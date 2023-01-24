ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey Park, CA

Boogie Ellis scores 31, leads USC over No. 8 UCLA 77-64

LOS ANGELES (AP) — This time, Southern California finished the job. Boogie Ellis scored 27 of his career-high 31 points in the second half, leading a 27-6 run that put the Trojans ahead for good, and USC defeated No. 8 UCLA 77-64 on Thursday night.
