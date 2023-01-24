Sharon Kay Zollman passed away on January 25, 2023 at her home in Independence, Missouri. Sharon was born November 20, 1943 in Maryville, Missouri to Kelton Arthur and Blanche Maxine Neal Shipley. Sharon attended Sheridan and Grant City Schools graduating in 1961. She grew up attending the R.L.D.S. Church in Allendale, Missouri where she put her musical talents to work playing the piano for many church services. She also enjoyed playing the clarinet in the high school band and dulcimer in her adult years.

INDEPENDENCE, MO ・ 9 HOURS AGO