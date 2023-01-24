(Richland, WA) -- A suspect is apparently on the run after one victim was found dead and two others were discovered injured in what's shaping up to be a triple shooting in Richland. Police there were called to a home off McMurray and Marshall around 10:15am Thursday, after neighbors say two victims staggered out of the home and asked for help. Officers arrived and found the dead victim inside the house. The two victims injured were treated at the scene and rushed to a local hospital.

