash kills 1, injures 2 in Sonoma County: CHP
SANTA ROSA, Calif. - A head-on collision in Santa Rosa has killed one and injured two, including one with critical injuries, authorities said. Around 10:45 a.m. Wednesday morning, CHP Santa Rosa officers responded to a crash on River Road and Bonita Avenue in Guerneville, officials said. One vehicle left its lane, driving at an "unsafe speed" and crashed into another vehicle.
Suspected Alameda shoplifter arrested after leaving getaway car in no parking zone
ALAMEDA – A suspected shoplifter's mistake was leaving his stolen getaway car running in a no-parking zone at Alameda South Shore Center, where police were waiting when he dashed from a store with a security guard on his heels Tuesday morning.An Alameda officer had noticed the car about 10:15 a.m., blocking a ADA ramp at the shopping center, according to a post on the police department's Facebook account.The car was idling, and as the officer inspected it, she found it had been reported stolen by BART police.The officer then heard yelling coming from a store and saw a security guard chasing a man with two baskets full of items. The man didn't notice the officer and threw items into the car, but as he tried to get into the driver's seat, officers stopped him, police said.The merchandise was returned to the business and the registered owner of the stolen vehicle was contacted, according to police.The 60-year-old suspect, an Oakland resident, was arrested on suspicion of crimes that include theft, possession of a stolen vehicle, and a probation violation.
Daily Californian
Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Berkeley
Catalytic converter thefts are becoming a growing problem in Berkeley, with incidents rising in number throughout the city. These valuable devices located in the exhaust systems of vehicles contain precious metals like platinum, palladium and rhodium. The thefts have become extremely common nationwide in recent years, as reported by The...
KRON4
Another Orinda home red-tagged due to landslides
ORINDA, Calif. (KRON) — Another family in Orinda has been displaced from their home due to a landslide. Over the weekend, a second home on Cedar Lane was red-tagged. Shifting debris and damage from a red-tagged home on Cedar in Orinda led city and Contra Costa County building inspectors to upgrade the neighboring house from a yellow-tag to a red-tag on Saturday night — meaning, no one is allowed on the property.
KRON4
Rising groundwater table levels could put these inland areas under water
(KRON) — The recent storms through the Bay Area have caused major flooding in parts of the Bay Area as well as severe damage from saturated soil. “These nine storms that we just had in the Bay Area, those brought more rain than all the storms we analyzed since 2020,” said Doctor Kris May, CEO and principal at Pathways Climate Institute.
Lafayette BART station closed after fatality on tracks
The Lafayette BART station was closed for nearly three hours during Tuesday morning's commute after a person entered the trackway and was fatally struck by a train. Crews responded to a “major medical emergency” at 6:28 a.m., according to transit agency spokesperson Cheryl Stalter. She confirmed that an individual intentionally entered the trackway for “unknown reasons” and that the situation is now a “recovery and not a rescue.” ...
oaklandside.org
Serious water damage temporarily shutters clown-themed Oakland bar
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In our weekly reports, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps...
Bay Area gun activity: Double-shooting reported in SF, homicide in Oakland
Two men were wounded in a double shooting in Lower Nob Hill on Wednesday, officials said.
Daily Californian
Mural unveiled in South Berkeley as part of 'beautification' efforts
South Berkeley residents gathered at 3163 Adeline St. on Thursday morning, eagerly anticipating the unveiling ceremony of a mural by local artist and Berkeley resident Doran Dada. Dada’s piece entitled, “God Shu on his Flying Chariot” is a masterful ensemble of colors and stylized shapes that pay homage to the...
oaklandside.org
‘A nice place’ where gun violence is too common, neighbors say after East Oakland mass shooting
Monday’s tragic shooting at a Valero gas station on MacArthur Boulevard and Seminary Avenue left one teenager dead and seven people injured. The Oaklandside visited the location to gather reactions from small business owners and other community members and paint a picture of the surrounding East Oakland neighborhood impacted by the violence.
sfstandard.com
Two Men Hospitalized After Shooting Near Nob Hill
Two men were injured Wednesday evening in a shooting incident near California and Polk streets in San Francisco. At approximately 7:34 p.m., San Francisco police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 1600 block of California Street, which is the block between Van Ness Avenue and Polk Street near Nob Hill.
Eville eye
Emeryville to the Pacific Northwest Via Amtrak’s Coast Starlight
We’ve previously spotlighted the California Zephyr trip to Chicago from Emeryville’s unsung Amtrak station. The scenic, 2-1/2 day trip takes you through seven states traveling a distance of 2,438 miles. If you’re looking for a less “ambitious” trip to test your tolerance for rail travel, the daily, overnight...
Comments / 0